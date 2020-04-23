The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
April 13
26919 Mingo Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Allen Ingle, to David and Kelley Goralske, $260,000.
24915 Lake Winds Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Katlyn Johnson, to Jane and Darryl Butler, $240,000.
29585 Duxbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Cynthia Grandin, to Jamey Callif and Brieanna Smith, $385,000.
April 14
25885 Edinborough Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Elizabeth Miller, to Razik and Victoria Oumeddour, $634,000.
624 Turnbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Robin and Stephanie Rayfield, to Jeffrey and Debra Redman, $155,000.
426 N. Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Ryan and Amy Thomas, to Abhishek Bhati and Valerie Jenkins, $110,000.
713 Hanson St., Northwood, residential, from Curtis Counterman, to Rust and Rust Ltd., $47,050.
107 Secor Woods Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Christina Miller, successor trustee, to Jacob and Cassandra Roy, $315,000.
103 Guy St., Walbridge, residential, from Melissa Litten, to Kristy Postlewaite, $73,277.
19735 Mercer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Wayne Vreeland, to Ronald and Amanda Charniga, $290,000.
6378 Jerry City Road, Bloomdale, residential, from Craig and Candace Rothenbuhler, to Denise and Todd Kunkelman, $250,000.
0 Liberty Hi Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 30 acres, from Ann Conklin, to Michael and Doris Herringshaw, $210,000.
232 S. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from Orville and Brooke Russell, to Brian and Vicki Buss, $122,500.
703 Ridge Lake Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to James Wauford, $42,000.
0 Emerson Road, Bloomdale, agricultural, 74.64 acres, from Peggy Benschoter, to Todd Stoller, trustee, $525,000.
April 15
14455 Van Tassel Road, Weston, agricultural, 2.5 acres, Joanne McKenzie successor trustee, to Darlene Carpenter, $55,000.
April 16
1574 Indian Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tammy Jagleski-Thomas, to Marissa Mesker, $223,000.
21260 Lemoyne Road, Luckey, residential, from Jamie and Susan Shaffer, to Carl and Amanda Meixner, $245,250.
27660 Tracy Road, Walbridge, residential, from Ashlee Stevenson, to Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC, $80,000.
9450 Millcroft Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Rebecca Cogswell, to Todd Bergeron, Jr., $194,000.
401 W. Sixth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Gale Lacey, to Dylan and Rachel Stevens, $164,000.
483 Pauly Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Beatrice Miringu, to Thomas and Lucie Schroeder, $174,900.
26860 Eckel Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 1.76 acres, from Jeffrey and Alan Wellman, to DMF Brickhause LTD., $340,000.
727 Turnbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Tachien Huang and Tangel Chang, to Jane and Lenard Colegrove, $153,000.
816 Hanson St., Northwood, residential, from Scott Waldfogel and Teresa Harkness, to Andrew Johnson, $151,500.
1939 Bordeaux Rue, Northwood, residential, from Edward and Lucinda Palmatier, to Kyle Kern, $146,000.
478 S. Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Sophia Jarrell, to Samuel Hunter and Abby Paskvan, $185,000.
305 Elm St., Walbridge, residential, from Nancy Robertson and Mary Bedee, to Victoria Denison, $96,000.
44 Foxgate Circle, E# 12-46, Bowling Green, residential, from Darrel and Suzanne Slater, to Marissa Tashenberg, $152,000.
April 17
2426 Ross St., Northwood, residential, from Karen Storer, to Noah Minick, $31,750.
2426 Ross St., Northwood, residential, from Marian Cowell, to Noah Minick, $31,750.
2426 Ross St., Northwood, residential, from Janet Clough, to Noah Minick, $31,750.
28120 Main St., Millbury, residential, from Blaine and Susan Martin, to Dana Bockbrader, $150,000.
21675 Defiance Pike, Custar, residential, from 2019 Castle LLC, to Paul and Jessica Schroyer, $13,400.
2426 Ross St., Northwood, residential, from Ted Cowell, to Noah Minick, $31,750.
2541 Tracy Road, Northwood, small shops, 4.74 acres, from 28271 Cedar Park Blvd. LLC, to Spieker Investment Group LLC, $915,000.
6152 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from John Meyers, to Cole Brossia, $210,000.
24978 Reddington Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $55,900.
26327 Summer Trace Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC., $48,900.
12355 Weston Road, Weston, agricultural, 78.20 acres, from Rohrs II Ltd., to Janet Anthony, $595,000.
430 Faye Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Jacob and Susan Cordonierre, to Holley Properties Management, $175,000.
14615 Reitz Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Minchella, to Anthony and Yvonne Thomas, $88,000.
312 E. Reed Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Michael Stricklen, to Corey and Megan Weiland, $121,000.