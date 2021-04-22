The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
April 1
4195 Garling Road, residential, Troy Township, from Todd and Deborah Ritchie, to Penny Graves, $195,000.
806 Eagle Point Road, residential, Rossford, from Michael and Kyle Brown, to SMB Property Management, $150,130.
22850 Ault Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Clyde and Linda Wentling, to Dale Coffield, $120,000.
4211 Woodville Road, 0 Wilson St., commercial, Northwood, from Brian Crozier and Laura Alix, trustees, to Turkeyfoot East Ltd., $92,500.
3359 Bordeaux Rue, residential, Northwood, from James and Angela Murphy, to John and Katie Miller, $210,000.
24869 River Road, 0 River Road, residential, from Georgianne Torchia, trustee, to John and Rebecca Aubry, trustees, $845,000.
29129 and 0 Broadway Road, residential, Lake Township, from Janell Hirschle, to Crystal Cowell, $70,000.
9 Bainbridge Way, residential, Bowling Green, from Karen Haas, Karl Bright and Joseph Deanne, to Connie Maassel, $145,000.
306 Norma Place, residential, Northwood, from Bruce Thompson, to Isaac Dobson, $148,000.
1345 Cherry St., residential, Lake Township, from Leslie Bower, to Nickolas and Olivia Blausey, $160,000.
26873 Lemoyne Road, residential, Lake Township, from Chris Bloomfield, to Kyle Cameron, $129,900.
42 Summerfield Blvd., residential, Bowling Green, from Charlene Resklau, to Gary and Susan Swegan, $217,000.
632 Normandie Blvd., residential, Bowling Green, from Martin and Gwen West, to Michael and Jodie Dolgoff, $227,000.
23143 Dunbridge Road, 43.16 acres, Henry Township, from Lynn Savial, to Steven Speck LTD, $475,000.
869 Sand Ridge Road, residential, from Jeremy Thompson, to Ronald Hosenfeld, $235,000.
16 Ranch Court, residential, Bowling Green, from Isaiah Rupp, et. al., to Tony and Maren Simon, $215,000.
April 2
339 Main St, 0 Main St., residential, North Baltimore, from Marrette Zimerly, to Andrew and Kristen Starr, $120,000.
14685 Prairie Lake Drive, residential, from Katrina Baughman, to Matthew Palicki, $346,800.
2478 Genoa Road, residential, Lake Township, from Lloyd Yarger, to Christian Kanfield and Amanda Pioterek, $199,000.
316 Summit St., residential, Bowling Green, from Bradley Dauterman, to Thomas Crookston and Douglas Doren, $75,000.
0 Circle Drive, residential, Millbury, from Bradley Reynolds, trustee, to Tyler Takats, $26,400.
242 Enterprise St., residential, Bowling Green, from Conner Byington, to Lindsay and Robert and Ann Oehlers, $150,000.
April 5
321 Park Drive, residential, Luckey, from Brock Rentz and Rebecca Kellogg, to Austin and Sara Reed, $153,000.
14089 Eckel Junction Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Marvin Craig to Jason and Sarah Repp, $561,000.
129 Bently, residential vacant land, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $59,000.
312 Cornerstone Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Deepkia Kumaresan, to Justin and Christine Mills, $530,000.
409 Main St., residential, North Baltimore, from Mark Viscik, to Gavin and Maria Isenbarger, $167,900.
1021 Anna Lane, residential, Bowling Green, from Jacqueline Metz, trustee, to Daniel and Barbara Koder, $183,252.
168 Valley Hall Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $54,900.
2635 Cross Ridge Way, residential, Perrysburg, from Jason and Sarah Repp, Keith and Hannah Keeler, $374,500.
3045 Latcha Road, residential, Lake Township, from Sandra and James Grigson to Oscar and Ashley Espinosa, $12,000.
607 Wooster St., residential, Bowling Green, from Barbara Toth, to George Toth-Demetriade and Cara Demetriade, $165,000
1036 Fort Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from Jia Duan, to Amy Grant, $196,000.
158 Valley Hall Drive, residential vacant land, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $54,900.
April 6
275 N. Ridge Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Velda Priddy, to Jacob Ross Miley and Emily Brooke Miley, $295,000.
10117 Shannon Hills Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Timothy Leistner Successor Trustee, to Manda and Jason Mack, $245,000.
0 Garling Road, Troy Township, from Daniel and Catherine Miller, to Lee and Jenna Gable, $34,900.
7103 Twin Lakes Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Satyanarayana and Rekha Talla, to Daniel and Marianne Rider, $251,000.
1635 Cygnet Road, residential, Perry Township, from Steven and Gail Stump, to Babcock Farms LLC, $50,000.
3742 North Baltimore Road, residential, Henry Township, from Joseph Ryan Sterling, to Bradley and Cindy Rudolph, $240,000.
534 Krotzer, 0 Krotzer Ave., residential, Troy Township, from Terry Hymore, to Carl and Tammy Floyd, $135,000.
412 Eagle Point Road, residential, Rossford, from John Richard Vargo, to Daniel and Hannah Miedema, $253,500.
103 Bentley Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Jarrett Beck, to Blayre Beck, $274,000.
15406 Gray Birch Court, residential vacant land, Wayne, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Wendell Lee James and Deborah Suzanne James, $91,800.
182 Hannum Ave., residential, Rossford, from Klaus Hunger, to Scott Reed, $190,000.
15488 Green Road, residential, Bowling Green, from Zachary Cameron, to Ryan Nicholson, $187,500.
203 Mallard Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Randy and Megan Blakeman, to Leah Oliver and Patrick Hall, $219,000.
1000 Somerset Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $51,900.
1240 Brownwood Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from April Ann Delosh, to Samuel and Megan Miller, $236,900.
973 Heather Court, residential, Bowling Green, from JRT Homes Ltd., to Jennifer Michelle Adams, to Michelle Ann Swain, $419,900.
April 7
26654 Mingo Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Frank Kwiatkowski, trustee, to June and Steven Obertacz, $331,100.
30402 Bates Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Anna May Peterson, to Joshua and Kristen Haas, $30,000.
611 Second St., 0 Third Street, residential, North Baltimore, from Ronald Dean Bomia, Tamie Lou Hutchinson and James Dean Bomia, $52,500.
1049 Ironwood Drive, residential vacant land, Rossford, from Woodland Custom Home Builders LLC, to Mayuri Merchant and Shailesh Merchant, $284,900.
9703 St. Andrews Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Lorraine Dean, Sharon Kulakowski, Janice Toczunski and Ann Windle, to Alex and Kayla Norris, $158,500.
307 Railroad Ave., residential, Risingsun, from, Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio Inc., to Calvin Earl, $74,801.
309 Railroad Ave., residential, Risingsun, from Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio Inc., to Calvin Earl, $74,801.