The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
April 12
412 Normandie Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Susan and Joseph Johnson, to Robb Nardecchia, $305,000.
208 Earl St., Walbridge, residential, from Peter and Leila McClusky, to NED LLC, $84,150.
204 Windsor Road, Walbridge, residential, from Kaylee Halka, to Natalia Bautista, $124,000.
25318 Appaloosa Court, Middleton Township, residential, from Kimberly Rankin and Tiffany Turner, to Tiffany Turner, $117,600.
26408 Wexford Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Joyce Takacs, trustee, to Nancy Oster, $290,000.
5144 Bostwick Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jack Sculfort, to Heather Stevens-Saul and Steven Craver, $395,000.
361 Hillside Drive and 0 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from Cynthia Lemont and Barton Clear, trustees, to Luke Elden, $220,000.
April 13
932 Hunter Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Gregory Dotts, to Derek and Stephanie Sheridan, $316,100.
3853 Hockenberry Road, McComb, residential, from Mark and Keith Hempfling, to Robert and Linda Nichols, $5,800.
1350 Front St., Millbury, residential, from Kathleen Bell, to U.S. Bank National Association, $105,620.
11351 Dowling Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Mark Grolle, to Quentin Grolle, $73,500.
1933 Bordeaux Rue, Northwood, residential, from Matthew Hubbs, to Rhea Christopherson and Charles Heater II, $225,000.
801 and 0 Gould St., Northwood, residential, from Randall Stinson, to Kelly Mercer, $54,000.
156 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Kyle and Jillian Bowell, $393,600.
606 Highland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Rebecca and David Gwozdz, to Jessica Stacy and Alec Vaughn, $231,000.
235 and 0 Bacon St., Rossford, residential, from John and Kelley Heninger, to Jesus Aguirre, $22,500.
0 Euler Road and 0 Custar Road, Weston, residential, from P&J Thayer Family Limited Partnership, to Thomas Spoerl, $830,935.
April 14
229 W. Bay Harbor Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Mitchell Road Village LLC, to J & A Building Ventures, $52,000.
1616 Oakwood Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Mark and Judith and Bowlus, to Coralee Johnson, $303,000.
610 Orleans Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Edward Quilter, to Austin and Mariah Deck, $230,000.
206 Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Natalie Casey, to Matthew and Brooke Kaufman, $142,500.
15444 Gray Birch Court, Middleton Township, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Linda Hurley, $389,574.
7000 Wales Road, Northwood, commercial, from Henpal Realty Associates, to Henpal Realty Associates, $1,965,000.
540 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Rahul Chakravarty, $627,650.
1122 and 0 Elm Tree Road, Rossford, residential, from Debbie Papey, trustee, to Morgan McElheney, $142,500.
206 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Jennifer Allen, to Cody Hambro, $110,000.
17 Main St., Troy Township, residential, from James and John Cajka, to David and Brenda Schnitker, $90,000.
April 15
995 S. Main St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Lamplight Court Apartments, to Vandelay Commercial Enterprises, $3,240,000.
9 MacKenzie Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Laura Lyons, to Debra Pasch, $151,500.
1342 Clark St., Bowling Green, residential, from Who Property Ltd., to Ahmad Mohammadieh and Raneem Al-Jamal, $280,000.
29810 Lime City Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Mark Cooper, to Christopher and Erin Cooper, $230,000.
233 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Steven and Mary Ruhe, to Clark Cristofoli and Kathleen Savage, $415,000.
April 18
206 Gillette St., North Baltimore, residential, from Neal Courtad, to Henry McCullough Jr., $132,500.
29037 and 0 Millbury Road, Lake Township, residential, from Liferock Properties, to Sandra Shields, $240,000.
26387 W. Wexford Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Wayne Vreeland, to Susan Tolford, $260,000.
112 Back Bay Road, Washington Township, residential, from Yechiel and Remy Polter, to Denis and David Krupp, $575,000.
0 Main St., Bairdstown, residential, from David and Debbie Vance, to Ronny Snyder, $20,000.
April 19
15623 Zepernick Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Jerry and Phyllis Burks, to James Shively, $215,000.
5900 and 0 River Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Jay Gangwer, to Karen and Rodney Burris, $300,000.
30348 Lemoyne Road, Lake Township, residential, from Douglas and Jennifer Brenner, to Mary Soncrant, $391,500.
1719 Walbridge Road, Lake Township, residential, from Mary Soncrant, to John and Nicole Romstadt, $500,000.
200 Meadow Lane, Walbridge, residential, from James and Cindy Sherer, to Deborah Fair, $222,500.
9871 and 0 Wayne Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Janie Fonseca, to Kelly Herrig, $22,000.
110 Evans Ave., Bradner, residential, from Douglas Robinson, to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, $61,948.
123 and 0 Oak St., Montgomery Township, residential, from James Frederick, to Charisa Rasp, $29,000.
0 Millgrove Road, Perry Township, residential, from Donald King, to Garrett and Kathryn Day, $12,500.
621 W. Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Kendra Lubinski, to 621 Boundary LLC, $152,500.
148 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Aleister Guillen and Irma Hernandez Lopez, $428,800.
16 Arbor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Patricia Passero, to Christopher Hall and Jennifer Wiles, $105,000.
13450 Washington St., Weston, residential, from Lane Lee, to Ryan Blaser, $150,900.