The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
March 23
1555 Cobblestone Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas and Charity Hogrefe, to Terence and Allison Armentano, $380,000.
16625 Euler Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Lawrence and Joyce Johnson, trustees, to Nicholas and Charity Hogrefe, $550,000.
0 Wapakoneta Road, Grand Rapids, commercial, 7.48 acres, from Marcia Neagley, to Loren and Teresa Sautter, $135,000.
1050 Bourgogne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Roger and Leann Spears, to Kevin and Julie Fahy, $205,000.
432 Nora Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Scott and Kari Ehlenfeldt, to Jacob and Emily Fournier, $275,000.
9884 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Cecelia Fisher, to John and Elizabeth Ewing, $173,000.
109 Waverly Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders LLC, to Eduardo Restrepo and Carolina Uribe, $585,800.
23031 Defiance Pike, Custer, residential, from Gaylord and Cindy Rader, to Jeremy and Hollie Prisk, $24,000.
March 24
7321 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Justin Price, to Alexis Taylor, $183,000.
211 Water St., Pemberville, residential, from Kenneth and Sandra Rahe, to Carey Marten, $185,000.
1140 Oriole Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Brian and Courtney Buerman, to Maureen Laabs, $234,900.
March 25
215 Rood St., Northwood, residential, from Jeffrey Eischen, to James Scherer, $138,000.
201 Rehton Parkway, Walbridge, residential, from Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, to Family G&C Investments, $30,000.