April 6

29100 Greystone Drive, Millbury, residential, from Gregory and Michelle Smith, to Kent Elliott, $179,000.

117 Rossway Ave., Rossford, residential, from Julie Garland and Tina Sperlik, to Edgar Hayes, $179,900.

1311 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, residential, from Barrett Dorner, to Michael and Molly Romanowicz, $120,000.

1942 Tecumseh Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Adam and Carie Cufr, trustees, to Nicholas and Jill Saul, $380,222.

714 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, residential, from Mary Abel, to Alexander Arpad and Nicole Armstrong, $169,900.

656 Bruns, Rossford, residential, from Ashvin Shah, to Emily Hage, $110,000.

0 Walbridge Road, Millbury, residential, from Brent and Beth Tucker, to Brossia Brothers, $120,000.

1270 Running Brook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Wendy Myers, to Michael and Nina Mendelson, $262,000.

824 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from David Harkness, to Kayla and Nathan Ballinger, $159,900.

April 7

11 Meadowpond Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Sandra Schuette, to Valerie Espinoza, $159,900.

502 E. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Arianna Kyser, to Sharon Seitz-Dennis, $197,000.

25396 E. Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Kyle and Julie Russell, $302,155.

1865 Hidden Ridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Ridge Stone Builders and Developers, to William and Mary Grant, $289,400.

25754 Cherbourg Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Hannigan Properties, to Lance Pluch and Kristen Stricker, $285,000.

1370 Seneca Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from H. Ko Young, to Levi Liner, $195,000.

20 Tanglewood Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Emily Stewart and Justin Music, to Ann Jenks, $220,000.

April 8

224 Bihl, Northwood, residential, from Suzanne Utter, trustee, to James and Amanda Blankenship, $118,000.

483 Hoover Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Joshua and Elizabeth Woernor, to Jarrett Lorenzen and Anne Crotty, $85,000.

102 Twinbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Kelly Persinger, to Ryan Williams and Jennifer Handel, $202,500.

224 Cherry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Perrysburg Homes Ltd., to Rachel Lavoy, $365,000.

1870 Scotch Ridge Road, Pemberville, residential, from Allen and Joyce Eisenhour, trustees, to Megan Schumacher, $225,000.

April 9

29570 Gleneagles Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nanette David, to Patrick and Janet Hanley, $138,000.

260 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from John and Patricia Riley, trustees, to Justin Donhauser, $154,000.

13971 E. First St., Rudolph, residential, from U.S. Bank National, to Clifford Love, $8,000.

116 Barton Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Northcreek Properties LLC, to Jason and Rachel Adams, $398,527.

1034 Totem Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from S.A.S. Group Company, to Matthew Crots, $234,500.

25239 John F. McCarthy Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Ralph and Sharon Pappada, $398,700.

April 10

128 Lones Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tricia Fleming, to House of Tudor LLC, $160,000.

605 Crestview Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Antonio Scontrino, to Lewis Petty and Kaitlyn Pennington, $207,000.

15484 Steen Road, Portage, residential, from Virginia Dubasik and Daniel Senn, to Virginia Dubasik, $88,300.

404 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kurt Motsinger, to Tom and Marin Gerberich, $190,000.

3379 Rosendale Road, Bloomdale, residential, from Deeanne Hosmer, to Marissa and Aaron Lafontaine, $355,000.

410 W. Front St., Pemberville, residential, from Robert and Megan Schumacher, to Cheryl Kahler, $150,000.

1650 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Karen Black, to Cody Buehler and Kaitlyn Beck, $300,000.

805 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Miranda Liss, to NWT Properties LLC, $75,000.

26124 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Heather Deaton, to Adam and Carie Cufr, $435,000.

1202 Charles St., Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas Colaner, trustee, to Michael and Sophia Jarrell, $234,900.

