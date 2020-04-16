April 6
29100 Greystone Drive, Millbury, residential, from Gregory and Michelle Smith, to Kent Elliott, $179,000.
117 Rossway Ave., Rossford, residential, from Julie Garland and Tina Sperlik, to Edgar Hayes, $179,900.
1311 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, residential, from Barrett Dorner, to Michael and Molly Romanowicz, $120,000.
1942 Tecumseh Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Adam and Carie Cufr, trustees, to Nicholas and Jill Saul, $380,222.
714 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, residential, from Mary Abel, to Alexander Arpad and Nicole Armstrong, $169,900.
656 Bruns, Rossford, residential, from Ashvin Shah, to Emily Hage, $110,000.
0 Walbridge Road, Millbury, residential, from Brent and Beth Tucker, to Brossia Brothers, $120,000.
1270 Running Brook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Wendy Myers, to Michael and Nina Mendelson, $262,000.
824 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from David Harkness, to Kayla and Nathan Ballinger, $159,900.
April 7
11 Meadowpond Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Sandra Schuette, to Valerie Espinoza, $159,900.
502 E. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Arianna Kyser, to Sharon Seitz-Dennis, $197,000.
25396 E. Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Kyle and Julie Russell, $302,155.
1865 Hidden Ridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Ridge Stone Builders and Developers, to William and Mary Grant, $289,400.
25754 Cherbourg Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Hannigan Properties, to Lance Pluch and Kristen Stricker, $285,000.
1370 Seneca Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from H. Ko Young, to Levi Liner, $195,000.
20 Tanglewood Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Emily Stewart and Justin Music, to Ann Jenks, $220,000.
April 8
224 Bihl, Northwood, residential, from Suzanne Utter, trustee, to James and Amanda Blankenship, $118,000.
483 Hoover Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Joshua and Elizabeth Woernor, to Jarrett Lorenzen and Anne Crotty, $85,000.
102 Twinbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Kelly Persinger, to Ryan Williams and Jennifer Handel, $202,500.
224 Cherry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Perrysburg Homes Ltd., to Rachel Lavoy, $365,000.
1870 Scotch Ridge Road, Pemberville, residential, from Allen and Joyce Eisenhour, trustees, to Megan Schumacher, $225,000.
April 9
29570 Gleneagles Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nanette David, to Patrick and Janet Hanley, $138,000.
260 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from John and Patricia Riley, trustees, to Justin Donhauser, $154,000.
13971 E. First St., Rudolph, residential, from U.S. Bank National, to Clifford Love, $8,000.
116 Barton Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Northcreek Properties LLC, to Jason and Rachel Adams, $398,527.
1034 Totem Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from S.A.S. Group Company, to Matthew Crots, $234,500.
25239 John F. McCarthy Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Ralph and Sharon Pappada, $398,700.
April 10
128 Lones Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tricia Fleming, to House of Tudor LLC, $160,000.
605 Crestview Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Antonio Scontrino, to Lewis Petty and Kaitlyn Pennington, $207,000.
15484 Steen Road, Portage, residential, from Virginia Dubasik and Daniel Senn, to Virginia Dubasik, $88,300.
404 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kurt Motsinger, to Tom and Marin Gerberich, $190,000.
3379 Rosendale Road, Bloomdale, residential, from Deeanne Hosmer, to Marissa and Aaron Lafontaine, $355,000.
410 W. Front St., Pemberville, residential, from Robert and Megan Schumacher, to Cheryl Kahler, $150,000.
1650 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Karen Black, to Cody Buehler and Kaitlyn Beck, $300,000.
805 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Miranda Liss, to NWT Properties LLC, $75,000.
26124 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Heather Deaton, to Adam and Carie Cufr, $435,000.
1202 Charles St., Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas Colaner, trustee, to Michael and Sophia Jarrell, $234,900.