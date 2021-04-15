The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
March 25
110 N Third St., residential, North Baltimore, from Andrew Straley, to Josue Nelson and Mariceli Perez, $15,000.
146 Elm St., residential, Wayne, from Juston Galbraith and Danielle Bunge to Zachary Baker and Aleah Gallegos, $141,000.
136 Lockhart Ave., residential, Wayne, from Merton and Linda Compton, to DL Barndt 19 LLC, $82,000.
0 King Rd 20.65 acres, 0 Ovitt Road, 71.30 acres, Middleton Township, from Dale Moser to John and Christina Wilson, $772,000.
430 Union St., residential, Cygnet, from Mary Vollmar, to Jerald Wermer, $73,700.
13420 Silver St., residential, Weston, from Jan Lashaway, to Blake Wcislak, $15,000.
104 Waverly Point Road, Perrysburg, from James Austin Lewis and Wendy Lewis, to Komal Masood and Ehad Afreen, $529,000.
29341 Bates Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Susan Sanderson, to Francis De La Serna, $168,100.
171 Margaret Place, residential, Perrysburg, from Devin and Askhleigh Keeseman, to Nicole and Nickolas Rodriguez, $226,500.
March 26
169 Valley Hall Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $51,900.
21200 U.S. 6, residential, Weston, from Joseph Fausnaugh, to Andrew Fausnaugh, $56,600.
0 Mitchell Road, .25 acres, Bowling Green, from Staten Middleton and Gayle Middleton, successor trustees, to 521 Holdings LLC, $364,875.
1522 Muirfield Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from Michael and Lori Balkovec, to Jeffrey Rosengarten and Amani Snyder, $329,900.
3 Parkview Drive residential, Perrysburg, from Karen Irwin, to Amber Biniker, $163,000.
25820 Wood Creek Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Daniel and Ashley Dibardino, to Sarah and Richard Zibbel, $639,000.
March 29
267 Windsor Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Kyle and Cassandra Moll, to Hunter and Cassandra Haas, $227,500.
1005 Stoneleigh Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Coventry Glenn Ltd., to Buckey Real Estate Group LLC, $53,900.
137 Bentley Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., trustees, to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $51,900.
125 Bentley Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., trustees, to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $59,900.
180 Valley Hall Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, to Krista and Luke Tull, $344,500.
207 Clayton St., residential, Walbridge, from Sandra Traver, to Alexander and Alexandria Morlock, $120,000.
591 Ballybay Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Jeffrey and Jessica Pitzen, to Caleb and Kathryn Bowling, $257,000.
2567 Eden East Drive, residential, Northwood, from John Martinez, to Robert Wisniewski II, $132,000.
March 30
52 Back Bay Road, residential, Washington Township, from Morgan Emerson Roe and Kristi Marie Roe, to Craig Allen Hiltz, $332,100.
1011 Stoneleigh Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Coventry Glen Ltd., to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $53,900.
26675 Amberwood Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Alfonso and Ashley Sanchez, to Kyle and Cassandra Moll, $ 286,000.
11198 Tricia Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Stacy Rodriguez, to Charles Reynolds, $227,000.
115 Wentworth Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Todd and Troy Sattler, to Janet Landwehr, $299,000.
5269 Middleton Pike, residential, Webster Township, from Alton Beeker, to Gregory and Mellina Means, $212,160.
20 Arbor Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Julie Morgan, to Linda Alexander, $170,000.
26366 Wexford Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township, from George Ott, trustee, to Sharlyn Premuda, $244,500.
2384 Courtly Drive, residential, Fostoria, from Mark and Tracey Pearson, to Iplangroup, $80,000.
March 31
18392 Broad St., residential, Washington Township, from Jason Benedict and Peggy Limes, to Chad Johnson, $200,000.
605 Jacqueline Place, residential, Bowling Green, from Jacqueline Metz, trustee, to Matthew and Stormy Snow, $221,000.
211 College Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from JMN Rentals, to Tan Enterprises LLC, $110,000.
1611 Cross Creek Road, 2.5 acres, Washington Township, from Jacqueline Bechstein and Joey Marten Co-Trustees, to Michael and Kyle Brown, $165,600.
104 Cranden Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Michelly and James Rasor, to Daniel James Mekis, $265,000.
416 S. Boundary St., residential, Perrysburg, from Joseph Araiz, to Aaron Lindsey and Kadie Petrovic, $215,245.
18 Meadowbrook Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Courtney Gavorski and David Huffaker, to Molly Murphy, $127,000.
23873 Front St., residential, Grand Rapids, from Timothy Janiak, to Ashley and Lucas Braatz, $101,500.