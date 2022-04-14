The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
April 5
5550 Loe Road, Bloomdale, residential, from Jim May Properties, to Brandon May, $295,000.
208 and 0 Walnut St. and 0 Vine St., Bloomdale, residential, from James Wenz, to Nathan Wenz and Kayla Serrano, $$68,000.
550 Jerry St., Jerry City, residential, from Joyce Johnson, to Joshua Hartbarger and Jessica Zuhlsdorf, $133,000.
887 Wooster St., Bowling Green, residential, from Michael Paulus and Pamela Christofferson, to Brandon and Daniel Flick, $360,000.
8280 Linwood Road, Center Township, agricultural, 1.95 acres, from Eric and Theresa Vonalmen, to Andrew Knueven, $325,000.
216 Center St., Wayne, residential, from Warren Hathaway, to Gabriel McDonald, $103,000.
1923 Sheffield Place, Northwood, residential, from McDewmack Enterprises, to Dew Holdings, $48,000.
4073 Oil Center Road, Fostoria, residential, from Travis Tahy, to Joshua and Sarah Pahl, $218,900.
26896 River Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Rhonda Broadway, trustee, to Michael Pantello, $349,900.
2705 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Echeverry Garcia, to Subhashini Ravuri and Madhu Gaddipati, $479,400.
28520 Georgia Road, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Cynthia Brahier, to Heather Owens, $265,000.
1271 Grassy Court, Rossford, residential, from Joseph and Kimberly Saad, to Steven and Melissa Davis, $343,000.
0 Riverview Place, Rossford, residential, from Teresa St. Marie, to Family G&C Investments, $28,500.
43 and 0 Roland Court, Rossford, residential, from Stephen Doughten to Colton Falk and Cery Kennedy, $152,000.
208 Oak St., Rossford, residential, from Mary Fife, to Andrew Korotney, $75,000.
702 Barnstable Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Middleton Trace, to Michael Boston, $50,000.
April 6
13886 Defiance Pike, Liberty Township, residential, from Alan Roe, to Tony Lewallen, $70,000.
30125 and 0 Morningside Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Dawn Christman, to Edmond O’Brien and Chelsea Riley, $525,000.
10303 White Oak Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Julie Dearing, to Jialiu Ma, $369,900.
545 Garfield Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Charles Gries III, to Kristen Moffett, $71,000.
13756 Larch Court, Plain Township, residential, from Daniel Trumbull, trustee, to Tiffany Crain, $211,000.
April 7
253 Manville Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis and Janet Bower, to David Maurer, et. al., $163,000.
212 Rudolph Road, North Baltimore, residential, from American Title Agency, trustee, to Shawn and Chelcie Berger, $184,100.
25434 Addington Court, Middleton Township, residential, from Robert and Kristie Scoble, to Todd Marra, $485,000.
10421 Scarlet Oak Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Connie Schmidt, trustee, to Dale and Mary Ann Real Estate, $320,000.
April 8
18884 Mercer Road, Center Township, residential, from Mark and Jennifer Wensink, to Derek and Halle Mangas, $255,000.
227 and 0 Ritter Ave., Northwood, residential, from Rigg Restoration, to Carly Rigg, $100,000.
121 W. Sixth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth Dufrane and John Michalak, to Anthony Tomase III and Caitlyn Tomase, $289,000.
0 Compass Drive, Rossford, commercial, Rossford Crossroads Parkway LLC, to Rossford Crossroads Parkway LLC, $272964.
20413 Euler Road, Weston, residential, from William Hoile, to William and Karen Hoile, $17,000.
April 11
0 Gloria St., Perrysburg Township, residential, from Midwest Parkview Properties, to Buttonwood Investments, $15,900.
510 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Lauren Scott, to Sean and Bailey Murphy, $377,500.
427 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Bailey Dokurno and Sean Murphy, to Nicholas Thies and Kaitlin Wertzbaugher, $260,000.
150 Quail Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Taylor Limes, to Nicole Spadafore, $147,000.
112 Foxhill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Aimee St. Arnaud, to Cong Tran and Nguyen Phan, $227,500.
11710 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas and Connie Fisher, to Boa LeQuoc and Thi Le Kieuchinh, $220,000.
9577 Kramer Road, Portage Township, residential, from Janet Tracy, to Wesley Tracy, $92,300.
20460 W. River Road, Washington Township, residential, from Michael Nelson, to Crystal Thompson-Simpkins, $162,500.