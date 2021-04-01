The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
March 11
107 Ashwood Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Jeffrey and Stephanie Bauman, to Olivia and Thomas Leyland, $201,000.
244 Wilson, residential, Northwood, from Jessica and Joseph Moon, to Shawn and Jennifer Georgeson, $140,000.
24830 Lake Meadows Drive, residential, Middleton Township, from Debi and David Brobst, to Jennifer Grounds, $380,000
5028 Woodville Road, Lake Township, from Compass Acquisitions LLC, to Grooming by Toni LLC, $150,000.
16148 Pemberville Road, residential, Freedom Township, from Gary and Lori Dierker, to Benjamin and Renee Seamans, $470,000.
600 St. Annes Court, residential, Bowling Green, from Greg Hoverson, to Andrew and Vickie Sparmbleck, $475,000.
25874 Seminary Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency For Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Aaron and Gina Smolmowski, $140,000.
114 Grey Bridge Court, residential, Perrysburg, from Saba Home Builders LLC, to Andrew and Jennifer Montgomery, $557,850.
20757 Lemoyne Road, residential, Troy Township, from Michael Leady, to Chris and Leslie Asmus, $188,500.
March 12
383 Bridgeview Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from John and Connie Schoen, to Huzaifa Malik, $264,500.
26378 Oak Meadow Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Jeffrey Hier, to CEL, $239,500.
10032 Shannon Hills Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Joann Lowry, to John and Lisa Evans, $220,500.
1327 County Line Road, Fostoria, Smoke-Rings Inc., to DWT Land Company LLC, $125,000.
95030 Bradner Road, residential, Montgomery Township, from Laura Esker, to Brendan Esker, $140,000.
24497 W Third St., residential, Grand Rapids, from Ricardo Girona, To A and A Investments LLC, $50,000
0 Bradner Road, land, Lake Township, from Lee Schimmel, to Edward Schimmel, $35,238.
15180 Weston Road, residential, Weston, from Chase and Ellen Betts, to John and Allison Cupp, $173,000.
455 Edgewood Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from Mark Dewar and Kathleen Bresnahan, to Thomaisha and Keith Collier, $230,000.
March 15
0 Eckel Road, commercial, Perrysburg, from MBL Corporation, to Eckel Rd Limited LLC, $912,000
94092 Pargillis Road, residential, Middleton Township, from KB and ME, to Nicholas and Sarah Lindsey, $120,000.
0 Devils Hole Road, Middleton Township, from Lelsey and Jody Weakley, to Lesley Weakley and JD Simon Farms LLC, $123,750.
1337, 1349, 1341, 1345 Woodlark Trace; 1350, 1346, 1342, 1338, 1345, 1349 Woodsong Lane; and 1350, 1344 Pin Oak Court, residential vacant land, Bowling Green, from Deer Hollow LLC, to American Title Agency Inc. Trustee, $336,000.
26699 Eckel Road, commercial, Perrysburg, from MBL Corporation, to Eckel Rd Limited LLC, $912,000.
12158 Jefferson St., residential, Perrysburg, from Sarah and Jeremey Redfox, to Christopher and Alicia Glover, $319,000.
29755 Somerset Road, residential, Perrysburg, Peter Reynolds, trustee, to David Foley and Michael Hebert, $740,000.
1106 Bourgogne Ave, residential, Bowling Green, from Richard and Ashley Ralston, to Arnold and Melody Buehler, $207,000.
March 16
312 Southwood Drive, residential, Perrysburg, from William and Lindsey Heilman, to Andrew and Joseph Holliger, $200,750.
517 Sixth St., residential, Perrysburg, from James McClain, to Todd Robertson and Lyndi McDonald, $160,000.
1002 Village Drive, residential, Bowling Green, from Adam and Laura Young, to David and Jennifer Morlock, $200,000.
319 Valley Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Jerome and Sandra Carter, to Stuart and Mackenzie Bailey, $370,000.
1554 Eaglecrest Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Michelle Bryant, to Timothy and Jamie Schwartz, $230,000.
0 Andrus Road, residential, Northwood, from Gregory Whetsel and Keitha Spillis, to Gregory Whetsel, $41,250.
1113 Sandpiper Lane, residential, Bowling Green, from Craig and Marcela Fite, to Adam Nolan Young and Laura Young, $313,000.
27931 Lime City Road, residential unplat 9.99 acres, Rossford, from Brody Richter and Erin Weber, to Key West at Five LTD, $35,000.
13 New England Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Michael Bently, to Gregory Kaser and Joy Wang-Kaser, $135,000.
30053 St Andrews Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Howell Properties LLC, to Dennis Warburton, $175,000.
425 Park Ave., residential, Fostoria, from Camille Maurer, to Mikris Properties LLC, $36,000.
2892 McCutchenville Road, residential, Perry Township, from Robert Herrig, to Alexander Moore, $92,000.