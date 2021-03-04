The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Feb. 22
330 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Santus Cous Investments LLC, to Nuttida Wongsa, $169,000.
889 Bexley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Susan Richards, trustee, to James W Cribbs II and Autumn Cribs, $220,000.
0 Cranden Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Susan Miller, to Shane & Lauren McMullen, $190,000.
0 Second St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Jeanette and Scott Carman, to Michelle Matheny, $155,000.
445 Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Priscilla Maciejewki, to Paul and Melinda Ensinger, $190,330.
22280 U.S. 6, Weston Township, residential, from NWOH Apartments LLC, to Jacob Willson, $80,000.
16061 Five Point Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Joyce Thomas, to Cindi Clark, $200,000.
0 Kramer Road, Center Township, from Linda Crawford successor Trustee, to James Dutton, $335,000.
1076 Revere Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from James Feehan, to James Weinandy, $76,500
Feb. 23
20920 Main St., Weston Township, residential, from Kenneth Leisure, to Rhonda Facker, $29,900.
300 Sycamore Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Peter Gwyn, to Micah and Ashley Mann, $271,520.
15428 Gray Birch Court, Middleton Township, residential vacant land, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc. as trustee, to Elizabeth Thornbury, $51,800.
6701 Alexander Drive, Lake township, residential, from Thomas and Michelle Smith, to Derek and Sarah Yundt, $118,394.
530 Oak Knoll Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Edward & Katelyn Rohan, to Tanner and Nicole Clayton, $271,080.
1009 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential vacant land, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $61,900.
910 Boundary St., Perrysburg, condominium, from Mary Van Dyke, to Lia Snell and John Rivalski, $165,000.
1052 Cherry St., Perrysburg, residential vacant land, from Peter Gwyn, to Micah and Ashley Mann, $271,500.
Feb. 24
19 Windfield Manor Court, Perrysburg, residential vacant land, from Saba Home Builders LLC, to John and Kathryn Rodeman, $486,850.
9755 Bishopwood Lane, Perrysburg, condominium residential unit, from Sherry Hyland, to VBOSS LLC, $68,000.
5829 Fremont Pike, Troy Township, residential, from Vance and Amy Lewis, to Richard Hrebic, $45,000.
592 Praire Rose Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jiang and Li Quinhong Tian to Caityln and Anthony Richardson, $359,000.
14 Windfield Manor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders LLC, to Bipin and Jignesha Patel, $459,850.
10930 South Lakes Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Sally Potter, to Josh Guberman, $254,500.
7651 Cloverdale Road, Portage Township, farm, from David Arnold, to Bishop Lane, $150,000.
28520 McCarty Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Megan Hendrix, to Stephanie Jane Harp, $144,000.
3712 Lakepoint Drive, Lake Township, condominium, from Kristina Huss, to Mark and Kathy Berman, $54,000.
Feb. 25
900 Carol Circle, Rossford, residential, from Robert and Cheryl Reitzel, to Maria Velasco and Joshua Rymers, $145,000.
0 Jerry City Road, Portage, residential, from Randolph Schmeltz, to William and Diana Schmeltz, $68,750.
0 Roosevelt Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Robert and Amy Today, to Louisville Title Agency, $55,000.
6518 Main St., Perry Township, residential, from Huntington National Bank, to APM Property Management LLC, $55,000.
1425 Vine St., Lake Township, residential, from Elena Herevia, to Cassie Smith, $106,500.
6310 Latcha Road, Lake Township, residential, from Sandy Kunkelman, to James Neu, $183,000.
0 Woodville Road, Lake Township, residential, from Aldringham LLC, to 4925 Woodville Road LLC, $305,000.
13250 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Teresa Rose, to David Benson, $382,000.
1619 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Joshua and Janie Pheils, to Megan and Matthew Hendrix, $290,000.
1440 Bobwhite Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Kent Sahr, trustee, to Hunter Burdno and Kari Tobak, $40,500.
218 Front St., Freedom Township, residential, from James Opelt, to Dakota Spangler and Nicole Williams, $156,700.
4429 Turtle Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian & Andrea Supplee, to Eric and Erin Schreiner, $452,000.
1117 Oriole Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Robert Hubbard, to Sarah and Jeremy Souder, $240,000.