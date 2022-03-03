The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Feb. 16
206 and 0 Maple St., Bloomdale, residential, from Steven and Sue Rose, to Briana Delancy and Richard Terry, $127,500.
749 Pine Valley Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Patricia Weinandy, to Pamela Youngston and Camille Richards, $425,000.
28619 Broadway Road, Lake Township, residential, from Family G&C Investments, to Damien Ferdin and Samantha Fultz, $224,000.
14134 Rudolph Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Brad Leimgruber, to Brad Leimbruber et al, $400.
0 Sugar Ridge Road, Middleton Township, commercial, 0.14 acres, from Deborah Wilson, to Luckey Farmers, $50,000.
30332 Jacqueline Place, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Joshua Mierzejewski and Mindy Wayton, $42,000.
306 and 0 Locust St., Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Sarah Hammitt, to Carly Smith, $168,555.
18710 and 0 North St., Tontogany, residential, from Gerald Samus, to Lisa Brandon, $140,000.
16963 and 0 Pemberville Road, Freedom Township, residential, from James Waugh Jr. and Tamera Waugh, to Lawrence Long, $20,000.
Feb. 17
24533 Village Lane, Grand Rapids, residential, from Karen Gstalder and Timothy Gallaher and Kathryn Hunter, to Denise Klocinski and Todd Huling, $210,000.
136 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Susan King, to Lin Wenting and Peter Reuter, $250,000.
5 Santus Drive, Rossford, residential, from Gregory Breier and Roberta Ueberroth, trustee, to Larry and Joan Borden and Gregory Breier, $110,000.
Feb. 18
233 W. Bay Harbor Court, Bowling Green, residential, from J&A Building Ventures, to CTL Limited Partnership, $266,000.
1042 Lyn Road, Bowling Green, residential, from CTL Limited Partnership, to Pamela King, $259,900.
2545 and 0 Main St., Jackson Township, commercial, 0.06 acres, from Charles Crouse, to Shawn Benjamin, $8,900.
5110 Defiance Pike, Montgomery Township, commercial, 20.04 acres, from BJB Trucking, to ACM Trucking, $400,000.
12312 and 0 Herald St., Perrysburg Township, residential, from John Ritterbach, to Edward Smith, $20,000.
20590 and 0 Evon Lane, Weston, residential, from Jane Spoerl et al, to Garrett and Maria Samson, $200,000.
Feb. 22
203 Ivy Court, Walbridge, residential, from Virginia Schroeder, to Donna Reihing, $116,000.
111 Genson Drive, Haskins, residential, from Jason and Jane Godosky, to Jason and Raechel Kuharchek, $280,000.
2423 Jamestown Drive, Northwood, residential, from Christopher Martikan, to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee, $101,735.
124 and 0 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Webco Investors, to 27115 Knickerbocker LLC, $315,000.
911 and 0 Pine St., Perrysburg, residential, from Robin Hunt, to Megdanoff Properties, $170,000.
0 Cross Creek Road, Washington Township, agricultural, 35.81 acres, from Roger and Nancy Euler, to Lisa and Charles Genson, $232,765.
Feb. 23
208 Georgia Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Adam Kirian and Adrien Lowien, $151,500.
755 Greystone Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Andrew Etgen, to 755 Greystone LLC, $240,000.
137 Curtis Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Mary and Ronald Joseph, to Linda and Ronald Joseph, $134,350.
224 Merry Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Mary and Ronald Joseph, to Linda and Ronald Joseph, $134,350.
722 Keil Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Mary and Ronald Joseph, to Linda and Ronald Joseph, $134,350.
20801 Dunbridge Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Bryce Ernsthausen, to Brandon Chesney, $188,000.
15572 Middleton Pike, Middleton Township, residential, from Jeremy and Leigh Brewer, to Seth and Emily Miller, $345,000.
0 Elm St., Montgomery Township, residential, from Chester Syntik Jr. and Vivian La Bree Syntik, trustees, to Evan and Jennifer Cain, $40,000.
208 Gardner Ave., Northwood, residential, from Tina Lojewski, to David Trombly, $114,900.
6441 Fostoria Road, Perry Township, residential, from Robert Spitler, trustee, to Lauran Schlea, $123,500.
2667 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Seneca Builders, to Ty and Nikole Steinhausen, $429,900.
152 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $57,900.
1007 Sunset Ridge, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $65,900.
0 Riverwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, to Henry and Cynthia Rennie, $145,000.
10725 Avenue Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Austin Jones, to Aiden and Taylor Fellers, $290,000.
1017 Groce St., Rossford, residential, from Andrew and Marsha Kott, to Steve and Andrea Duby, $124,000.
20161 Locust St., Weston, residential, from Lawnview Rentals, to Kendall Rentals, $100,000.
Feb. 24
503 McKinley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Eric and Kimberly Christensen, to Dustin and Miranda Shroeder, $233,000.
209 and 0 Maple St., Bowling Green, residential, from Heartland Rentals, to Kelly and Wayne Rivard, $150,000.
4857 Insley Road, North Baltimore, residential, from Billy Eddy to Cheri and Michael Flory, $270,000.
225 Perry St., Walbridge, residential, from Fred Sparks Jr., to Bradley and Amber Banachowski, $160,000.
205 Warner St., Walbridge, residential, from Harold Breisacher Jr., to Juan Villegas Jr., $93,500.
9717 Millcroft Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Brett Kuharchek, to Emma Kirby and Jared Downs, $230,000.
148 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $57,900.
Feb. 25
424 Mitchell Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Matthew and Sadye Holbach, to Eric and Theresa Vonalmen, $450,000.
16530 River Road and 0 Pemberville Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Joan Rentz, to William and Susan Rentz, $20,000.
1516 and 0 Owen Road, Lake Township, residential, from Ronald Witt, trustee, to Greater Metropolitan Title, trustee, $160,000.
29120 Kearsley St., Lake Township, residential, from Mary Thies, to Alisha Mikels, $95,500.
27962 and 0 Broadway Road and 0 Taylor Ave., Lake Township, industrial, 0.87 acres, from Z3 Controls, to Andrew and Shereen Abbas, $97,500.
24981 Fort Meigs Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Richard Jones, to James Okonski, $163,400.
207 Evans Ave., Montgomery Township, residential, from David and Teresa Knisely, to Luke Fair, $212,500.
0 Roachton Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Anthony and Christina Rodriguez, to John and Sherry Shaffer, $80,000.
557 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel and Brittany Oldham, to Ronald and Cheryl Krise, $240,000.
1021 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $64,900,
1033 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900,
489 Rutledge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Brooke and Geoffrey Potts, to Daniel and Brittany Oldham, $410,000.
303 Ver-Nis Place, Rossford, residential, from Rebekah Stone, to Mindy Wayton, $167,500.
987 and 0 Dixie Highway, Rossford, residential, from Linda Snyder, trustee, to Ras Enterprises II, $122,500.
Feb. 28
1250 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green, commercial, 0.5 acres, from Ava St. Clair, to Edward and Cynthia Tyrrell, $460,000.
524 McKinley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas Peterson and Kristin Clemens, to Jude and Tomia Abia, $215,000.
726 Rosalind Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from James and Carolyn Rebar, to Paul and Danielle Willson, $300,000.
28141, 28155, 28325 and 28128 Center St., Millbury, commercial, from Stony Station LLC, to KDR Millbury LLC, $900,000.
15179 Cypress Drive, Wayne, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, to Ann Malone and Matthew Geer, $62,900.
22856 Main St., Custer, residential, from Jeremy and Hollie Prisk, to Karen Leal, $40,000.
319 and 0 Lester St., Northwood, residential, from Gladys Lutes, to Raymond Smith, $62,000.
425 Park Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Michael Kimmet, to Tiell Properties, $27,500.
10437 Belmont Meadows Lane, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Lynn Sawyer, to Kenneth and Nanalee Stapleton, trustees, $319,900.
1434 Logan Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Mounir and Lori Khaled, to Lawrence and Sabrina Black, $331,500.
521 Factory St., Jerry City, residential, from John and Melissa Brown, to James Boyd, $5,000.
1018 and 0 Schreier Road, Rossford, residential, from Sally Lohmann, to Laurie and Shane Craig, $205,000.
147 Bacon St., Rossford, residential, from Andrew and Marsha Kott, to Linda Allamon, $78,000.