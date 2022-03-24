The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
March 16
820 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Prithvi Gandhi and Tanya Menon, to Karl and Christine Lang, $475,000.
920 and 0 Hanson St., Northwood, residential, from Michael Vogelpohl, to Keith Wil Properties, $35,000.
11149 Riverbend Court, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Margaret and David Wyper, to Ram NWO Enterprises, $125,000.
March 17
1731 Timber Ridge Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Premal and Yagnesha Malaviya, to Rachel Weber, $333,564.
214 Tarr St., North Baltimore, residential, from William Forster, to Levi Kepling, $114,500.
28546 Hille Drive, Millbury, residential, from Colton and Alexandra Palmer, to Fabien and Jeanette Davilia, $210,000.
5005 E. Plaza Blvd., Northwood, residential, from Toledo Restoration Property Management, to Randell Kim, $334,900.
26736 Lime City Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Chelsea Charniga, to Wade Snyder, $180,000.
1006 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Christian and Brandi Myers, to Brian and Rebecca Kuhn, $400,000.
0 Greensburg Pike and 0 Solether Road, Portage Township, agricultural, 61.2 acres, from Mark and Nydia Deutschmann, to Andrew Cramer, $407,550.
March 18
29113 Fostoria Road, Lake Township, residential, from Family G&C Investments, to Colton and Alexandra Palmer, $328,500.
114 Main St. and 0 Findlay Pike, Portage, residential, from Gary and Tammie Simon, to Joseph Weinandy, $125,000.
321 Cherry St. and 0 W. Third St., Perrysburg, residential, from Susan Polling, to Jillian Gustafson, $266,000.
March 21
1095 Brim Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Betty Harrison, to Jonathan and Jessica Bair, $250,000.
1616 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Benjamin Dominguez-Benner and Gina Benner, to Kelly and Bryan Sears, $270,000.
1016 Arrowhead Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Indian Ridge Subdivision, to Chad and Kelly Lemmon, $49,000.
14134 Rudolph Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Brad Leimgruber, et. al., to Brad Leimgruber, et. al., $400.
14745 Prairie Lake Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Thomas Blain, to Omar Ashkhtem, $385,000.
3360 Bordeaux Rue, Northwood, residential, from Benjamin Huenefeld, to Robert Wietrzykowski, $218,000.
327 Gardner Ave., Northwood, residential, from Austin Webb, to Paul Gladieux, $97,000.
143 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, agricultural, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.
155 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, agricultural, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $70,900.
19654 Kellogg Road, Washington Township, agricultural, from American Title Agency, trustee, to Riley and Anna Reese, $20,000.
20100 W. River Road, Washington Township, residential, from Mite Family Limited Partnership, to Jeffrey and Denise Yeager, $87,500.