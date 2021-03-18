The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
March 1
24109 Second St., Grand Rapids Township, residential, from Robert Columber, to Timothy Luettke, $109,900.
627 Lorainne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Robert Vargas, to Robert and Vanessa Cordes, $171,0000.
23221 Pargillis Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Jamie Wietrzykowski, to Julian Alexander Castillo, $650,000.
29196 Greystone Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Mark Kurfess, to Michael Leady, $225,000.
March 2
0 King Road, Middleton Township, residential, 9.99 acres, from Robert and Jane Kervin, to Jason and Angela Schliesser, $149,000.
26855 Woodland Court, Lake Township, residential, from family G and C Investments of Ohio, to Niklos and Delaney Weirich, $256,000.
120 Zihlman Ave., Henry Township, residential, from Norman and Connie Eaken, to Jessica Bateson, $10,000.
300 Sycamore Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Peter Gwyn, to Micah and Ashley Mann, $271,520.
0 Broad Ave., Perrysburg Township, residential vacant land, from Paula Mancillas, to Midwest Parkview Properties, $65,000.
0 Lincoln Blvd., Perrysburg Township, residential vacant land, from Paula Mancillas, to Midwest Parkview Properties, $65,000.
0 Gloria St., Perrysburg Township, residential vacant land, from Paula Mancillas, to Midwest Parkview Properties, $65,000.
29294 Belmont Farm Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Richard and Ruth Recktenwald, to Kimberly Winzenried and Nathan Neiss, $310,000.
1466 Circle Drive, Millbury, residential vacant lot, from Reynolds Constructions Company LLC, to Constantine Notte, $242,000.
173 Oak St., Rossford City, residential, from Ashley Schultz, to Lorene Lofgren, $92,000.
26715 Basswood Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Tracy Hutchins, to Travis Trayer and Sarah Boecker, $307,500.
23011 Carter Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Juli Steinmetz, to Matthew Empie, $210,000.
530 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Sarah Gonia, successor trustee, to David Scott Buckenberger, $147,000.
29265 River Road, Perrysburg Township, from Thomas and Cynthia Mims, to Build Wealth LLC, $245,000
0 Oak St., Rossford, residential, from Ashley Schultz, to Lorene Lofgren, $92,000.
1052 Cherry St., Perrysburg, residential vacant land, from Peter Gwyn, to Micah and Ashley Mann, $271,520.
0 Roachton Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronnie Hall, trustee, et. al., To Anthony and Christina Rodriguez, $115,000.
3925 Pulmey Road, Lake Township, two-family dwelling, from Danny and Andrea Prewitt, to David Walker, $117,500.
538 Front St., Freedom Township, residential, from TSO Enterprises LLC, to Danielle Coppes, $129,000.
0 Jerry City Road, Bloom Township, other commercial, from Bonnie Plants Inc., to Bonnie Plants LLC, $395,000.
March 3
105 Church St., Middleton Township, residential, from John Gallagher, to Kara Reigle and Andrew Willford, $131,750.
9452 Devils Hole Road, Webster Township, from Joanne Shapler, to Chase Betts and Ellen King, $300,000.
March 4
811 Wood Sorrel Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from David and Cheri Finley, to Ravi Kumar and Devi Sarada Kamireddi, $245,000.
0 Locust St., residential, Perrysburg, from Joseph Swolsky to George Namay, $1,100,000.
23278 Dunbridge Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Glenna Speck, to Birch Farm Properties LLC., $218,000.
20205 Locust St., Weston Township, from Edward and Teresa Haynes, to Praise and Deliverance Tabernacle Church of Living, $0.
13070 Five Point Road, residential, Perrysburg, from 5 Points Development Company LLC, to Louisville Title Agency, $57,000.
109 Sherman Place, residential, Perrysburg, from Terrence and Loretta Huber to Arne Ovall and Lauren Debelly, $225,100.
9876 Connor Lake Circle, condominium, Perrysburg Township, from Jefferson Development LLC, Taylor Sith, $215,000.
24125 River Road, residential, Middletown Township, from Joel Hertzfeld, to Moenter Real Estate Holdings LLC, $180,000.
March 5
146 Taylors Mill Circle, residential, Perrysburg, from Louisville Title Agency, to Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne LLC, $55,000.
2657 Wood Edge Road, residential, from Louisville Title Agency, to Saba Home Builders LLC., $55,000.
0 Locust St., commercial, Troy Township, from T and S Agriventures LLC, to Robert and Jacki Bennett, $39,000.
19790 Bradner Road, residential, Troy Township, from James Fields, to Larry and Judy Liles, $102,300.
305 Indiana St., residential, Perrysburg, from 305 West Indiana Ltd., to Wachter Property Management 20 LLC, $235,000.
113 Enright Drive, residential, Haskins, from Seneca Builders LLC, to Korey Peters, $287,000.
1057 Lakehurst Drive, residential, Lake Township, from Timbercreek Builders and Development, to William and Tammey Zeisler, $19,500.
20790 Taylor St., residential, Weston Township, from Amador Perez, to Richard Kehres and Erin Collins, $108,000.
10760 Avenue Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Mathew and Jacklyn Krzysztofik, to Matthew Sebastian, $578,900
March 8
0 Garling Road, Troy Township, from Daniel and Catherine Miller to Jennifer and Troy Johnson, $37,000.
128 Hannum Ave., residential, Rossford, from Andrew Menter, to Nicholas Demski, $140,101.
2202 Sheffield Place, residential, from RGI Properties LLC, to Eddie and Praserth Thammavongsa, $34,000.
132 Foxhill Lane, residential, Perrysburg, from Marcia Amstutz, to Kristin and Benjamin Mortensen, $205,000.
426 Front St., residential, Perrysburg, from Daniel and Mercedes Nitecki, to Valerie Liebert, trustee, $251,684.
3804 Girton Road, residential, Wayne, from Roger Babcock, to Bryan and Paula Sidle, trustees, $82,450.
10778 Sun Trace Drive, residential, Perrysburg Township, from Joel Hertzfeld, trustee, to Kevin and Erin Cygan, $408,000.
26801 River Road, residential, Perrysburg Township, from District Holmes LLC, to Juan and Jessica Torres-Garcia, $266,250.
306 Second St., residential, North Baltimore, from Holly Allison, to Kyle and Ashley Lamb, $105,000.
March 9
21303 Forst Road, residential, Middleton Township, from Matt Shipley, to John and Sherry Shaffer, $143,000.
1519 Muirfield Drive, residential, from Carol Ann Mowen, to Mary Dawson, trustee, $340,000.
203 Liberty St., residential, from Tan Enterprises LLC, to William and Diana Schmeltz, $155,000.
6625 Wesley Drive, residential, Lake Township, from Matthew Sherman and Jamie Slyder, to Scott and Mackenzie Smith, $261,000.
0 River Road, residential, Perrysburg, from Chad and Liz Fenbert, to Ramon and Brandy Sevilla, $150,000.
0 Lenhard Road, 60 acres, from Raymond Hoot, to Kendra Hoot and Cheryl Shaeffer, $106,2039.
27963 Southpointe Drive, residential, Lake Township, from Jessica George, to Cody and Laura Palmer, $229,000.
1028 Hunters Run, residential, Perrysburg, from Richard and Shannon Torres, to Christopher and Lydia Kessler, $296,000.
22550 Mermill Road, commercial, 3.75 acres, Milton Township, from Village of Milton Center, to Katily Banks, $37,000.