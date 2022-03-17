The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
28510 Lemoyne Road, Lake Township, residential, from 28510 Lemoyne LLC, to Timiny Rail Maintenance, $400,000.
15452 Gray Birch Court, Wayne, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Michael and Kathleen Roemmele, trustees, $341,539.
2428 and 0 Ross St., Northwood, residential, from Sarah Carlo and Matthew Dunaway, to Kimberly Brantley, $129,000.
3468 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Toledo Restoration Management, to Agrienergy, $219,900.
4101 Woodville Road, 0 Earl St. and 0 George St., Northwood, commercial, 0.52 acres, from Eagle Petroleum, to Woodville Realty, $150,000.
2941 Oregon Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Acie Pack, to Terry Adler, $134,000.
0 Five Point Road, Perrysburg Township, agricultural, 37.7 acres, from Jeff Mitchell, to Andrew and Linden Gillmore, $365,000.
26790 Heatherford Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Matthew Hartman Sr., to Nicholas Hall, $232,000.
106 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Sandeep Janampally and Yerragonda Vinothna, $454,900.
1015 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Mohammed and Habeeba Puthiyachirakkal, $534,000.
1794 Lexington Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tara Cooper, to Matthew Meinke, $315,000.
March 10
101 Wilber St., Walbridge, residential, from Scott and Kay Wilkes, to Renee and Seth and Sherrie Threet, $$110,000.
8405 Birchwood Lane, Northwood, residential, from Joseph Herman, to Mark and Michelle Mantin, $227,000.
27393 and 0 Holiday Lane, Perrysburg Township, commercial, 1.2 acres, from Suemar Enterprises, to Clean Express Holiday Perrysburg, $600,000.
15460 Bishop Road, Plain Township, residential, from Thomas and Pamela Sanders, to Michael Baer, $200,000.
111 Windsor Drive, Rossford, residential, from Cheryl Ferguson, Trustee, to Derik Tello and Marissa Phillips, $126,500.
March 11
315 Adams St., Bowling Green, residential, from Kyber LLC, to CDK Renovations, $85,000.
520 and 0 Broadway St., Bowling Green, residential, from Brenda Radcliff, to Kayleb Stuff, $67,500.
17178 and 0 River Road, residential, from Keybank National Association, trustee, to Mark and Judith Bowlus, $250,000.
413 Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from Seth and Emily Miller, to Gage Pauff and Morgan Corns, $190,550.
0 Robbins Road, Perry Township, residential, from Linda and James Mesnard, to Kent Mesnard, $274,000.
11059 Riverbend Court, Perrysburg Township, residential, from 11059 Riverbend LLC, to Ann Aufdenkampe, $172,000.
26411 Whitewater Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Emily Calgie, to Calgie Real Estate Holdings, $238,000.
1065 Cherry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Schaller, trustee, to Brecken and Mason Tinney, $300,000.
2674 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Horseshoe Bend Developers, to Seneca Builders, $52,000.
1060 Little Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kyle Bowell, to Justin Lecompte and Alison Seibold, $240,000.
239 Osborn St., Rossford, residential, from David Lindsay, to Huffman Sarver Construction and Real Estate, $49,450.
March 14
117 Lehman Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Al Mar Family Limited Partnership, to Heartland Rentals, $115,000.
58 Foxgate Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Jordan Crawford, to Lori Terwilliger, $176,000.
244 Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from Al Mar Family Limited Partnership, to Heartland Rentals, $107,800.
0 Quarry Road, North Baltimore, agricultural, 39.08 acres, from Maxine Swartz et. al., to Hancock Wood Electric Economic Development Partners, $390,800.
201 Lightner St., Bradner, residential, from Linda Slaughterbeck, to Christine Buckingham, $78,900.
8024 and 0 Dowling Road, Perrysburg Township, agricultural, 39 acres, from Leo Snyder, to Denise Eckel, $790,000.
20175 Taylor St., Weston, residential, from Arc IRA Trust Agreement #1, to Strategic Asset Group, $25,000.
13255 High St., Weston, residential, from Lisa and Duane King, to Randolph and Pamela Hann, $22,500.
March 15
1423 Turnberry Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Robert and Dinah Vincent, to Brian and Salli White, $321,940.
1236 and 0 Elmore Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Kristi Weiss, to Eric and Patricia Beam, $38,000.
29494 Cason St. and 0 Millicent Ave., Lake Township, residential, from Gloria Ruiz, to Castleton Realty, $89,900.
208 Main St., Walbridge, residential, from Ronald and Brenda Liwo, to Gregg Yockey Jr. and Elizabeth Ladd, $140,000.
10060 Devils Hole Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Douglas and Janet Dewese, to Clayton and Alyssa Rolf, $406,000.
24915 Reddington Court, Middleton Township, residential, from Robert Yonker and Rebecca Magers, to Amber and Thomas Duitsman, $474,500.
206 Dillrose Drive, Northwood, residential, from Briana Smeltzer, to Daniel Tipton, $155,000.
30218 Hickory Hill Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Janet Lanterman, trustee, to Midland Agency for Northwest Ohio, $185,000.
0 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg Township, residential, from Beverly Euler, to RJ Carpenter Family Limited Partnership, $1,600,000.
550 W. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from John Heagney Jr. and Mary Heagney, to Jennifer Urbanski, $180,000.
967 Little Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from William Scheer, to Ramez Fattah and Widdi Nihaya, $285,000.
23684 Luckey Road, Troy Township, residential, from Clayton Rolf, to Cassidy and Kristopher Van Camp, $240,000.