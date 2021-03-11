The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Feb 26
205 Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from Samuel and Patricia Bell, to Heidi Downs, $165,000.
211 Meadow Lane,Walbridge, residential, from Lawrence Carlock and Pamela Kinney, to Danny and Janet Sieminski, $150,000.
12500 Sugar Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Dale and Mary Smeltzer, trustees, to Steven Speck III, $250,000.
5 Chelsie Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Sarah Zack, to Sarah Guensche, $135,000.
1437 Rivercrest Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James Buchanan Trustee, to James and Renee Buchanan, $278,000.
1015 Reserve Drive, Perrysburg, residential vacant land, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio Inc., to Adnan and Ahmed Aisha Ahmed, $190,000.
521 Garfield Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Quantum Light Ventures LLC, to Larry and Christine Humpries, $225,000.
9020 Place Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Daniel Hines, to Kevin Hall, $148,502.
910 Meadowview Lane, Lake Township, residential, from Mary Ellen Bihn, to Catherine Pratt and Brian Sprinski, $70,000.
12437 Sugar Ridge Road, Bowling Green, from Dale and Mary Smeltzer Trustees, to Steven Speck II, $221,000.
1578 Gleneagles Drive, Bowling Green, residential vacant land, from American Title Agency Inc., trustee, to William Swita and Sabrina Filippone-Swita, $59,900.
26836 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin Wallce, to Carly Beck, $219,000.
March 1
548 Fox View Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin and Erin Cygan, to Derek Fasi, $290,000.
29822 St. Andrews Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Craig Smith, to Steven Huff and Patricia Carey, $345,000.
128 Palmer Ave., Bowling Green, retail/apartment, from Tabitha Wilkens, to Thomas Miller, $107,000.
259 Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential-two family dwelling, from Jacob King, to CDK Renovations LLC, $92,500.
630 Valley Drive, Rossford, residential, from Chandler and Diana Spiess, to Jeremy and Laura Winters, $125,000.
710 W. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Joshua Rosso and Amanda Laytart, to Christopher Norman and Natalie Ziakam, $260,000.
12092 Dowling Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Kris and Cheryl Harvey, to Zachary Morris, $128,900.
24109 Second St., Grand Rapids Township, residential, from Robert Columber, to Timothy Luettke, $109,900.
627 Lorainne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Robert Vargas, to Robert and Vanessa Cordes, $171,0000.
23221 Pargillis Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Jamie Wietrzykowski, to Julian Alexander Castillo, $650,000.
29196 Greystone Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Mark Kurfess, to Michael Leady, $225,000.
March 2
0 King Road, Middleton Township, residential, 9.99 acres, from Robert and Jane Kervin, to Jason and Angela Schliesser, $149,000.
26855 Woodland Court, Lake Township, residential, from family G and C Investments of Ohio, to Niklos and Delaney Weirich, $256,000.
120 Zihlman Ave., Henry Township, residential, from Norman and Connie Eaken, to Jessica Bateson, $10,000.
300 Sycamore Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Peter Gwyn, to Micah and Ashley Mann, $271,520.
0 Broad Ave., Perrysburg Township, residential vacant land, from Paula Mancillas, to Midwest Parkview Properties, $65,000.
0 Lincoln Blvd., Perrysburg Township, residential vacant land, from Paula Mancillas, to Midwest Parkview Properties, $65,000.
0 Gloria St., Perrysburg Township, residential vacant land, from Paula Mancillas, to Midwest Parkview Properties, $65,000.
29294 Belmont Farm Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Richard and Ruth Recktenwald, to Kimberly Winzenried and Nathan Neiss, $310,000.
1466 Circle Drive, Millbury, residential vacant lot, from Reynolds Constructions Company LLC, to Constantine Notte, $242,000.
173 Oak St., Rossford City, residential, from Ashley Schultz, to Lorene Lofgren, $92,000.
26715 Basswood Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Tracy Hutchins, to Travis Trayer and Sarah Boecker, $307,500.
23011 Carter Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Juli Steinmetz, to Matthew Empie, $210,000.
530 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Sarah Gonia, successor trustee, to David Scott Buckenberger, $147,000.
29265 River Road, Perrysburg Township, from Thomas and Cynthia Mims, to Build Wealth LLC, $245,000
0 Oak St., Rossford, residential, from Ashley Schultz, to Lorene Lofgren, $92,000.
1052 Cherry St., Perrysburg, residential vacant land, from Peter Gwyn, to Micah and Ashley Mann, $271,520.
0 Roachton Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronnie Hall, trustee, et. al., To Anthony and Christina Rodriguez, $115,000.
3925 Pulmey Road, Lake Township, two-family dwelling, from Danny and Andrea Prewitt, to David Walker, $117,500.
538 Front St., Freedom Township, residential, from TSO Enterprises LLC, to Danielle Coppes, $129,000.
0 Jerry City Road, Bloom Township, other commercial, from Bonnie Plants Inc., to Bonnie Plants LLC, $395,000.
March 3
105 Church St., Middleton Township, residential, from John Gallagher, to Kara Reigle and Andrew Willford, $131,750.
9452 Devils Hole Road, Webster Township, from Joanne Shapler, to Chase Betts and Ellen King, $300,000.