The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Jan. 21
487 Hoover Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Gary Engler, to Trever Vaughn and Keirstin McLaughlin, $125,000.
111 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Seneca Builders, to0 Kyle and Nichole Friedley, $292,900.
1528 Treetop Place, Bowling Green, residential, from John and Jane Cheetwood, trustees, to Todd Graber and Russell Miller, $402,500.
0 Tontogany Road, Bowling Green, residential, from William and Sandra Cleveland, to Bradley Biller and Dorothy Downing-Wuest, $40,000.
110 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jaclyn Anderson and James Sundberg, $379,500.
120 Crandon Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kelly and Ashley and Tom and Betty Hunt, to Daniel and Angelica Callahan, $226,500.
14753 Bradner Road, Bradner, residential, from Michael Sharp, to Phillip Hock, $165,000.
207 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Rachel Vannata, to Robert and Melissa Snyder, $320,000.
Jan. 22
23919 U.S. 6, Grand Rapids, residential, from Joseph Jackson, to Garland Brown Jr., and Michele Brown, $23,500.
2 Augusta Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Mary Hinkelman, to Dyann Sackman, $125,000.
706 N. Main St., Walbridge, residential, from Eric Wachowiak and Sara Lavis, to Gary and Abigail Kedmenec, $157,000.
327 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, residential, from Douglas and Rose Ackerman, to Joseph and Angela Center, $267,500.
24719 Stony Ridge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Roy Caudill, to John Gregory, $111.000.
0 Kellogg Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Judith Snyder ,to Donald and Kathy Limes, $44,500.
17204 Sycamore Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Rosella Nicely, to Georgeana and Craig Boston, $90,000.
26502 Mingo Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Dilip and Nayana Patel, to Kyle and Jane Huffman, $330,000.
Jan. 25
188 Windsor Drive, Rossford, residential, from Joshua and Suzanne Furrie, to Sarah Orcutt, $102,000.
1212 Bradner Road, Northwood, residential, from Todd Keckstein, to Jeffrey and Melissa Lincoln, $99,900.
2105 Mathews Road, Northwood, residential, from Karen Duncan and Julie Lisowski, to Jenea DeLauter, $334,000.
O Wales Road, Northwood, residential, from Lynne Weiland, to Elroy Schroeder, $152,388.
546 Willow Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Suzanne Mandross, to Jeffery and Debra Jarchow, $201,000.
6626 Ohio 795, Walbridge, commercial, from Realty Income Properties 1, to Quala Services, $717,057.
Jan. 26
0 Jerry City Road, Liberty Township, agricultural, 40 acres, from Glenn Springer, trustee, to Gary and Darlene Herringshaw, $314,000.
308 Gibson St., North Baltimore, residential, from Ann Sullivan, to Alexandria Adamski and Nathan Buczkowski, $140,000.
Jan. 27
158 N. Church St. and 3487 Deviance Pike, Wayne, commercial, 4.77 acres, from S&D Application, to Helena Agri-Enterprises, $1,058,000.
6626 Ohio 795, Walbridge, commercial, from Quala Services, to Store Master Funding XX, $1,108,424.
7319 Fostoria Road, Risingsun, commercial, S & D Application, to Helena Agri-Enterprises, $310,000.
29768 E. Freedom Drive, Northwood, residential, from SJL Development, to Joseph and Kari Bennett, $279,000.
0 Hanley Road, Genoa, agricultural, 4.04 acres, from Steven Kapp, to Caleb and Whitney Reighard, $45,000.
18637 Bays Road, Rudolph, agricultural, 31 acres, from Cheryl Kring, to William and Nicola Kale, $81,000.
3937 Eisenhower Drive, Northwood, residential, from Brian and Amy Kanney, trustees, to Jay Byers, $162,000.
1354 Kensington Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Roger and Elizabeth Norris, trustees, to Daniel and Michele Armentano, $300,000.
9553 Bishopswood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Kaar and Joshua Funk, to Abigail Sadowy, $255,000.
604 N. Main St., Walbridge, residential, from David and Jennilee Mohler, to Jamie Snyder, $139,500.
150 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Christopher and Andrea Noward, $55,000.
Jan. 28
28407 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Stephanie Shammo, to Clay Symington, $135,000.
6515 and 0 Main St., West Millgrove, commercial, from Honey Grove, to Neil Myers, $5,000.
0 Stony Ridge Road, Webster Township, agricultural, 40 acres, from Paul Johnson, trustee, to Patricia Sanders, $340,800.
182 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Leon and Brenda Watson, $339,650.
1341 Woodsong Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Victor and Nancy Pirooz, to Richard and Myra VanVorhis, $360,000.
Jan. 29
86 Foxgate Circle West, Bowling Green, residential, from Janice Poolman, to Lisa Krohn, $158,000.
9591 Millcroft Road, Perrysburg, residential, from David Romaker Jr., to William and Lyanna Buser, $196,000.
30246 Jacqueline Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Janise Kaufman, trustee, to RAS Enterprises II, $68,500.
35 Indian Creek Drive, Rudolph, residential, from Donna Johnson, to David Preslan, $27,500.
101 Barton Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jorge Marzari and Estela Nicola, to Qin Bin Chen, $439,000.
805 Oak Knoll Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Charles and Amanda Mauk, to Richard and Breanne Chini, $245,000.
261 Wilson St., Northwood, residential, from Charles Peabody, to Audrey Clay and Danny Clay Sr., $60,000.
0 Milton Road, Weston, agricultural, 39.48 acres, from Sandra Engle, to Tyler Getz, $257,500.
0 Milton Road, Weston, agricultural, 39.48 acres, from Pamela and Richard Ketzenbarger, to Tyler Getz, $257,500.