The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Jan. 10
0 Sampson Road, Troy Township, residential, from David and Diane Brinker, to Lucas and Katherine Ward, $70,000
23161 U.S. 6, Weston Township, residential, from Rebecca Walls, to Donald and Dawn Wilhelm, $380,000.
Jan. 11
0 Maple and 0 Sycamore streets, Bloom Township, residential, from Dean Terry, to Frederick Zibbell, $8,000.
229 Merry Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Maurice Thompson, to Bancroft Apartments, $146,000.
24044 Second St., Grand Rapids Township, residential, from Castillo and Joanna Mendez, $145,000.
7179 Pemberville Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Robert Spitler, trustee, to Mo Ann May, $30,108.
1922 Sheffield Place, Northwood, residential, from Guardian Fund, to Michael and Kelly Donehey, $81,239.
3371 Gwilym Drive, Perry Township, residential, from Elizabeth Buhrow, to Cheyne and Serina Jenkins, $254,000.
12492 and 0 Gloria St., Perrysburg Township, residential, from Carlton Alder, to Stephen Fuzinski, $115,000.
29202 Hufford Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Alan Rava, to Spencer Brogan, $115,000.
24579 Thompson Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Dawn Walters, Gregory Hurst and Deanna Newbury, to Brayden Leathers and Kelsey Cherry, $262,000.
403 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from George and Emily Ziegler, to Daniel and Robin Smith, $352,000.
111 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, Todd and Jodi Lindow, $524,200.
4911 Prestonwood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Zachary and Lyndsey Lucio, to David Johnson and Chelsea Honsberger, $436,000.
337 Osage Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Edward and Anne Comeau, to Jana and Aaron McFall, $370,000.
Jan. 12
402 and 0 Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from Steve and Dona Powell, to JTMG Holdings, $155,000.
232 Cedar St., Freedom Township, residential, from Lyle Blausey, trustee, to Delaurel Michel, $50,000.
206 Windsor Road, Lake Township, residential, from Larry Myers, to SFR3-050 LLC, $83,500.
318 and 0 Church St., Bradner, residential, from Brady Donnell, to Marrissa Borders, $115,734.
245 Rood St., Northwood, residential, from Nicolas Baron, to Roy Blackledge, $99,900.
5961 Bradner Road, Perry Township, residential, from Carol Frederick, to Edward and Terry Ardner, $25,600.
228 and 0 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Debora Jeffers, to Moon Property Holdings, $500,000.
340 W. Third St., Perrysburg, residential, from Scarlett Property Solutions, to Brandyn Cross, $179,000.
1003 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Jay and Melanie Brown, $414,750.
26560 Mingo Drive, Perrysburg , residential, from Albert Ball Jr., trustee, to Rachel and Joseph Livecchi, $449,900.
11 Meadowbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Robert Shilling, to Zara Kyle, $112,500.
14543 Sand Ridge Road, Plain Township, residential, from Elena Gazaui, to Jacqueline Kniss, $260,000.
302 and 0 Hillcrest Place, Rossford, residential, from Ernest and Heather Shafer, to Corey Duran, $128,500.
Jan. 13
230 Curtis Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Fred Thompson, trustee, to Albert Potter II, trustee, $117,000.
108, 112 and 116 Main St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Almar Family, to JAG Family Investments, $850,000.
1010 and 0 Schreier Road, Rossford, residential, from James and Deborah Wendell, to Theo and Sandra Keith, trustees, $369,900.
Jan. 14
520 Martindale Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kurt and Amanda Ulrich, to Adam Kirian and Adrien Lowien-Kirian, $229,000.
1524 Treetop Place, Bowling Green, residential, from Jie Lee, to Jeffrey Carroll, $392,000.
401 and 0 College Ave., Pemberville, commercial, from Shawn and Asha Thompson, to Skowron Holdings, $190,000.
26206 Bradner Road, Lake Township, agricultural, 1.78 acres, from Frederick and Robert Sander, to Tim Reithmeier, $154,000.
315 and 0 Main St., Wayne, residential, from Jerry Tyson Jr., to Zachary and Abigail Boyer, $108,150.
10297 Cliffwood Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Joshua and Kaylie Schaar, to Spencer White, $200,000.
416 Nora Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Andrea Noward, to Kaylie and Joshua Schaar, $285,000.
153 Bergin Ave., Rossford, residential, from Andrew Schmidt, to Mogul R+C LLC, $58,350.
Jan. 18
1536 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Mark and Angelica Bressler, to Gerald Landis II, $240,000.
706 McKinley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Rick Charchol and Jason Slough, to Mark and Angelica Bressler, $340,000.
546 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Karen Talbert, trustee, to Henry Klima II and Brenda Klima, $330,000.
28904 Grace Lane, Lake Township, residential, from Donald and Barbara Curtis, to Kevin and Edith Snyder, $299,000.
0 Dunbridge Road, Middleton Township, agricultural, 29.7 acres, from Louis and James Otte and Bancroft Apartments, to Bancroft Apartments and Louis Otte & Bancroft Apartments LLC, $134,559.
15182 Cypress Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Kenneth and Cindy Grey, $81,900.
28546 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg Township, commercial, from Perrysburg Propco LLC and Perrysburg Propco Tic II LLC, to Perrysburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Propco LLC, $1,846,727.
314 Main St., Troy Township, residential, from Edmund and Evylyn Brooks, to Grace Shammo and Matthew Fields, $160,000.
Jan. 19
200 Manville Ave., Bowling Green, charitable exempts, from Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio, to Anastasia Castro, $155,000.
1110 and 0 Poe Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Mark Frost, trustee, to Kurt and Amanda Ulrich, $275,000.
127 Central Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Michael and Cheryl Diebert, to Gary and Lora Miller, $150,000.
2039 Mitchell Road, North Baltimore, residential, from Debra Rister, to Michael Rister, $124,000.
3567 Libbey Road, Lake Township, commercial, 2.75 acres, from Gastown Inc. of Delaware, to Ports Petroleum Company, $125,000.