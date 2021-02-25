The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Feb. 17
975 Wooster St., Bowling Green, residential, from Cynthia Baum, to Scott and Michelle Roehl, $179,250.
206 Tarr St., North Baltimore, residential, from Joseph and Melody Dodds, to Taylor and Robert Hammersmith, $126,500.
320 Frazee Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from JMB LTD, to Maurer Rentals, $121,000.
140 Evans Ave., Bradner, residential, from Tom and Linda Amos, trustees, to Adam David, $68,900.
0 Armbruster Road, Grand Rapids, agricultural, 16.98 acres, Kay Bernthisel, to Timothy and Rusty Obermyer, $130,000.
12286 Bradner Road, Bradner, residential, from Richard and Ronald Fairbanks, to Chester Sytnik and Vivian LeBree-Sytnik, trustees, $160,000.
Feb. 18
9488 Roberts Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Erika Moore, to Willard Rathbun Trustee, $525,000.
0 Baker Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Aleah Rohweder, to Coso Properties, $4,000.
329 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Tyler Stout, to Robert Mason, $125,000.
18670 North St., Tontogany, residential, from Odessa Shaffer, to Philip and Karen Williams., $135,000.
221 Earl St., Northwood, residential, from Tiffany Rassman, to Richard Hmelewsky, $133,000.
224 Railroad St., Wayne, residential, from Zachary Baugh, to Allie Alexander, $135,000.
0 Railroad St., Wayne, residential, from Zachary Baugh, to Allie Alexander, $135,000.
610 Orleans Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Mary Fuelber, to Edward Quilter, $120,000.
1648 St. George Circle., Bowling Green, residential, from Todd and Elizabeth Hughes, to Irene and Christopher Linquist, $449,000.
Feb. 19
313 East St., Bradner, residential, from Jason and Emily Sisco, to James and Cynthia Beltz, $32,000.
222 Willowood Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Connie Nicholson, trustee, to Larry and Dianne Mershman, $303,000.
1122 Raven Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Daniel and Michele Armentano, to Robert and Megan Litchfield, $225,000.
19579 Cross Creek Road, Washington Township, residential, from Timothy Perez, to McKinley Asmus, $186,000.
516 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from Glenn and Brittney Goss, to Javier and Erin Garcia, $140,000.
653 Streamview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas and Penny McCamey, to Jason and Ashley Kaylor, $259,000.
0 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from 1st Choice Builders LLC, to Thomas and Penny McCamey, $325,000.
113 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen Ltd., to Buckeye Real Estate Group LLC, $63,900.
866 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from 1st Choice Builders LLC, to Thomas and Penney McCamey, $325,000.
255 Jennings Road, Rossford, residential, from Ruth Ann Henderson, to Sandra Mercurio, $125,000.
26791 River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Stefan and Bozena Jakimczuk, to Sean Thurston, $247,000.