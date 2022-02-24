The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Feb. 8
140 Wolfly Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Bruce and Andrea Trout, to Tyler Desmond, $153,000.
0 Drouillard Road, Walbridge, residential, from Meadowgate Properties, to Timothy King, $29,000.
15154 Cypress Drive, Wayne, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Jack and Judith Dauer, $109,900.
0 Douglas Road, Montgomery Township, agricultural, 45 acres, from Gary and Catheryne Harrison, trustees, to Gary and Catheryne Harrison, trustees, $304,000.
4307 and 0 Defiance Pike, Montgomery Township, residential, from Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, to Rayshawn Smotherman, $26,100.
9711 Carnoustie Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Angeliki Christohoridou, to Ronald Conner Jr., $555,500.
30039 Morningside Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Gregory Tyson, trustee, to Jarrod and Casey Rominske, $500,000.
10244 Ford Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Sherry and Gregory Rufty and Jodie Rufty-Graux, to Adam Spieker Gideon III, $208,500.
510 Perry Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Philip and Kay Sanford, to Ann Riston Nichol, $225,250.
164 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Douglas and Megan Bobak, $386,450.
627 Rutledge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Kari and Monnie Kerola, to Ryan and Samantha Walbolt, $258,000.
12425 Williams Road, Perrysburg, residential, from MGD Property Holdings, to BND Properties II, $536,000.
350 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from Nathan Lechner and Angela Graves, to William Floss, $195,000.
216 Osborn St., Rossford, residential, from Rust and Rust Limited, to Jordyn Whetsel, $97,000.
Feb 9
918 Lyn Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Vicki Warner, to Carmen Williams, $195,500.
0 Kramer Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 103.7 acres, from Frederick Hoffmann, trustee and Matthew Hoffmann, to Frederick Hoffman, trustee, $184,000.
11026 Bay Trace Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Sarah Hilt, to Dewei and Lixiao Chen, $422,000.
10248 Five Point Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Silas Rowser, to Harley King, $280,000.
12684 Mermill Road, Portage Township, residential, from David and Elizabeth Richardson, to Alexis and Keegan Bond, $110,000.
332 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from Marianne Dumas, to Chase and Nichole Miller, $310,000.
18525 and 0 Washington St., Washington Township, residential, from Jeffrey Smith , to Katie Schultzberg and Nicholas Myers, $185,000.
Feb. 10
1470 Woodville Road, Lake Township, commercial, 1.46 acres, from Capricorn Properties, to Silver Shield, $1,340,000.
632 Bexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tamara Peiffer, to Dakota and Taylor Maher, $250,100.
Feb. 11
0 Bowling Green Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 39.78 acres, from BG East LLC, to Clouse Construction, $1,074,060.
498 Wintergarden Road, Bowing Green, residential, from Betty Jones, to Dale and Mary Smeltzer, $287,000.
10438 Linwood Road, Center Township, agricultural, 7.76 acres, from Aaron Starr, to Joseph and Lindsay Miller, $97,500.
0 Liberty Hi Road, Middleton Township, agricultural, 50.52 acres, from Roger and Nancy Euler, to Roger and Chastitie Euler, $328,380.
14717 Ramblehurst Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from John Bembenek III and Karen Bembenek, to Julie Dearing, $304,000.
24915 Maplewood Road, Milton Township, residential, from Darrel and Gretchen Blevins, to Michael James, $40,000.
101 Silver Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Susan Barker, to Amy Wilburn, $160,000.
255 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from David Johnson and Chelsea Honsmerger, to Bryan and Bethany White, $188,000.
Feb. 14
218 Rudolph Road, Henry Township, residential, from Kenneth and Victoria Hinton, to Kenneth Hinton, $25,000.
3602 Hanley Road, Lake Township, residential, from Natvar and Nayana Patel, to Jai Mata LLC. $365,000.
8139 Emerson Road and 0 Bays Road, Portage Township, residential, from Clair Aurand, trustee, to Clair and Erma and Irene Aurand, trustees, $356,000.
Feb. 15
602 Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Roselyn Crowe, to Linda and Lloyd Fite, $93,000.
214 Bridge St., Freedom Township, residential, from Edna Pringle to Benjamin White and Aubriel Evans Payne, $125,700.
25124 Rocky Harbour Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from William and Jane Zouhary, to John Bembenek III and Karen Bembenek, $349,500.
209 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Lisa Brandon and Arthur Brandon Jr., to Collin Parcher, Mackenzie Vorst and Lisa Brandon, $240,000.
809 Shore Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Gumecindo and Rose Anez, to Peter Brough, $245,000.
127 Bergin Ave., Rossford, residential, from HDPM International, to Paul Milia, $99,000.
21936 Lemoyne Road, Troy Township, residential, from Cajka Family Farms, to Gerald and Jill Gentry, $70,000.