The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Feb. 8
3845 Bloomdale Road, Bloomdale, residential, from David and Tonita Karcher, to Mark O’Brien, $201,000.
618 Fairview Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Christopher and Taylor Parsons, to David Dowling, $193,000.
24621 McCutcheonville Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Rachel Edinger, to Kelley and Julia Crutcher, trustees, $550,000.
Feb. 9
14 Vineyard Drive, Rossford, residential, from John Klepacz II, to Chad and Emily Jones, $128,900.
1350 Woodlark Trace, Bowling Green, residential, from TBCH Properties, to Dennis and Debra Smith, $30,000.
0 Grant Road, North Baltimore, residential, from James and Kimberly Thomas, trustees, to Gene Heilman, $3,000.
9820 Sedgefield, Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Carole Buchanan, to Gayla and Reginal Wheeler, $231,000.
6614 Wesley Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Charles Norrington, to Stephanie and Zachary Kalinoski, $268,900.
137 W. Evers Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Gerene Spencel, to Albert Potter II, trustee, $118,250.
0 Cloverdale Road and Kunkler Road and Eagleville Road, Bloom Township, agricultural, 251.17 acres, from Gregory George, trustee, to David Meyer, $570,000.
Feb. 10
18232 Brim Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Robert and Deborah Rodesky, to Harold Alger, $95,000.
533 Krotzer Ave., Luckey, residential, from Jennifer Morgan, to Corey and Megan Weiland, $115,000.
0 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, hotel, 0.12 acres, from Larry Seiling, to Bennett Enterprises LLC, $2,400.
0 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, hotel, 0.12 acres, from Larry Seiling, to French Quarter Square LLC, $4,800.
0, 0, 0, 0 and 6491 Main St., West Millgrove, residential, from Dorothy Cline, to David Cline, $84,400.
7328 Starlawn Road, Perrysburg, residential, from PHH Mortgage Corporation, to Stephen Johnston, $98,000.
25570 Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, commercial, from J. Shaw Holdings, to Ridi REIO, $800,000.
Feb. 11
29745 Gleneagles Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Janice Odegaard, trustee, to Sara and Tracy Gaines, $335,900.
210 Chantilly Rue, Northwood, residential, from Steven and Jennifer Gutekunst, to Bradly Pytlarz, $156,500.
0 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from Richard Hogan and Carolyn Vliet, to Matthew Haas and Catrina Odenweller-Haas, $63,000.
0 Luckey Road, Webster Township, agricultural, 70 acres, from Paul Johnson, trustee, to Keith and Karen Brueggemeier, $511.000.
24262 W. Third St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Ken and Sherrel Box, to John Brown, $116,000.
1009 Tomahawk Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from SHS Group Company, to Hoyoung and Yeony Jang, $244,900.
1615 Oakwood Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Christine Bedra, to Eric Peck, $280,000.
Feb. 12
6812 Scotch Ridge Road, Pemberville, residential, from Jason Gedert, trustee, to Bonnie Miller, $175,000.
1265 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, commercial, 0.64 acres, from Dixie Highway Holdings, to Steven Mitchell and Sarah Overmyer, $47,500.
3690 Lakepointe Drive, Northwood, residential, from NED LLC, to Kayla Hunter-Phillips, $112,600.
546 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Renee Bergquist, to Enock Kirui, $230,000.
24281 Hoytville Road, Deshler, residential, from Fred Richard, trustee, to Ryan Tietje and Caitlyn Black, $144,000.