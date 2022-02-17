The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Jan. 31
401 Enterprise St., Bowling Green, commercial, from SGI of Bowling Green, to CDK Renovations, $330,000.
802 KildareLane, Bowling Green, residential, from Sandra Hoffman and Jonathan Steinke, $219,880.
11 Bainbridge Way, Bowling Green, residential, from Blue Eyed Girl Properties, to PJTJL LTD, $179,900.
0 Nelson Road, Center Township, residential, from Karen Harned, to Logan Riker-Chamberlain and Nolan Chamberlain, $56,695.
18682 Mercer Road, Center Township, residential, from David and Tammy Hardy, to Thomas and Chelsea Lopez, $240,000.
309 and 0 Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Steven McManaway, to Shane Speith, $90,000.
35 Indian Creek Drive, Liberty Township, residential, from David Preslan, to Roberto and Joanna Mendez, $30,000.
0 Dunbridge Road, Middleton Township, agricultural, 32.88 acres, from Louis Otte, to MD Investments of Wood County, $314,997.
41715 Dexter Falls Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Archey Lunsey II, to Kara Suhbier and Steven McCall, $309,900.
14611 Prairie Lake Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Timothy and Allison Sternberg, Hannah and Christopher Madaras, $386,400.
0 Cygnet Road, Montgomery Township, agricultural, 130.54 acres, from Kenneth and Marilyn Boucher, trustees, to Ponchos Farm LLC, $587,430.
217 Main St., Wayne, residential, from Jeffrey and Crystal Rupke, to Lakeview Loan Servicing, $80,000.
2482 Jamestown Drive, Northwood, residential, from Jessica Chappell, to Marlissa Nordhaus, $164,900.
0 Courtly Drive and 0 Fostoria Road, Fostoria, residential, from Lucretia Kirian, to Donald and Michele Cochran, $375,000.
25851 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg Township, industrial, 4 acres, from Thomas and Darlene Creque, to Krise Property Group, $360,000.
100 Forest Gate Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Erik and Sara Dunbar, to Aaron and Sarah Churchill, $225,000.
14384 Georgetown Drive, Plain Township, residential, from Laura Nuhfer and Daniel McNamara, $190,000.
331 and 0 Hillview Drive, Rossford, residential, from Steven and Josephine Wronkowicz, to Alex Moore and Alexa St. Julian, $180,000.
Feb. 1
0 Bradford St., 276 and 0 Front St., Cygnet, commercial, 1.53 acres, from RBH Rentals, to Randy Cunningham, $182,000.
322, 330 and 0 Grove St., Bowling Green, commercial, 0.64 acres, from Stagger Lee LLC, to Householder Develvisments Limited, $720,000.
630 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Danica and Presley Motes, to Steffen Jockusch, $236,104.
175 Hickory St., Pemberville, residential, from Scott Abke and Robin Norris, to Robin Norris and Scott Abke, $56,750.
0 Wagoner Drive, Lake Township, residential, from John Kurfess, to Paul Nieberding, $137,500.
2646 Cygnet Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Richard and Nanette Camarata, to Kurt Brewer, $55,000.
219 Main St.,Wayne, residential, from WSJRJ LLC, to Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio, $15,000.
0 South St., Wayne, residential, from WSJRJ LLC, to Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio, $15,000.
332 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Dawn Schmidt, to Steven and Kristin Kaminsky, $150,000.
22 Cape Cod Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Annette Dadik, to Correy Adams, $155,000.
319 Lorraine Place, Rossford, residential, from Robin and Christine Wood, to Adrienne Minarcin, $152,000.
240 and 242 Main St., Luckey, residential, commercial, from 240/242 Main LLC, to JL Bell LLC, $149,000.
Feb. 2
16000 and 0 Pemberville Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Steven Freeman, trustee, to Evan Fouts, $275,000.
452 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Pember Grove, to Susan and Joseph Johnson, $45,000.
14720 Ramblehurst Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Joshua and Toni Kaeager, to Jessica and Matthew Weatherwax, $400,000.
15078 Cypress Drive, Wayne, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Walter and Carolyn Kinsey, $56,900.
146 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, to Austin and Lauren Banas, $439,690.
2650 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Seneca Builders , to Adam and Brittney Cassi, $433,400.
2420 Mission Hill Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Lizabeth Roe, to David and Jennifer Paolini, $720,000.
234 Main St. and 0 Cherry St., Luckey, commercial, from Richard Otte, to Aaron and Michael Charter, $33,500.
1005 Tomahawk Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from SAS Group Company, to Ilham Almheesn and Dhafir Almansoori, $264,000.
0 Mermill Road, Milton Township, residential, from Stephen and Mary Crawford, to John and Barbara Wagner, $43,300.
309 and 0 Farnstead Drive, Northwood, residential, from Michael Reinie, to Randy Johnson, $71,360.
30267 and 0 Hickory Hill Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Janet Lanterman, trustee, to Pamela Rudolph, trustee, $1,150,000.
8319 Latcha Road, Perrysburg Township, agricultural, 5 acres, from Timothy and Deborah Feckley, to Joseph and Shelly Duncan, $195,000.
117 and 0 Rosburn Place, Rossford, residential, from Roland Jeffers, to House of Rods LLC, $100,000.
20750 Sycamore St., Weston, residential, from Danielle Hylton, to Desmond Tyler, $64,900.