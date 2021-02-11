The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Feb. 1
0 Gibsonburg Road, Bradner, agricultural, 40 acres, from Merlon Bruning, to Michael Burning, $44,000.
15613 Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Brian Kerekes, $51,800.
20562 Tontogany Creek, Bowling Green, residential, from Gregory Kaczmarek, trustee, to Katelyn Downing and Todd Stahl, $249,900.
600 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Robert Tatro Jr., to Mario Rodriquez, $193,000.
3234 Sterlingwood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian Cohen, trustee, to Amanda and Charles Mauk, $370,000.
9658 Bloomdale Road, Portage Township, agricultural, 5.97 acres, from Mary Reynolds, to Timothy and Cynthia Reynolds, $150,000.
10373 S. Bramblewood, Road Perrysburg, residential, from Lancy and Marcia Traber, to Allyse and Matthew Madison, $210,000.
425 Lawndale Drive, Northwood, residential, from Nathan and Samantha Lilly, to Justin and Jessica Young, $126,500.
604 Knollwood Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Timothy Davis and Lindsay Moore, to Matthew Kennedy and Stephanie Lemut, $220,000.
7521 Dowling Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 3.01 acres, from John and Pamela Sheldrick, to Adam Sheldrick, $130,000.
18 Colony Court, Rossford, residential, from Silvio and Julie Veluscek, to Rebecca Knorek, $250,000.
16276 Chamberlain Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jason Gedert, trustee, to Jennifer Shimola, $207,000.
213 East St., Bradner, residential, from Kathy Chamberlain, trustee, to WSJR & I LLC, $5,000.
29570 Gleneagles Road, Unit 52-C, Perrysburg, residential, from Nabi LaLonde and Selby Gerken, $149,900.
10562 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher Yanik, to Paulo Talla, $210,000.
0 Woodville Road, Northwood, municipal, from City of Northwood, to Family G&C Investments, $8,000.
1402 North Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Amy Sass, to Jason Sims, $160,000.
7104 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Calvin and Tashlai Burney, to Scott and Stacie Knapp, $258,000.
Feb. 2
7142 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, residential, from Richard and Peggy Keyes, to Steven and Kari Mowery, $355,000.
30053 St. Andrews Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Esther Hinsey, to Howell Properties, $110,000.
215 E. Perry St., Walbridge, residential, from Martin and Susan Shaffer, to Brandon Maze, $77,250.
132 E. Main St., Wayne, commercial, from Peter and Jeanette Heinze, trustees, to Steven and Teri Wise, $75,000.
445 Park Ave., Unit 401, Fostoria, residential, from Beverly Spoerl, trustee, to Gary and Donna Reiter, $49,900.
1293 Tricia Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Alan and Bonnie Piotrowski, to Emily and Kyle Rogers, $279,000.
14617 Deerwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Paul Eckel, to Jason and Erin Lockhart, $600,000.
18 Winfield Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Craig and Megan Springer, $459,850.
15091 Hickory Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Steven and Laura Carlson, $306,310.
5543 Fremont Pike, Stony Ridge, residential, from Annessa Rodemich, to Jennifer Boyd, $113,600.
29636 Duxbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Keith and Melissa Foley, to Brian and Andera Supplee, $777,000.
Feb. 3
24676 Fort Meigs, Perrysburg, residential, from OIG Homes, to Sami Mejrl, $249,500.
1032 Elmore Road, Pemberville, residential, from Frances Swartz, to Tamra Ross, $174,000.
1715 Waterford Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Robert and Melissa Snyder, $238,000.
850 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, commercial, from HCF Realty of Bowling Green Care Center, to Wood Lane Residential Services, $500,000.
Feb. 4
7451 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Keith Stanley, to Devin and Amber Kalisik, $220,000.
9902 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jefferson Development, to Nancy and James Dusa, $219,000.
316 E. Main St., Wayne, residential, from Warren Hathaway, to Nathan Hathaway, $65,000.
13183 Main St., Weston, commercial, from Tammy and John Bailey, to Bradley Sough and John Johnston Jr., $50,000.
318 Raymond St., Walbridge, residential, from Joshua and Michelle Fais, to Stephen Shaner, $168,000.
Feb. 5
1519 Cardinal Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Gregory Hoot and Felicia Otte, to Jason and Emily Sisco, $244,900.
29570 Gleneagles Road, 54-C, Perrysburg, residential, from Eva Lengel, to Susan Shaneck, trustee, $146,000.
27360 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jonathan and Kayla Hewitt, $367,500.
14662 Cygnet Road, Cygnet, agricultural, 39.10 acres, from Thomas and Tamara Wallace, to Richard and April Delamatre, $220,000.
0 Dixie Hwy., Rossford, commercial, 1.95 acres, from DG Rossford, to Forest View Rossford Lanes Real Property Holdings, $220,000.
823 N. Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from David and Savilla Banister, to Gregory Hoot and Felicia Boyd, $186,000.
130 Evans Ave., Bradner, residential, from Kenneth and Krystal Melkey, to Courtney and Lynn Wyant, $126,500.
416 W. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Signature Land Corp, to Tyler Francis, $119,000.
161 Windsor Drive, Rossford, residential, from Lori Gerard, to Travis Spitnale, $186,000.
1519 Wren Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Richard and Maricela Fedora, to Gabriel and Emily Hickman, $250,000.
745 Oxborough Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Carol Phillips, trustee, to Lanny and Marcia Traber, $285,000.
4631 Bays Road, Risingsun, agricultural, 45 acres, from Pamela Deeds, to Stanley and Rosemary Patten, $155,870.
28927 Hufford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph and Karen McManus, to James Pitzen III, $140,000.
112 W. Greenwood Drive, Haskins, residential, from Sam Frank, to Sazhary Karpuszka and Alissa Jacobs, $181,000.
1313 Bourgogne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from David and Kati Thompson, to UK & FS, $352,000.
511 Indian Valley Court, Rossford, residential, from Jeffery and Carol Bobak, to John Klepacz II and Charlene Toska, $200,000.