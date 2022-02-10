The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Jan. 19
11990 Custar Road, Milton Township, residential, from Robert Chamberlain, to Matthew Murray, $86,000.
2551 Woodville Road, Northwood, commercial, from Speedway Superamerica, to A Ohio Properties, $150,000.
913 and 0 Gould St., Northwood, residential, from Albert Vargo, to Daniel Henline, $68,500.
7131 East Lake Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jeffrey Bucko, trustee, to William Merwin, $260,000.
223 W. Third St., Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Barbara Smith, to Eric Kish and Philip Barone, $115,000.
2099 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Horseshoe Bend Developers, to Seneca Builders, $52,000.
8 Woodview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tracy Ulrich, to Michael and Annette Lee, $194,900.
Jan. 20
0 E. Poe Road and 0 Gallier Road, Center Township, agricultural, from Richard and James Beaverson, to Lesley Riker, trustee, $392,619.
204 and 0 Harrison Ave., Walbridge, residential, from Paul Zam, to Scott and Michelle Zam, $136,000.
821 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Foster Farms, to Timothy and Melissa Hicks, $70,000.
110 and 114 Prairie Depot St. and 0 and 118 Watson St., Wayne, residential, from William and Brenda Punches, to Wesley Punches, $250,000.
29800 Waterbury Circle, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Richard Sabin Jr. and Kelsey Sabin, trustees, to John and Deborah Joslin and Richard Sabin Jr. and Kelsey Sabin, trustees, $850,000.
29674 River Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Scott Perry, to Heather Meyer, $190,000.
104 Silver Maple Drive, Perrysburg , residential, from Chelsea Roberts, to Kenneth Maran II, $127,000.
116, 120 and 0 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, commercial, 0.63 acres, from Wildwood Way Investments, to Country Charm Plaza, $1,100,000.
Jan. 21
817 Savoie Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Heather and Henrik Erekson, to BRM Properties Savoie Ave. LLC, $290,000.
122 Wolfly Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Robert Moomaw and Jessica Nelson, to Blake Horlamus, $238,500.
1546 Millicent Ave., Lake Township, residential, from Dustin Harris, to Timmy Partin, $88,900.
140 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $$62,900.
157 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $$62,900.
13070 and 0 Bishop Road, Plain Township, commercial, 1.34 acres, from Buckingham Ruah, trustee, to Dixie Commercial Buildings, $82,500.
Jan. 24
422 Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from Zackary and Laurie Blase and James Martinez, to Daniel Carder Jr. and Abigail Carder, $163,900.
360 Front St., Freedom Township, residential, from James King, to Jeremy Heilman, $118,000.
14134 Rudolph Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Timmy Charlton, to Brad Leimgruber, $2,000.
18445 Brim Road, Plain Township, residential, from Erica Baumgardner and Cameron Leady, to Cody Gorsuch, $199,900.
23230 Junkins Road, Weston Township, residential, from Todd Huling, trustee, to Nicholas Jaeger, $150,000.
Jan. 25
0 Reigle Road, McComb, residential, from Harold Donaldson and Phyllis Workman, to Charles Devore, trustee, $40,000.
6681 Wesley Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Rachel Zinsou, to Zachary Zimmerman and Thomas Frisby, $262,500.
6982 Wagoner Drive, Lake Township, residential, from John Kurfess, to Jay Mehta and Premvati Bhatt, $170,500.
6827 and 0 Wagoner Drive, Lake Township, residential, from John Kurfess, to Jay Mehta and Premvati Bhatt, $159,500.
6820 and 6831 Wagoner Drive, Lake Township, residential, from John Kurfess, to Jay Mehta and Premvati Bhatt, $209,000.
3003 Morningside Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Katherine MacPherson, trustee, to Andrew McGauley and Maria Sellers-McGaulley, $453,750.
9509 Bishopswood Lane, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Adam and Brittney Cassi, to Belmares LLC, $215,900.
26772 Green Ville Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Pamela King, to Johnathan and Valbona Barash, $345,000.
Jan. 26
0 Hancock Wood County Road, Jackson Township, agricultural, 37.98 acres, from Kirk and Tamara Wensink and Charlene Rettig et. al., to Kirk and Tamara Wensink, $51,800.
0 Walbridge Road, Lake Township, residential, from Michael Duris, trustee, to Village of Walbridge, $174,252.
103 High St., Haskins, residential, from Kathleen Martin, to Spencer Elfring and Hannah Cunningham, $229,000.
3931 Macarthur Drive, Northwood, residential, from Douglas Horne Jr., to Timothy Joss, $180,000.
9947 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Kelly Okdie, to Jacqueline and Steven Flowers, $390,000.
208 E. Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Deborah Joslin, trustee, to Louisville Title Agency, $475,000.
530 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to David and Tracy Wilczynski, $629,850.
1011 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $50,900.
6172 Brookhaven Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Eric Schwartz, to Erika Green, $307,000.
725 Turnbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Audrey Rasmussen, to Angelina Flick, $160,000.
503 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from Nick Kern, to Dillon Prater, $181,500.
214 Hannum Ave., Rossford, residential, from Brenda Bovee, to Timothy Cairl, $145,000.
Jan. 27
512 Van Buren Court, Rossford, residential, from Judith Fisher and Gayle Whitacre, trustees, to Adrienne and David Ausdenmoore, $291,500.
700 Broadway St., North Baltimore, residential, from LouAnn Davis Walter, to Olivia Frost, $189,900.
409 and 0 Central Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Chase Nichols, to Kennedy Bretz and Thomas and Linda Buchanan, $110,000,
2534 and 20107 Hickory St., Hoytville, residential, from Paula Chapin, to Adam Flores Sr. and Theresa Flores, $10,000.
27591 Cummings Road, Lake Township, residential, from John Hills and Nicole Harman, trustees, to Douglas and Jennifer Brenner, $675,000.
101 Blair Drive, Walbridge, commercial, from Ronald Witt, trustee, to Greater Metropolitan Title, trustee, $100,000.
13483 and 0 Five Point Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Stephen and Susan Haas, to Greg and Rachel Petropoulos, $245,000.
315 Venice Drive, Northwood, residential, from Jonathan Shultz, to Phillip Banks, $115,500.
4065 E. Plaza Blvd., Northwood, residential, from Toledo Restoration Property Management, to Jesse Hojnacki, $299,900.
9709 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Brian Babcock and Melissa Fick, to Andrew and Kylee Sander, $470,000.
26562 Basswood Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Lauren and Alexander Wilson, to Stan Guidera, $340,250.
26308 Wexford Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Luke Schoenlein, to Richard Miller and Leslie Miller, $265,000.
1055 Westbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeremy and Jacquelynn Lawson, to Gil Aromas, $230,000.
120 Birchcrest Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Bao LeQuoc and Kieuchinh Le, $236,000.
556 Maybar Drive, Rossford, residential, from Alvin and Irene Spohn, to Mark Toth, $169,900.
Jan. 28
1302 Bourgogne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas and Theresa Cummings, to Joseph and Sarah McFaddin, $234,000.
17761 Woodburn Ave., Grand Rapids Township, residential, from T&A Ventures, to Troy Zenz, $162,400.
115 Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Janis and Stephen Dukes, to Pro Tech Rental Properties, $115,000.
225 and 0 S. East St., North Baltimore, residential, from James Ishmael and Danna Hoffman, to Michael Cook and Joanne Gerdeman-Cook, $65,000.
0 McKinley Place, Fostoria, residential, from Sutter Development Group, to Garrett Hamilton, $241,500.
111 Cranden Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Julia Miller, to Rodney and Jennifer Hyder, $210,000.
375 Valley Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas McGuckin and Thomas McGuckin Jr., trustees, to Thomas and Mary Billmaier, trustees, $350,000.
900 South Boundary St., Perrysburg, commercial, Melchior Building Company, to Thriving Properties, $525,000.
8572 Huffman Road, Portage Township, residential, from Michael Rose, to Michael and Steven Rose and Donald Rose Jr., $47,500.
20368 River Road, Washington Township, residential, from Thomas Gray, trustee, to Lauri Vanderzwan, $129,000.
13225 Maple St., Weston, residential, from John Kosicki, to Amy Martin, $106,500.