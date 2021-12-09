The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Oct. 28
15247 Five Point Road, Wayne, residential, from Aaron Overton and Aubry Forche, to Jackelyn and Andrew Lee, $415,500.
11129 Riverbend Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Marilyn Grieb, to Justin Grieb, $145,000.
10125 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nancy Canfield, to Andrea Toadvin-Moore, $226,000.
10440 Neiderhouse Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Mary and Scott Rogers, to Donald Wilson and Kathleen Thom-Wilson, $500,000.
14715 and 14720 Wood Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Usman and Tehmeena Cheema, to Stephen and Cynthia Gray, $879,000.
18121 Brim Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Deanne Snavely, to Corey and Monika Duquette, $259,900.
165 and 0 Bacon St., Rossford, residential, from Vicky Sterling, to Webb Family Trust, $90,000.
22370 Lemoyne Road, Troy Township, residential, from David Emch, to Chad Burris and Lennard Zachary, $42,000.
20280 Taylor St., Weston, residential, from Devin Spencer and Stephanie Low, to Samantha Bostwick, $155,000.
Oct. 29
872 and 878 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Neil Browne and Nancy Kubasek, to Caitlin and Nagarajan Rajkumar, $640,000.
117 and 112 Lightner St., 0 Railroad St., 0 Crocker St., 1095 Main St., 113 Main St., 125 Main St., Bradner, commercial, from Tom and Linda Amos, trustees, to Jonathon and Julie St. Clair, $200,000.
413 and 0 Crocker St., Bradner, residential, from Charles and Kristy Ruble, to Edward and Karen Harwell, $13,000.
113 Crocker St., 0 Main St. and 122 Main St. Bradner, small shops, from Tom and Linda Amos, trustees, to Jonathon and Julie St. Clair, $200,000.
139 North St., Wayne, commercial, from Russell Campbell, to Keith Eaton, $15,000.
2549 Eden East Drive, Northwood, residential, from Frederick Durnwald III, to Brandon Birr, $185,000.
7334 Stargate Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Scott Zam, to Elijah Bell, $171,000.
28824 Stargate Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from John Borden, to Jason Ross, $172,500.
342 and 0 E. Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from James and Sandra Kersten, to Stephen Masters, $221,000.
2028 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Kylene Boos, $292,774.
159 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $62,900.
1028 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.
1024 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.
201 Cranden Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from RHM, to Roelof Wolfert, $250,000.
8667 and 0 Scotch Ridge Road, Webster Township, residential, from Carol Sterling, trustee, to David and Andrea Olivarez, $330,000.
Nov. 1
424 Clough St. and 0 and 715 Second St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Westwood Investments, to Sal Property Investments, $1,715,000.
0, 707 and 725 Sixth St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Westwood Investments and JM Newlove Rentals, to Sal Property Investments and Westwood Investments, $1,715,000.
0 and 723 Sixth St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Westwood Investments, PJN Investments and JM Newlove Rentals, to Sal Property Investments, Westwood Investments and PJN Investments, $1,715,000.
0 and 818 Seventh St., Bowling Green, commercial, from Westwood Investments, to Sal Property Investments, $1,715,000.
628 and 0 Elm St., Bowling Green, residential, from Mary Stanish and Danielle Emily, to Trenton and Molly Goodwin, $131,000.
5535 River Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Alan Welty, trustee, to Briana and Josh Reithmeier, $125,000.
10106 and 0 Devils Hole Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Collin Dewese, to Bradley and Katie Holman, $375,000.
302 and 0 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Michael and Sharyn Elliott, to David Feahr and Sindy Feahr-Jiron, $5,000.
167 Farnstead Drive, Northwood, residential, from Sigrid Palinski, to Jacqueline Bodi, $175,000.
2567 Tracy Road, Northwood, small shops, from J and H Laboratories Properties, to Jones and Henry Laboratories, $480,000.
9870 Ford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Candace Yanko, to Allen Dunlap, $197,000.
28964 White Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronald Miller, to Earl Hill Sr., $80,000.
28850 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeff Hetman and Lynn Caswell, to Addison Caswell, $169,200.
13010 and 0 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, commercial, from LSC Landholdings, to GSY Enterprises, $390,000.
1865 Hidden Ridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from William and Mary Grant, to Paul and Cindy Kwapish, $310,000.
1008 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $65,900.
1068 S. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Theodore Garrett, $294,700.
16920 Long Judson Road, Washington Township, residential, from Steven Prouty, to Kelsy Maguire and James Williams, $375,000.
13510 and 0 Main St., Weston, residential, from Paula Pontius and April and Timothy O’Leary and Pamela Travis, to April and Timothy O’Leary and Paula Pontius, $67,500.
13450 Washington St., Weston, residential, from Michael and Lella O’Leary, to Lane Lee, $82,000.
Nov. 2
14522 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg, residential, from FW Holding Company, to Alice and Robert Parisi, $290,000.
1427 and 1521 County Line Road and 0 McCutcheonville Road, Fostoria, commercial, from Fostoria Spe, to Pacifica Fostoria, $6,750,000.
9597 Bishopswood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Carrie Cayton, to Diana Schiewer, $240,000.
1011 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
1023 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
1025 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
105 Old Dover Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
235 Mallard Road, Perrysburg, residential, from TF Property Development Associates, to Martin Ravelo, Filberto Morales and Manzano Linares, $234,600.
101 Foxhill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Lisa Ford, to Kyle and Eileen Baker, $216,000.
26440 Southpoint Road, Perrysburg, industrial, from Hoffman-Toledo, to 26440 Southpoint Road Holdings, $1,170,000.
Nov. 3
4430 and 0 Williston Road, Lake Township, residential, from Christopher Smith, to Edwin and Leah Schulz, $216,000.
2296 Pheasant Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Elizabeth and Norman Wymer, to Ronald and Kelly Wolsiffer, $42,500.
13673 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kirk and Robin Evans, to Rhonda Evans, $201,000.
7461 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from David Bitkowski, to Amanda Temple and Derek Coutcher, $196,000.
1025 Dwyer Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $57,000.
113 Old Dover Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $73,000.
1655 Watermill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Olmstead, to NED Inc., $218,000.
120 Aspen Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Linda Tackett, to Dat Nguyen and Uyen Tran, $207,000.
29392 Lime City Road, Rossford, residential, from Zachary and Anna Stewart, to Scott Stewart Properties, $375,000.
321 Riverside Drive, Rossford, residential, from James Mann, trustee, to Thomas and Sarah Kaczynski, $415,000.
14210 Otsego Pike, Weston, residential, from Emily Myers, to Caliber Home Loans, $54,000.
20310 Walnut St., Weston, residential, from Loretta Gerken, to Eric Lamee, $75,000.
Nov. 4
317 W. Walnut St., North Baltimore, residential, from Ronald and Betty Meggitt, to Zachary Meggitt, $92,700.
1021 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $73,000.
106 Old Dover Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
610 Valley Drive, Rossford, residential, from Donald Tutak, trustee, to Paul Anderson, $190,000.
433 Indian Ridge, Rossford, residential, from Matthew and Joy Schwartz, to Derrick Carter, $179,000.
Nov. 5
9 Bainbridge Way, Bowling Green, residential, from Connie Maassel, to Diane Uhlman, $170,000.
907 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nathan and Blair Eberly, to Bogdana Fogarty, $133,000.
28461 and 0 Oak St., Millbury, residential, from Marvin Cowell III and Dawn Cowell, to Brian and Laura Luman, $300,000.
9225 Custar Road, Custar, residential, from Reggie Robinson, to Jan Lowe, $100,000.
3290 Defiance Pike, Montgomery Township, residential, from $250,000.
0 and 151 Schoolhouse St., Montgomery Township, residential, from Ashley and Andrew Carter, to Janice Carter, $170,000.
0 East St., Montgomery Township, residential, from James and Melissa Amos, to Charles Hart and Josh Brough, $4,000.
161 Queensland Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Raymond and Sharon Ruswinkle, to Rahaf Barazi, $192,500.
149 Osborn St., Rossford, residential, from William Anderson, to Peter Price, $75,000.
22629 U.S. 6, Weston, residential, from Jeffrey and Barbara Ludwig, to Nathan and Jeanna Ludwig, $315,000.
Nov. 8
607 Orleans Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Matthew and Jennifer Grulke, to Tiffany Morelock, $243,000.
620 Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from Elliott Richard, to TDK Property Group, $70,000.
14705 Lake Meadows Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Bruce Schaff and Michelle Kaelber, to Steven and Courtney Owen, $450,000.
23887 River Road, Wayne, residential, from Kyle Edwards and Leslie Nasri, to Helen Meyers, $367,000.
25228 John F McCarthy Way, Wayne, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Luren Regueyra and Fredrick Summers, $68,000.
0 Otsego Pike, Bowling Green, agricultural, 39.2 acres, from Karen Wilhelm, to Kent Kuesel, $352,800.
0 Gardner Ave. and 3208 Woodville Road, Northwood, residential, from John Kosztak, to David Hadley, $75,000.
271 and 0 Wilson St., Northwood, residential, from Wanda Luce, to Rande and Beverly Clark, $127,900.
29595 Somerset Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard Nickerson, trustee, to Allen Tyson, trustee, $420,000.
131 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group and Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Patrick and Jessica Murray and Buckeye Real Estate Group, $392,749.
130 Partridge Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Tracy Roseman, to Nicole Fultz and Nancy Zimmerman, $227,000.
Nov. 9
307 Enterprise St., Bowling Green, residential, from Edward Lay Estate, to JTMG Holdings, $145,750.
1711 Wicklow St., Bowling Green, residential, from William and Jessica Hartman, to Marcy Beaverson, $270,225.
217 Clay St., Bowling Green, residential, from Matthew McBride and Hsuan Chung Pei, to Jeffery and Jessica Dennis, $252,500.
22148 Kellogg Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Mark Smigelski, trustee, to Leland and Kellogg Zimmerman, $125,000.
501 E. Broadway St. 0 Bates St., North Baltimore, residential, from NER Properties, to Alex Fletcher, $119,900.
15193 Cypress Drive, Wayne, residential, from Louisville Title Agency, to Stefanie Hoffman, trustee, $62,900.
4404 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Steven Blanton, to Kenneth Lohmeyer II, $170,000.
316 and 0 E. Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Ann Held, to Designext, $299,000.
519 Cantebury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Steven Field Jr. and Stephanie Field, $575,850.
4950 Prestonwood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Shivakumar Kadur and Achala Hegde, to Navuluru Lakshminarayana and Sirisha Piduru, $400,000.