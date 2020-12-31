The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Dec. 21
20155 W. Church St., Hoytville, residential, from James Brake, from Maritza Herrera, $98,000.
230 N. Ridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Karen Newberg, to Thomas and Brenda Geary, $330,000.
1026 Lincoln Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, to Robert and Leslie Schubert, $36,000.
211 Margaret Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Charlotte Powell, to Alexandro and Allison Beaupry, $162,400.
26336 Spring Trace Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kelley and Julia Crutcher, trustees, to Jonathan and Rachel Klotz, $330,000.
148 Windsor Drive, Rossford, residential, from John VanCalster, to Richard Burson Jr., $145,000.
28462 Main St., Millbury, residential, from Sandra Thomas and Connie Cornett and Thomas and Randall Roe, to William and Amanda Cook, $130,000.
140 S. Boundary St., Perrysburg, commercial, from Capmoor II, to REdevelopers, $415,000.
15447 Gray Birch Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to William and Ronda Roback, $51,800.
1535 Winterwood Road, Bowling Green, residential, from American Title Agency, to Maureen Wilson, $42,500.
105 Waverly Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Michiel and Marje Kramer, $547,850.
29168 Belmont Farm Road, Perrysburg, residential, from William and Judith Ivoska, trustees, to Nabi Lalonde and Selby Gerken, $355,000.
Dec. 22
1105 Quail Hollow Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Jennifer Reed, to MLV and SV, $215,000.
14200 Mermill Road, Rudolph, residential, from David and Sabrina Moore, to Rachel Harmon, $130,000.
140 Taylor Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Albert and Elion Damsi, $414,850.
14900 Bays Road, Rudolph, residential, from Joe and Cindy Stockwell, to Devin Swanson and Savannah Kline, $145,000.
611 N. Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from Amy Burkholder and Sicily Naso, to Andrew and Elizabeth and Chase Paczak, $80,000.
143 E. Wooster St., Suite B, Bowling Green, commercial, from John and Kathy Wade and Michael and Elizabeth McIntosh, to Melanio V Properties, $290,000.
20738 U.S. 6, Weston, residential, from Tara McBinnis, to Brandon and Teysha Downs, $229,900.
Dec. 23
17110 Wapakoneta Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Steven Thomson, to I and L Long Three LLC, $100,000.
1107 Bowling Green Road East, Bradner, residential, from Bradner BTS Retail, to Paul Goodman and Thall Harrison, trustees, $1,458,500.
100 Birchcrest Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Astraes Locke, to Gunnar Lentz, $195,000.
212 and 300 Chicago Ave., North Baltimore, commercial apartments, from Linja Contribution, to MSG Investments, $300,000.
15494 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Maria Povsic, to Debra Wells, $143,000.
1349 Logan Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Theresa Goins, to Donald and Jerrica Lucero, $260,000.
232 Gardner Ave., Northwood, residential, from Joshua Hierholzer, to Stephanie and Kevin Pitchford, $138,500.
28194 E. Broadway Road, Walbridge, residential, from Donald and Barbara Lockhart, to Jessica Worley, $149,000.
420 Forest Drive, Rossford, residential, from Ernest Cottrell Jr., trustee, to Sarah Rumple, $157,500.
104 W. Main St., Haskins, residential, from Brandon Myerholtz, to Geoffrey and Taylor Meyers, $80,000.
710 Barnstable Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Middleton Trace LLC, to Wulff Homes, $50,000.
173 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Rachel Smith, $310,100.
163 Losee St., Cygnet, residential, from Steven and Sue Rose, to Debbie and Denny Nesler, $52,000.
8429 Birchwood Lane, Northwood, residential, from Vernon and LeeAnn Huntington, to Jeffery and Carol Bobak, $235,000.
10422 Belmont Meadows Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Nancy VanVelzel, to Heather and Ryan Reiter, $242,900.
9660 Bishopswood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven and Danielle Gluza, to Frederick and Kelly Wuebker, $219,000.
1836 Hidden Ridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Beverly and James Jacobs, to Betty Vegh, $330,000.
203 N. Main St., Walbridge, residential, from Joseph and Shelly Duncan, to Raymond and Rachel Hartman, $134,000.
0 Hanley Road, Genoa, agricultural, 1.5 acres, from Steven Kapp, to Mark Buehler, $35,000.
2355 Goldenrod Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Armando Reyna, to Harry Bare III and Helen Bare and Stephanie and Jeffrey Bauman, $425,000.