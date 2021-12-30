The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Nov.29
25133 Fox Hunt Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Christina Gothke, to Israel and Joanna Woodmancy, $320,000.
25109 Rocky Harbour Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Michael and Wendy Corcoran, to Antonio and Gloria Ramirez, $350,000.
0 Defiance Pike, 0 Wentz Road and 0 Roundhead Road, Milton Township, agricultural, 278.9 acres, from K&T Farm Enterprises, to Liebrecht Family Farms, $1,941,940.
215 Railroad St., Wayne, residential, from Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, to Stephanie Gregg and Gage Markel, $138,000.
223 Railroad St., Wayne, residential, from Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, to David and Danielle Pearce, $156,000.
10157 Shannon Hills Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Judith King and Michael Davey, to Daniel Robedeau, $227,000.
1443 Logan Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Lindsay Lanno and Frank Lanna Jr., to MDS, $305,000.
28510 and 0 W. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth Davis, to Donald and Jamie Aubry, $620,000.
611 Second St., Henry Township, residential, from Kallen and Ryan Harris, to Amie and Marjic Tong, $60,000.
306 Main St., Henry Township, residential, from Matthew Wymer, to Marlious Parsons and Mary Adams, $172,000.
Nov. 30
221 Reed Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from James and Cheryl Stahl, to Joseph and Angelo and Sheila Brown, $157,500.
123 Carr Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Richard Weber, to Chad and Jill Okuley, $126,500.
936 Robinwood Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Howard and Linda Gray, to Nnaemek Equzie and Ochieze Adaexa, $305,000.
814 Cherry Hill Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Steve and Debra Winkle, to Lindsay Bowerman and Daniel Mizen, $266,000.
1135 Robin Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Craig and Lisa Wittig, to Brandon and Katie Wieber, $310,000.
0 Greensburg Pike, Montgomery Township, agricultural, 6.81 acres, from Cory and Elizabeth Wagner, to Nathanial and Heather Wagner, $42,000.
29785 Sussex Road, Perrysburg, residential, from James Garinger III and Margaret Garinger, to On Shan, $485,000.
1078 Eastbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Donivan and Michelle Williams, to Marta Bersinger and Michael Shaffer and William Mitchell, $233,000.
0 Garling Road, Troy Township, residential, from Jennifer and Troy Johnson, to Brianna and Robert Carr, $35,000.
0 Kellogg Road, Washington Township, agricultural, 78 acres, from Paul Johnson, to Brandon and Kate Gates, $675,000.
20427 Brooke Lane, Weston, residential, from Tara McHenry, to Kent and Jody Chamberlain, $22,000.
Dec. 1
148 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Daniel and Diane McCreery, to Dylan Young, $165,000.
1275 Emily Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Glenda Cotner, trustee, to Glenday Toneff-Cotner and Craig Cotner, $130,000.
13626 Defiance Pike, Liberty Township, residential, from Damon St. John, to Alexander and Cassandra Easterwood, $223,000.
14620 Dexter Falls Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Eric Mack, to Georgette Horlamus, $232,000.
1841 Hidden Ridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Joelle Floriana, to Robert and Jeannie Pawlinski, $200,000.
13777 Larch St., Plain Township, residential, from Brandon and Katie Wieber, to Jose and Joanna Mendez, $200,000.
0 Back Bay Road, Washington Township, residential, from Sarah Abbott, to Nathan and Jessica Wishard, $43,000.
Dec. 2
2185 Grant Road, Bloom Township, commercial, from Janis and Brian Dukes, to Ports Petroleum Company, $360,000.
222 and 0 Lehman Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Med Tech Investments, to Kevin and Katiria Fernandez, $186,350.
1073 Main St., Bowling Green, commercial, 0.94 acres, from White Water Express Car Wash 1 and CECW 2, to SCF RC Funding IV and White Water Express Car Wash I, $5,350,746.
837 Hamilton Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Georgette Good, to Eva Warrick, $177,000.
18978 Mercer Road, Center Township, residential, from Jack and Barbara Donley, to Justin and Melissa Fox, $230,000.
448 College Ave., Freedom Township, residential, from Steve and Suzanne Johnson, to Sarah Szymanski, $249,900.
124 Front St., Freedom Township, residential, from Raymond and Carol Metcalf, to Dylan Baker, $106,000.
511 and 0 Water St., Freedom Township, residential, from Robert and Brianna Carr, to Jonathon Heckman and Viola Alexandra, $270,000.
98 Tyler Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Daniel Tarver, to Jack and Linda Simmons, $110,000.
14589 Thistledown Lane, Middleton Township, residential, from Jacob Runkle, to Sharon Russell, $336,000.
14927 Trails End Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Ashley and Bennett and Colin Dowling, to James and Beverly Johnson, $310,000.
7720 Dowling Road, Perrysburg Township, commercial, 5 acres, from John Kurfess, to Joshua Strawman, $220,000.
1334 Seneca Creek, Perrysburg , residential, from Alicia and Joshua Wakefield, to Douglas and Marilyn Frosch, $256,200.
187 Foxhill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Joel and Marie Pimentel, to Tomasena Macafee, $190,900.
9201 and 0 Bloomdale Road, Portage Township, residential, from Kathereine Glick and Jacob Stoudinger, to Sadie Tracy, $132,600.
526 Lime City Road, Rossford, residential, from Garrett Mallett, to Damian Brown, $148,000.
Dec. 3
230 and 0 State St., Bowling Green, residential, from Yun Zhu and Mao Lin, to Matt and Joy Spiess, $151,500.
643 Wallace Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Katelynne Hall, to Amanda Hofabuer, $210,000.
102 Rehton Parkway, Lake Township, residential, from JBUR LLC, to WLS Enterprises, $121,500.
15128 Cypress Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Wendy and Michael Corcoran, $69,900.
5481 Mermill Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Shawn and Michelle Pollard, to Dustin and Kari Rausch, $185,000.
126 Evans Ave., Montgomery Township, residential, from Charles and Ellen Aring, to Jarett Spoores, $103,000.
404 and 0 Center St., Montgomery Township, residential, from Dustin and Keri Rausch, to Sean and Bobbi Lashaway, $149,300.
1205 Yonker Place, Fostoria, residential, from Jason Olmstead, to Danny and Margaret Mounts, $230,000.
7252 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Shelby Curtis, to Rebecca and Tyler Johnson, $265,000.
29023 and 0 Belmont Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Laura Kruger, to Scott and Asia Kamlani, $425,000.
26931 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Cristina Barbosa, to Sydney Hobson and Carl Grady Jr., $235,000.
1006 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Christian and Brandi Myers, $389,900.
719 Prairie Rose Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Barry Borough, to Gary and Valorie Yedica, $362,900.
653 Deer Run Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Taylor Raszka and Tracy Pappas, to Sheila Irwin, $314,000.
107 Mark Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Dianne Cameron, to Jeffrey and Samantha Young, $255,000.
186 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Julie Garand, to Robert Marchlewski II and Catelyn Marchlewski, $129,900.
0 Bradner Road, Troy Township, agricultural, 38.83 acres, from Engelman Farms, to Joshua and Kristen Haas, $271,810.
Dec. 6
1101 Quail Hollow Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Gregory and Bethanie Jenkins, to Carlos and Jaclyn Calderon, $255,000.
222 and 224 Broadway St., Henry Township, residential, from Larry and Nancy Slaughterbeck, to Pro Tech Rental Properties, $110,000.
25061 Belmont Court, Middleton Township, residential, from Brandon and Shelly Ruiz, to Maxwell and Kelly Leupp, $417,000.
1781 Brandeberry Road, Fostoria, residential, from Keith Holman, to James Sexton Jr. and Carol Sexton, trustees, $120,000.
1315 County Line Road, Fostoria, commercial, 0.18 acres, from Terrence Hoening, to Nick and Amber Ltd., $90,000.
211 Third St., Portage Township, residential, from Alan Tracy, to BB Land LLC, $81,500.
45 Back Bay Road, Washington Township, residential, from Mark Duncan, trustee, to Kevin and Erika Simpson, $685,000.