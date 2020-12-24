The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Dec. 14
25261 John F. McCarthy Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Rhett and Megan Adams, to Timothy and GerryAnn Stolzenburg, $480,000.
25364 E. Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Larry and Vicki Kames, $294,935.
15436 Gray Birch Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Robert and Nancy Hansen, $310,080.
28155 Center St., Millbury, commercial, from Donald Habagger, to Stony Station, $680,000.
5794 Bermuda Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Christopher and Amanda Akerman, to Dewey Hurt and Margaret Tyburski, $210,000.
29339 Harriet St., Millbury, residential, from Dorothy Dean, to Daniel and Jessica Blair, $107,450.
10400 Mandell Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Chris Kopp, to Justin Kopp, $170,000.
6332 U.S. 6, Pemberville, residential, from David and Linda and Timothy and Cynthia Ernsthausen, to Lane Kemner and Kirsten Ameling, $75,000.
8 W. Applewood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Sandra Chambers, to Jacob and Kelly Wittmer, $249,900.
30059 Waterford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Serena Williams, to Gerald and Susan Danes, $466,900.
639 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Craig and Aimee Coe, to LPP Rentals, $100,000.
519 W. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jason Hoelter, to Marc and Kathleen Wismer, $139,500.
9814 Defiance Pike, Wayne, residential, from Howard and Karen Colvin, to Jeffrey and Crystal Bomer, $269,900.
2707 N. Main St., Hoytville, residential, from Patrick Brogan, to Nicholas Tolles, $120,000.
Dec. 15
1310 Running Brook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tyler and Lyndsey Roberts, to Nicholas and Nicole Fruchey, $294,000.
1180 Emily Drive, Millbury, residential, from Troy and Cara Momany, to Brian and Sarah McKnight, $225,000.
15571 Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Robert Marks and Ellen Shine Marks, trustees, $61,800.
179 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Halie and Ruben Becerra, $335,185.
16519 Chamberlain Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Matthew and Erin Wolf, to Philip and Mary Rudolph, $207,500.
423 W. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas and Charlene Hoelter, to Jason Hoelter, $210,000.
945 Jennison Drive, Rossford, residential, from Trisha Farquharson, to Gregory and Joy McNutt, $255,000.
175 Bacon St., Rossford, residential, from Donald Weleslagel, to Lawrence James, $10,000.
0 Bays Road, Wayne, agricultural, 120 acres, from Susan Snowden, trustee, to Trent and Kimberly Snowden, $124,000.
23415 Stony Ridge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from James Richards, to Richard Greulich Jr., $200,000.
Dec. 16
14734 Ramblehurst Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Luis Gutierrez and Olga Valencia, to Roberto Olaechea and Veronica Hildago, $320,000.
37 Trafalgar Bend, Bowling Green, residential, from Judith May, to Ralph DiBenedetto Jr., $173,000.
Dec. 17
415 Superior St., Rossford, residential, from Barbara Richards, to Shannon Stewart, $33,500.
622 W. Front St., Pemberville, residential, from Jason Gedert, trustee, to Hejka Properties, $261,250.
1011 Gustin Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Jacob and Tracy Vanneman, to Jason DiMarco and Shaun Crusa, $222,011.
10894 Bay Trace Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Brandon VerVaet, $348,900.
947 Lafayette Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Rosemary De’Smith, to Dennis and Melissa De’Smith, $170,000.
301 E. Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Shane and Jessica Ybarra, to Tyler Dohar, $116,900.
4226 Hakes Road, Lake Township, residential, from Jason Hess, to Amanda Taylor, $99,000.
0 Portage View Drive, Risingsun, agricultural, 197.39 acres, from Thomas Lahrman, trustee, to Richard Johnson, $1,093,000.
3574 River Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Margaret Brandel, to Tyler and Lyndsey Roberts, $377,900.
31 Callander Court, Perrysburg, residential, from George and Virginia Bell, trustees, to Peter Gwyn, $262,000.
3388 Truman Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Dean and Heather Ameling, to Richard Hady II and Kerri Hady, $$205,000.
502 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from Mark and Lesley Sprang, to Richard and Patricia Green, $165,000.
1104 Elm Tree Road, Rossford, residential, from Rick Puse and Lynne Omey and Jennifer Rolhfuss and Wilbur Pyn, to Robert Charles LLC, $30,000.
1443 Rosewood Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Carty Family of Bowling Green LLC, to Joseph Martin, $199,500.
813 Wallace Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Tina Thornton, to Kimberly and Eric Christensen, $235,000.
0 Eckel Road, Perrysburg Township, commercial, 2.65 acres, from AmeriGas Propane L.P., to Columbia Gas of Ohio, $90,000.
1504 Owen Road, Northwood, residential, from Randall Frisby, to Jessica and Jeremy Johnson, $215,000.
Dec. 18
0 Plumey Road, Northwood, residential, from Pauline Yockey, to Danny Hughes, $12,500.
26558 Sheringham Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kimberly Mills, to Bounnhuanh Insixiengmay, $196,000.
7286 Starcrest Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Laura Smith, to Sean Sandoval, $145,250.
7398 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas and Barbara Prond, to Theodore Keenen, $143,000.
18550 Washington St., Tontogany, residential, from Richard Meek, to Lane and Leslie Lee, $263,000.
29480 Harriet St., Millbury, residential, from Bob Walker, to Janet Cutcher and Joyce Hanely, $65,000.
21113 Sand Ridge Road, Weston, residential, from D&B Cole Properties, to Angela Serratol, $42,000.
14200 Wayne Road, Pemberville, residential, from Linda Baumbardner, to Timothy and Becky Schult, $126,666.
601 Plaza Drive, Fostoria, commercial, 1.66 acres, from RCT Ltd., to Roppe Corporation, $130,000.
14200 and 0 Wayne Road and 0 Stein Road, Pemberville, agricultural, 135.83 acres, from Linda Baumgardner, to Timothy and Becky Schult, $412,400.
0 Maplewood Road, Milton Township, residential, from Ed Goris, trustee, to Charles and Dianne Hoile, $33,598.
14941 Liberty Hi Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Donald and Karen Lewis, to Timothy and Judith Smith, $350,000.
9666 Saint Andrews Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew Klink, to Brenda and Thomas Hoye, $169,500.
435 Park Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Quentin and Brittany and Susan Tiell and J. Saunders, to Heidi Long, $86,500.