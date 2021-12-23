The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Nov. 19
109 Walnut St. and 0 Garfield St., Bloomdale, residential, from James Grubb, to Nationstar Mortgage, $20,100.
1116 Mourning Dove Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Brandon Bouillon and Kelly Hopple, to Michael Miller, $262,000.
216 Water St., Pemberville, residential, from Frederick Rist and Kathy Barnes, trustees, to DLM Rentals, $97,000.
21698 River Road, Grand Rapids Township, residential, from David and Jill Bliss, to Rachel De La Cruz and Robert Reimund, $142,000.
0 Third St., North Baltimore, residential, from J Kallen and Ryan Harris, to Deborah and Jason Stanley, $18,000.
215 and 0 Rhodes Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Randall Dillingham, to Michael Woodruff, $55,000.
1609 Weston Road, McComb, residential, from David and Sherrie Adams, to Brian Halka and Adrienne Feckley, $205,000.
5691 Moline-Martin Road, Lake Township, residential, from James and Brenda Dubilzig, to James and Emily Petersen, $226,400.
14929 Mermill Road, Liberty Township, residential, from Brent, Brian, Lori, Lyle and Merilyn Bomer, to Benton Pohlman, $190,000.
0 Main St., Haskins, commercial, from James and Cheri Houdeshell, to Painted Clovers, $150,000.
8950 Wayne Road, Montgomery Township, residential, from Todd and Lynn Wittenmyer, to Jaida Grossman, $55,000.
880 Walnut St., Perrysburg, residential, from Raymond and Alexa Fisher, to Cory and Nicole Henson, $220,000.
1005 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Hsin-Hua Tsai and Chi-Ying Lee, $339,225.
156 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $54,900.
115 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Jahn and Kathleen Companik, $464,900.
114 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Frand and Lindsay Lanno, $507,133.
141 Mallard Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Keith and Lauri Christy, to Christina Fosgate, $270,000.
806 Eagle Point Road, Rossford, residential, from SMB Property Management, to Jeremiah and Tara Zoltani, $199,963.
427 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from David Castano, to Gregory Behe and Heidi Huls, $224,900.
Nov. 22
154 and 0 Washington St., Cygnet, residential, from P & S Properties, to Ahrns Investments, $159,900.
1601 and 0 Pemberville Road, Lake Township, residential, from Gina McGraharan, to Straub Company, $47,500.
8931 France Ave., Custar, residential, from Equity Trust Company, to Peter Goldsmith, $38,000.
4087 Ranger Drive, Northwood, residential, from Robin and Tammy Biddix, to MC Harris III, $265,000.
634 Arbor St., Fostoria, residential, from Vincent Reinhart, to Edward and Dedra Strohl, $68,500.
29727, 29737, 29755, 29805 and 0 River Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from NLN LLC, to Janet Lanterman, trustee, $4,200,000.
235 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Randy and Sheryl Fork, to William Hummer, $195,000.
804 Elm St., Perrysburg, residential, from Rhodes Kies, to Lindsey Levans, $223,000.
777 and 0 Pine St., Perrysburg, residential, from Tisa Rowe, to Sandra Wagner, $247,500.
135 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Leonard Frias III, $361,650.
136 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $62,900.
0 Glenwood Drive, Rossford, agricultural, 43.18 acres, from Rinker Family, to Scannell Properties #562, $1,730,000.
22038 Bowling Green Road, Weston Township, residential, from Randal Wood Homes, to Riley Redli, $120,000.
Nov. 23
0 Oil Center Road, Bloom Township, agricultural, 24 acres, from Larry Sattler, to Dustin Moses, $151,200.
9665 Oil Center Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Larry Sattler, to Connor Gallant, $120,500.
219, 221 and 0 Ada Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Jared and Evan Fouts, to Tyler Chrulski and Danielle Buehrle, $159,900.
24 Stonegate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Joan Harper, to Elizabeth Wilbarger, $159,719.
931 Wilson Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Amy and Robert Holland, to Cathy Powell, $175,000.
0 Pheasant Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Kent Sahr Sr., trustee, to Todd and Andrea Cromer, $44,000.
5463 and 0 Keller Road, Lake Township, residential, from Randy Faylor, to Jason Mass, $185,000.
14776 Five Point Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Georgette Horlamus, trustee, to Rabih Tawil, $644,000.
14574 Dexter Falls Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Damian Perkins, to Elizabeth Hutchison, $298,000.
12400 and 0 Custar Road and 0 Portage Road, Milton Township, agricultural, 114.69 acres, William and Carmen Williams, to Dennis Smith, $798,000.
3366 Bordeaux Rue, Northwood, residential, from Douglas and Marilyn Frosch, to Patrick and Ashley Dopieralski, $193,000.
4450 and 0 Woodville Road, Northwood, residential, from Dolores Glauser, to Joseph Anderson III, $162,000.
11652 Reitz Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Lindsay Myers and Stephen Jarvis, to BWJM Properties, $80,000.
10 Woodview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph Anderson III, to Sommer Dauer, $200,000.
0 Dixie Highway and 0 and 12800 Mermill Road, Portage Township, residential, from Rose Richardson, to Shane Richardson, $54,700.
192 Oak St., Rossford, residential, from Michael Studer, to Daniel Weills, $114,900.
18077 and 0 Tuller Road, Washington Township, residential, from Leanna Shaberly, trustee, to Devin and Stephanie Spencer, $215,500.
20584 Euler Road, Weston Township, residential, from Matthew Zulch, to Bradley Anderson, $147,000.
Nov. 24
834 Christopher St., Bowling Green, residential, from James and Tina Simon, to Kathleen and Ralhston James, $352,500.
61 Stonegate Circle, Bowing Green, residential, from Sharon Zuchowski, trustee, to Cheryl Paul, $160,000.
415 S. Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from Robin and Thomas Gerrow, to Monica Jatho, $174,900.
0, 134 and 122 Fostoria Road, Risingsun, residential, from Victor and Shirley Forster, to Jeremiah and Mollie McGee, $134,000.
1660 Eaglecrest Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Philip Schepper, to Randy and Benjamin Englund, $326,500.
6165 Levis Commons Blvd, Perrysburg, hotel and vacant land, 7.43 acres, from Levis Commons Hotel, to KRE Hip Garden Perrysburg Owner LLC, $23,000,000.
5995 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg, hotel, from Hollister Hotel LLC, to KRE Hip Home Perrysburg Owner LLC, $11,165,000.
15077 Kellogg Road, Plain Township, residential, from Mitchell Gerwin, to James Bailey, $279,000.
Nov. 29
29483 Kearsley St., Lake Township, residential, from Ernest Nelson III, to Betty Anzaldua, $45,000.