The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Oct. 15
1026 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Pigeon Forge LLC, to Douglas Dorena and Thomas Crookston, $180,000.
201 Reed Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Joseph and Kimberly Mack, to Staten Middleton, trustee, $120,000.
210 Vine St., Pemberville, residential, from Robert Ladd, to David Deuble, $160,000.
0 and 1731 Cherry St., Millbury, residential, from Linda Keegan, to Brett Sandwisch, $107,100.
0 Drouillard Road, Walbridge, residential, from Meadowgate Properties, to James Pieper, $28,000.
102 Percy St., Walbridge, residential, from Tyler Switchulis, to Samuel Wilburn, $149,000.
0 Middleton Pike, Middleton, agricultural, 10.04 acres, from Mark Lange, trustee, to CTE Limited, $1,106,170.
15012 Cypress Drive, Wayne, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, $$56,900.
26291 Wexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Douglas and Todd Kossow and Jennifer Hamant, to Kathryn and David Rakay, $240,000.
12414 Fort Meigs Blvd. and 0 Broad St., Perrysburg, residential, from Donna Teague, trustee, to Buttonwood Investment, $55,000.
25955 W. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven Kitcher, to Kent Delventhal, $634,900.
104 Cranden Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel Mekis, to Pamela Pelleteri, $265,000.
1450 S. Redhawk Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from William McCullough Jr. and Leigh McCullough, to Alexander Miller, $330,000.
Oct. 18
20596 Bowling Green Road, Weston, residential, from Calestine and Dane Schwartz, to Adam and Ashley Molnar, $260,000.
821 Savoie Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Shelby Hardesty, to Thomas and Rebecca Cross, $200,000.
6 Valleyview Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Steven and Kirk Lehtomaa, to Virginia Dubasik, $210,000.
10130 Linwood Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 9.16 acres, from Donald Sanders, to Pavilion Custom Homes, $70,000.
24864 Lake Winds Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Yvonne and Richard Disanza, trustees, to Neil and Elaine MacKinnon, trustees, $359,000.
13947 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Gary and Karen Warne, to Joshua and Angela Baltzell and Melissa Owens, $415,000.
2087 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Horseshoe Bend Developers, to Ridge Stone Builders and Developers, $34,000.
104 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Kenneth and Kristin Morgan, $409,900.
25880 Wood Creek Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Heron Enterprises, $77,000.
0 White Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Walter Gunkler and Penelope Fuller, trustees, to Elliot and Taylor Ferguson, $110,000.
3154 Truman Road, Troy Township, residential, from Lee Shank, to Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities, $290,000.
23383 and 23301 Lemoyne Road, Troy Township, residential, from Barbara Potter, to Dustin Bartlett, $65,000.
Oct. 19
303 Enterprise St., Bowling Green, residential, from Edward Lay, to Action Rentals, $156,750.
119 Carr Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Jennifer Shimola, to Jamie and Kasey Kuhlman, $110,000.
1800 Julie Marie Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Brian and Michele Prater, to William and Mary Grant, $297,700.
116 Tarr St., North Baltimore, residential, from Duane Kinder, to Matthew Wilson, $132,000.
29038 and 0 Kearsley St. and 0 Harriet St., Lake Township, residential, from Lee Eckman, to Brenda Oakley and Elmer Kreuger, $165,000.
7091 Twin Lakes Road, Rossford, residential, from Timothy Pedro and Kristine Grace, to Jeremiah Huddleston, $272,000.
28399 Cedar Park Blvd., Rossford, commercial, from Store Capital Acquisitions, to Fram Group Operations LLC., $3,906,000.
203 W. Eighth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Shirley Kervin, to Kevin and Melanie Rantanen, $130,000.
142 Oak St., Rossford, residential, from William Verbosky Jr., to Ruben Rodriguez and Denise Benevides, $125,000.
Oct. 20
511 Pike St., Bowling Green, residential, from James Mason, to Sue Mason, $52,500.
438 and 0 Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from Rebecca and Jerry Prowant, to Bashar Shunnar and Rebecca Prowant, $140,000.
133 Clay St., Bowling Green, residential, from Jerry and Cherie Greiner, to Ninja Hibachi Sushi Steak House, $145,000.
0 Moline Martin Road, Lake Township, residential, from Southpointe Rentals, to John and Paula Miller, $8,000.
509 Yorkshire Drive, Haskins, residential, from Robert Claypool, to Steve and Debra Winkle, $276,135.
22573 Mermill Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Leroy and Wanda Pollard, to Christopher Tienarend and Jessica Frey, $28,000.
108 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Rafael Bortoleto, to Lee Shank and Yasmeen Perrin, $374,500.
129 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Julio Gonzalez and Yetsabeth Gonzalez de Ramirez, $385,300.
Oct. 21
1036 Village Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Tiana Kapitz, to Sarah Stretchbery and Todd Flowers, $210,000.
148 Evans St., Bradner, residential, from Barbara Iagnemma, to Dawn Scott, $150,000.
2547 Eden East Drive, Northwood, residential, from Cynthia Wolf, to Michael and Rachel Reed, $157,500.
8550 Avenue Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Johnathan and Lorna Fisher, to Darian Kidwell, $173,000.
552 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Alexander and Paulina Bourgeois, to Samuel Hardy, $230,000.
252 and 0 Osborn St., Rossford, residential, from Nancy Starcher, to Ryan Kutchenriter, $145,000.
Oct. 22
1514 Cogans Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Shirley Hockley, to William Wohler Jr., $170,000.
3 Greenbrier Court, Bowing Green, residential, from Sandra Sanford, to Breckman Properties, $87,000.
0 Kramer Ave., Center Township, residential, from Alan Zeigler et al, to Trevor and Chelse Tyson, $36,500.
11854 and 0 Newton Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Ray and Jill Case, to Allen and Tamara Shandler, $259,000.
558 Willow Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Harry Rigg and Joseph Dehaven and Sarah Goddard, trustees, to Joseph Dehaven and Sarah Goddard, $79,000.
0 College Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Ernsthausen Painting, to Jeffrey and Michelle Miller and Charles and Rebecca Heimlich, $50,000.
0 Wingston Road and 0 Steen Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, Barbara Miller and Anne Mercer, trustees, to Brian and Sarah Herringshaw, $835,128.
108 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Kevin and Erika Simpson, to Eric and Allyson Wyatt, $268,500.
26572 Sheringham Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Carey Holy, to Terrell Jackson, $260,000.
26446 Pin Oak Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Pragna Pandhi, to Zachary Ikes, $370,000.
3109 Steeple Chase Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Mary Hermann, to Brianne Freeman, $296,000.
148 Mark Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Mary Bentz, to Tracy Ulrich and Scott Shepard, $241,148.
Oct. 25
145 Lincoln St., Cygnet, residential, from Paul and Pamela King, to Thomas Snyder, $159,500.
215 Ada Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Crystal Thompson, to Bryanna Bosch, $153,000.
46 Darlyn Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Pigeon Forge, to TDK Property Group, $110,000.
325 Wallace Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Jonathan and Joanna Hunter, to Thomas and Robin Gerrow, $200,500.
Oct. 26
1046 Revere Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Stephan Amaline to Resinia Manders, $162,900.
509 Normandie Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Adriane and Richard Weisert, to Daniel Schellhas and Heather Strohschein, $250,000.
1317 Sheffield Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Chandan Agrawal and Radhaphani Pilli, to Tyson Bostleman, $293,900.
0 and 1029 Anna Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Lawrence and Dana Pinkert and Thomas Bovee, to Dana and Lawrence Pinkert, $231,000.
4901 Walbridge Road, Lake Township, residential, from Donald Bower, to Christopher Bower, $156,000.
4624 Woodville Road, Lake Township, commercial, from Giammarco Properties, to Premier Vision Properties, $450,000.
29302 and 0 Harriet St., Lake Township, residential, from Raymond and Sally Orkowski, to Joyce Hanley, trustee, $170,000.
106 Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Cynthia Garcia, to Zachary Jenkins, $62,675.
134 Harlan Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Red Stick Acquisitions, to First National Bank of America, $64,704
14577 Thistledown Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Jason and Brittany Goblirsch, to Ronald and Lisa Klein, $319,900.
103 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Tiffany and Remy Yarnell, to Alan and Joseph Curran, $249,500.
785 Timberview Drive, Northwood, residential, from Steven Stein, to Jamie and Chad Heil, $360,000.
8018 and 0 Rinker Pointe, Rossford, commercial, 2.58 acres, from Omco Building, to Rinker Pointe Investors, $366,750.
2750 Courtly Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Mary Lambright, to Shawn and Angela Collins, $148,000.
9556 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard Dietl, to Gerard Placzek, $299,900.
5 Carolina Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Finte LLC, to Shannon Connelly, $156,700.
1002 Wilderness Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, to Teresa Kranjec, $82,000.
691 Ridge Lake Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Paul and Jamie Bibb, to Thomas and Kay Connelly, $408,000.
446 and 0 Hillside Drive, Rossford, residential, from Joel Leganik, to Kimberly Hawkins and Edmond Hawkins III, $106,500.
154 Jennings St., Rossford, residential, from Patricia Tecco, to Jessica and Joseph Gates, $112,000.
23876 Stony Ridge Road, Troy Township, residential, from Angela and Christopher Powell, to Joseph and Amy Miller, $430,000.
19162 Bradner Road, Troy Township, residential, from Jeffery and Jennifer Jackson, to Jason and Rosina D’Ambrosio, $446,000.
219 Eddy St., Luckey, residential, from Andrew Dix, to Deborah Heisler, $179,900.
Oct. 27
716 and 0 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Eugene Zappitelli, to Joseph Sinko and Caly Laurents, $221,000.
501 N. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Charles Matthew, to Randy Cunningham, $68,000.
217 and 0 Tarr St., North Baltimore, residential, from Julia Roberts, to Stone Pommert, $79,500.
539 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Thomas and Tracy Wheeler, trustees, $606,040.
26597 Mingo Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Susan Kucinski, to Michelle and Keith McClellan, $386,000.
32 Abbey Road, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Lou Kuh, trustees, to James and Dianne Cameron, $245,000.
5133 Devils Hole Road, Webster, residential, from Fred Burkholder, to Gerald and Harper Cromley, $189,900.
Oct. 28
2587 Bushey Road, North Baltimore, residential, from Sally Stemen, to Vicki Hoops-Russell, trustee, $366,000.
328 and 0 Clough St., Bowling Green, residential, from Josephine Sipes, trustee, to Christie and Christopher Fair, $199,000.
126 and 0 Baldwin Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Edward Whitson Jr. and Shirley Whitson, to Dylan Balle, $132,000.
323 State St., North Baltimore, residential, from Matthew and Brooke Kaufman, to Brent Palmer and Ronda Cameron, $135,000.
0 Ayers Road, Lake Township, agricultural, 63.25 acres, from Chris Poling, to James and Cheryl Hicks, trustees, $300,000.
0 Dunbridge Road, Middleton Township, agricultural and residential, 31.67 acres, from Dunbridge Farms LLC, to Mark Lange, trustee, $270,810.
0 Oak St. and 0 Middleton Pike and 0 Dunbridge, Middleton Township, agricultural, 63.12 acres, from Beverly Murray, trustee, to Mark Lange, trustee, $820,560.