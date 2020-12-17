The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Dec. 7
20046 W. Mulberry St., Hoytville, residential, from Dustin Tody, to Maria Lourdes and Huzar Lopez, $7,000.
14546 New Rochester Road, Pemberville, residential, from New Rochester Properties, to Adam Buck, $100,000.
219 Perry St., Pemberville, residential, from Mermill LLC, to Christopher and Chastity Mason, $232,000.
20311 Green Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Rodney and Jennifer Hyder, to Robert and Kelly DeStazio, $220,000.
827 Cherry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jan Isakoff Jr., to Robert and Andrea Coulson, $130,000.
26174 Seminary Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Robert and Ellen Marks, trustees, to David and Kimberly Bruhl, trustees, $749,000.
0 Latcha Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Peter Olms, to Jason Tillman, $15,000.
26260 John F. McCarthy Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to John and Saundra Peer, $425,822.
3526 River Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeremy and Erica Dennis, to Saeed Aboelzahab and Samia Elawa, $539,999.
15686 River View Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas and Julie Flannagan, to Jessica and Edward Whetsel, $549,000.
10559 Avenue Road, Perrysburg, residential, from William Hablitzel and Charles Habitzel Jr., to Stanley Gladieux, $233,000.
24789 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Allan Ward III and Catherine Ward, to Mary and Trent Hire, $882,000.
15471 Gray Birch Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Donald and Catherine Putnam, $51,800.
434 W. College Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Ernsthausen Painting, to Dennis Slaughterbeck, $208,000.
909 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Christina Baskey, to Wood County Board of Developmental Disabilities, $162,000.
627 Rutledge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Lisa Noe-Ketron, to Kari and Bonnie Kerola, $239,900.
1236 Woodstream Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christa Black and Chris James, to Robert Eddy, $327,500.
7910 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, residential, from Brooks Welker, to Cardinal Aggregates, $35,000.
7987 Bradner Road, Risingsun, residential, from Myrtle Carr, to Kimberly Hartman, $40,000.
24883 Lake Meadow Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Arunkumar Baskara and Swanna Rajasabai, to Jennifer and Daniel Deverna $420,000.
12310 Cross Creek Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kyle Wright, trustee, to Patrick Yoder and Alison Hanley, $115,000.
745 Streamview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Maria Pratt, to Jennifer and Godfrey Turk, $265,000.
741 Kildare Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Amanda and Andrew Hofbauer, to Jesssica and Timothy Deardorff, $280,000.
310 Perry St., Pemberville, residential, from Jenna Prater, to Kyle Dombrowsky, $75,000.
130 Taylor Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, Tyler and Diane Weber, $450,850.
224 Ruch St., Luckey, residential, from Craig Kleine, to Aaron and Pamela Martin, trustees, $100,000.
Dec. 9
1058 Revere Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Stephen and C. Jean Suelzer, to Joseph Nauman and Cassandra Plageman, $192,000.
9577 Woodleigh Court, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Susan Riegger, trustees, to Eliseo and Cynthia Melchor, $245,000.
19077 Kellogg Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Christine Golatka, trustee, to Rachel Vannatta, $340,000.
24630 Pemberville Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Arik and Angela Witker, to Adam and Alicia Brossia, $262,000.
26801 W. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Polaris Investments, to Rupp Ventures UT, $115,000.
Dec. 10
500 Ballybay Court, Perrysburg, residential, from G. and Marjorie Gable, to Jerame Smith, $269,500.
25766 W. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronny Woodruff and Susan Barker, to Jerel Fish and Emily Hayward, $285,000.
0 and 714 N. Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Michael Christen, trustee, to Russell and Melody Pees, $140,000.
14142 Mermill Road, Rudolph, residential, from Kay Smith, to Christopher and Brittany Reynolds, $117,000.
0 Pemberville Road, Millbury, agriculture, from Charles Pfeffer, trustee, to Project Pace RE, $280,000.
5603 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Teresa Dale, to Terry and Josephine Hartman, trustees, $100,000.
3235 Avenue Road, Millbury, residential, from Raider Real Estate, to Project Pace RE, $1,600,000.
14187 Eckel Junction, Perrysburg, residential, from Jasneet Kaur, to Kulwinder Singh and Gurwinder Kaur, $410,000.
15059 Hickory Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Larry and Paula Jordan, $316,090.
915 Napoleon Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Becky Klingshirn and Nancy Olah and Richard and Sherrie Stewart, $100,000.
Dec. 11
3094 Stuart Road, Fostoria, residential, from Donald and Gayle Guernsey, to Jeffrey and Susan Guy, $239,937.
122 Ottekee Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Frankhouse, to Christine Basista, $197,500.
1208 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Marti Delaney, to Gregory and Catherine Bingle, $216,000.
420 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Kathryn and Marc Woodward, to Ian and Bethany Woodward, $121,600.
15614 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, residential, from James Chambers, to Timothy Donnal and Janelle Chambers, $155,000.
14540 New Rochester Road, Pemberville, residential, from New Rochester Properties, to Stephanie and Andrew Hayes, $80,000.