The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Nov. 10
0 Sycamore St., Bairdstown, residential, from Terry Dean, to Brandon and Analyn Snyder, $7,500.
256 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Richard Schmeltz, to Betty Duquette, $132,000.
601 Dixon St., Walbridge, residential, from James and Cheryl Hicks, trustees, to Maria Costanzo and James and Cheryl Hicks, $166,000.
125 Harlan Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Wanda Castro, to SFR-3040, $110,000.
109 Church St., Haskins, residential, from Michael Ford, to April Fessler, $85,000.
341 Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Gregory Gruic Jr., to Mark and Susan Westphal, $130,000.
261 Windsor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Allen and Debbie Sessoms, to Daphne Beczynski, $275,500.
215 Princeton Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Sheila Thurairatnam, to Paul and Marcele Stiffler, trustees, $338,500.
443 College St., Pemberville, residential, from Charles Kokomoor, trustee, to Jeffrey Lewis, $144,000.
Nov. 12
10096 S. Shannon Hills Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Erik Knapp and Michelle Thomas, trustees, to Diane Machcinski, trustee, $225,000.
12361 and 0 Jefferson St., Perrysburg Township, residential, from LD One Properties, to Kory McDaniel-Garsell, $25,000.
12524 and 0 Roachton Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Cheryl Jahns and Pamela Johnson, trustees, to Geahlan Blank and Cheryl Jahns and Pamela Johnson, $120,000.
916 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Craig and Kimberly Palmer, to Jeffrey Makolajewski, $270,916.
Nov. 15
223 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from James Bandeen, to Madison Scopelite and James Bandeen, trustees, $180,000.
6392 and 0 Hanley Road, Lake Township, residential, from Glenn and Linda Gibbs, to Fawn and David Brady, $310,000.
0 Steen Road, Liberty Township, agricultural, 237.7 acres, from Stinehart Family Farms, to P&J Thayer Family Limited Partnership, $2,437,320.
15119 Cypress Drive, Wayne, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Dale and Lora Gable, $59,900.
0 Otsego Pike, Milton Township, agricultural, 37.78 acres, from Stinehart Family Farms, to P&J Thayer Family Limited Partnership, $$2,479,320.
9172 Custar Road, Custar, residential, from John and Tammy Bailey, to Kody Nyler, $145,900.
164 Maple St., Wayne, residential, from Quicken Loans, to Subhi Hajkadour and Mohammad Nahar, $70,000.
227 and 0 Ritter Ave., Northwood, residential, from Patrick Dunn, to Rigg Restoration, $25,000.
321 and 0 County Line Road, Fostoria, commercial, from John and Jane Striff, to 1321 N. Countyline LLC, $130,000.
141 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, to Glen and Sara Borck, $479,850.
1016 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency of Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
3165 Steeple Chase Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Diane Simonetti, to Miranda Algarin, $240,000.
2064 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Horseshoe Bend Developers, to Woodland Custom Home Builders, $45,000.
1125 Hunting Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Phoenix Metra, $119,000.
1070 S. Ironwood, Rossford, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Derek and Sarah Yundt, $295,546.
520 and 0 Riverside Drive, Rossford, residential, from Patricia Appold, trustee, to Meg, Patricia and Andrew Appold, trustees, $900,000.
Nov. 16
741 Kildare Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Jessica and Timothy Deardorff, to Sabrina and Anthony Palmieri, $295,000.
1516 Cobblestone Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Jeffrey and Denise Showell, to Kimberly and Steven Grunwell, $400,000.
809 N. Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis Manning and Carol Page, to Sandra DeSteno, $118,000.
440 Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from Sue McCabe and Ruth McCray, to Adam and Kelly Fullenkamp, $133,000.
417 Pine St., Pemberville, residential, from Marcia Cousino, to Daniel and Nancy Lembke, $140,000.
2577 and 0 Main St., Hoytville, residential, from Alice Hobbs to Ted Heckerman, $1,000.
1600 Daniel Drive, Millbury, residential, from Matthew and Kristina Brown, to Karen Seiple and Kimberly Krieger, $280,000.
222 and 0 Beach St., Northwood, residential, from Simey Compton, to SFR3-040 LLC, $90,000.
5531 and 0 Bradner Road and 0 Pemberville Road, Perry Township, agricultural, 112.4 acres, from Jeffrey Huffman and Kristi Hart, to Kristi Hart, $100,000.
7345 Starcrest Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jeffrey Cappelletty, to Jaylin Staples and Kaylee Fryman, $154,000.
726 and 0 Mulberry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Ashley Koralewski, to Richard and Julia Van Meter, $210,000.
1007 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
162 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate group, to Todd and Debbie Sessoms, $377,475.
10748 Avenue Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Lester and Mary Meier, trustees, to Jeffrey and Allison Bucko, $289,900.
503 Lime City Road, Rossford, residential, from William and Cheryl Garlow, to Scott McDaniel, $85,000.
21073 Stony Ridge Road, Webster Township, residential, from Mary Poggemeyer, to Douglas Shoemaker, $148,500.
Nov. 17
211 and 0 Rose St., Bloomdale, residential, from Sayne Holskey, to Kenneth Striff and Jessica Gordon, $104,000.
496 Truman St., Bowling Green, residential, from Ruben Kappler to Nadine Pembroke, $215,000.
0 Stein, Freedom Township, agricultural, 2.36 acres, from David Moenter and Roger Burtchin, to Andrew and Molly Witker, $1,304.
121 Main St., Pemberville, residential, from Robert Sutton, to Robert Sutton, $96,000.
1835 Cherry St., Millbury, residential, from Timothy and Phyllis Wasserman, to Jame and Donna Johnstone, $255,000.
7739 and 0 Reitz Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Chris Perry, to Paul and Ellen McManus, $350,333.
9960 Dowling Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Wesley Kistner, to Matthew Shaffer, $329,900.
26702 Sheringham Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Harold and Andrea Brown, to Madisona and Joshua Rogers, $245,000.
557 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Lewis Smith, to Gary, Sue and Ross White, $170,000.
937 Bexley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from David Logan, to Nenad Ardelian, $300,500.
220 Birchdale Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher Jarrell, to Trey Parsons, $160,000.
Nov. 18
340 Union St., Cygnet, residential, from Christina and Scott Tucker, to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Karen Hagemeyer IRA, $65,000.
217 Palmer Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Edward and Patricia Borer, trustees, to Robert and Brooke Michael, $108,000.
1018 Avery Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from James and Jody Williams, to Pamela Gibson, $270,000.
4768 Mitchell Road, North Baltimore, residential, from Harry and Cindy Brumbaugh, to Kathleen and William Reinemeyer, $339,000.
0 Potter Road, Henry Township, residential, from Teresa Wymer, et. al., to Joseph Sterling, $306,000.
109 Mount Vernon Place, Walbridge, residential, from John Joyce and Holly Spencer, to Danielle Schulte, $111,900.
0 Potter Road, Liberty Township, agricultural, 80 acres, from Stinehart Family Farms, to Apple Farms Holding, $720,000.
340 Watson St., Wayne, residential, from Lindsay Reiter, to Rita Shellhorn, $140,000.
0 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg Township, residential, from SJLM, to PFI Investments, $220,000.
1020 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
166 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Mohamed Waseema, $369,900.
1019 Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Gay Barker, to Michael Barker, $270,000.