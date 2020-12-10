The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Nov. 30
10943 South Lakes Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Joyce and Ralph Girkins, trustees, to Katherine Al-Akhras and Khaled Mohd, $246,000.
846 Vale Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Craig and Latasha Hiltz, to Hongwai Shan and Wen Wang, $150,000.
1002 Fort Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Daniel and Kerri Utendorf, to Nolan Dill, $165,000.
5915 Shawnee Ave., Walbridge, residential, from Adam and Alicia Brossia, to Christopher and Amanda Ackerman, $248,000.
243 W. Eighth St. Perrysburg, residential, from Stephen Brenner, trustee, to Matthew and Tonya Ford, $120,000.
230 Leroy Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Adam and Arial Frank, to KJC Holdings, $160.000.
311 Water St., Pemberville, residential, from Affordable Roofing NWO, to Scott Salsbury, $100,000.
311 Water St., Pemberville, residential, from Scott Salsbury, to Jeremy Reinbolt, $100,000.
1935 Carvelle Drive, Northwood, residential, from Michael Doroda, to Lori and Steven Fyock, $185,000.
1538 Ayers Road, Millbury, residential, from Adam Sheldrick, to Dustin Perkins, $98,000.
25068 Belmont Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Bryan and Kimberly Barshel, to Kelly and Allan Adams, $349,000.
360 E. Front St., Pemberville, residential, from Larry and Carol Moore, to James King, $48,400.
9538 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Sara and Tracy Gaines, to Matthew Zimmerman, $282,000.
Dec. 1
9802 Dowling Road, Perrysburg, residential, from TS Blanchard Real Estate Holdings, to Timothy Scott and Mia Peters, $620,000.
109 Birch Drive, Rossford, residential, from Arlene Graffis, to Amanda Camp, $147,000.
2311 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Norman Wymer Jr. and Elizabeth Wymer, to Diana and Willie Davis, $289,900.
614 Kingsborough Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Trina McGivern, to Jonathon and Chelsea Siebenaler, $369,900.
528 Walnut St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jonathon and Chelsea Siebenaler, to Kimberly Dielman, $223,000.
4568 Wood Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Amanda Lenhard, $596,000.
239 North Second St., Portage, residential, from Justin and Melissa Fox, to Natalie Carty, $172,500.
333 West Third St., Perrysburg, residential, from Donald and Jessica Derkis, to Rachel Neff and Brent Neff Jr., $110,000.
1875 Lexington Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Lois Coffey, trustee, to Adam and Allison Buckner, $254,900.
29610 Gleneagles Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Todd McClarren, trustee, to Susan Dunphy, $139,000.
150 Quail Road Unit 12, Perrysburg, residential, from Edward Edgerton, to Taylor Limes, $114,000.
26275 Windy Trace, Perrysburg, residential, from Mohammad Hassan, to Kathryn and Michael Thompson, $369,900.
412 Erie St., Bowling Green, residential, from Jesse and Nicki Carnicom, to Brittany Lasch, $179,000.
116 Twinbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Alexander and Emily Milldrum, to Stephen Shoupe Jr., $217,000.
10537 River Oaks, Perrysburg, residential, from Samantha Gates, to Melissa Bayer, $158,400.
13846 Freyman Road, Cygnet, residential, from Chris and Marlene North, to Nathan and Leah Bame, $350,000.
7171 East Lake Road, Perrysburg, residential, from April Benjamin, to Paul and Britani Partin, $240,000.
223 Bacon St., Rossford, residential, from Alexandra Coronado, to Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, $90,000.
30750 East River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Robert and Annette Brown, to Bryan and Darla Aben, $196,000.
Dec. 2
2293 Coe Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Amanda Drummond, to Maxwell Crowe, $255,000.
602 Tilayne St., Perrysburg, residential, from Heather Burke, trustee, to John Bruin, $210,000.
220 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from Timothy and Julie Olzak, to Callie Gray, $150,000.
15123 Hickory Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Schmidt Lease, $313,850.
1561 Indian Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jasen Wagner, to Anna and Mark Leonard, $258,500.
11876 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Bradley Bowman, to Andrew Logsdon, $181,000.
215 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Scott Patton, to Robert Scheckelhoff, $181,000.
410 and 0 Cherry St., Perrysburg, residential, from William and Carol Overmyer, to Kevin and Taylor Bosl, $125,000.
26380 Seminary Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Douglas and Tiffany Maynor, to Allan Ward III and Catherine Ward, $485,000.
1005 Avery Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Travis Frank, to Julie Rubel, $180,000.
154 Eberly Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Roberta Simcox, to Ronny Woodruff and Susan Barker, $278,000.
1455 Turnbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Todd DeBruin, to Stefan and Bozena Jakimczuk, $178,000.
Dec. 3
9858 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth Pearson and Andrew Nowakowski, $206,000.
9856 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth Pearson and Andrew Nowakowski, to Janice and Robin Just, $206,000.
25373 Addington Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew and Megan Panoff, to Fabio Luna and Angely Cema, $354,900.
12220 Jefferson St., Perrysburg, residential, from Tyler Weber, to Teague and Emily McNett, $260,000.
26346 W. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel and Stacy O’Brien, to Richard and Kathleen Prephan, $550,000.
2381 Eastpointe Drive, Northwood, residential, from Linda Beach, trustee, to Fredrick Durnwald, $230,000.
Dec. 4
420 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Leatra Harper and Steven Jansto, trustees, to Jacqueline Metz, $50,000.
9881 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Gwyn Family Trust, to James and Stacy Douglas, $222,000.
1036 Village Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Andrew and Jessica Swaisgood, to Tiana Kapitz, $170,000.
1459 Muirfield, Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Man Zhang and Fei Li, to Jerrod and Elizabeth Witt, $315,000.
771 Little Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth Garcia, to Jeffrey Williams II and Valerie Williams, $283,000.
734 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jerrod and Elizabeth Witt and Elizabeth Yarnell, $228,500.
8 Woodburn Ave., Grand Rapids, residential, from Joshua and Grace Weaver, to Patric Gase, $20,000.
7829 Ponderosa Road, Perrysburg, commercial, from James Koehler and James Koehler II and Sandale Inc., to J & K Ponderosa Property, $2,200,000.
505 Crocker St., Bradner, residential, from RTE 1, to Jason Faust, $48,000.
2116 Coe Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Barbara and James Reiter, to BRM Properties Coe Court, $255,000.
1418 Bobwhite Drive, Northwood, residential, from Kent Sahr Sr., trustee, to Nichole King, $40,500.