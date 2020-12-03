275 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Alesia Aromas, to Joshua and Ashley Minefee, $196,000.
935 Lafayette Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Tamera Ludwig, to Joseph Jenkins and Natalie Perrine, $89,000.
1634 Waterford Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Joseph Jenkins, to Jose Palmariello and Jennifer Muro, $225,000.
2 Chelsea Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Jennifer Brown, trustee, to Travis and Jennifer Reiff, $112,200.
1412 Mermill Road, Bradner, residential, from Barbara Moor, to Selina Rader, $85,000.
Nov. 25
7692 Weston Road, Custar, residential, from Blake and Kendra Dauer, to Thomas and Jodi Bryce, $237,000.
471 Nora Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Adam and Meghan Junga, to Robert and Jessica Mullins, $269,900.
109 N. Garfield St., Bloomdale, residential, from Judy Stewart, to Sandra Marsh and Jolynn Stauffer, $90,000.
159 Superior St., Rossford, commercial, from SY Properties, to Riverdog Property Group, $126,975.
940 N. Prospect St., Bowling Green, residential, from Frederick and Barbara Wilson, to Rachel Murphy, $135,000.
9509 Millcroft Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Ryan and Bailey Collins, to Andrea Lebron and Neal Cousino, $215,000.
160 Quail Road, Apt. 2, Perrysburg, residential, from Alice Hoffman, to Dawn Eberflus, $90,000.
25970 Seminary Road, Perrysburg, residential, from D2C Holding, to Thomas Shine, $680,000.
349 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Alison Hrusovsky, to Bradley Bigelow, $165,000.