The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Oct. 4
120 E. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Burton and Julie Smith, to Robert Bourne III and Robert Bourne Jr., $80,000.
26674 Amberwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Koushik Shaha, to Joseph and Claudia Connell, $2809,000.
18825 Range Line Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Deborah Simon, from Byron and Holly Mack, $342,000.
539 W. Eighth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Douglas Bobak, to Adam Russell and Kelly Lever, $194,829.
19454 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green, residential, from Cindy McCarthy, trustee, to Michelle Avers, $229,900.
241 W. Third St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffery Hoffman, trustee, to William Ahern, $128,500.
261 Mallard Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Zhihua and Phuoc Huynh, to Ashley Rodriguez, $195,000.
532 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel and Alicia Schlieman, to Gunner and Matthew Tabb, $225,000.
2291 McCutchenville Road, Fostoria, residential, from Dennis and Patricia Hogan, to Andrew and Bryan Hovis, $162,000.
1105 Hunting Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Rajdeep and Chandanpreet Grewal, to Scott Wozniak, $614,500.
1250 Grassy Lane, Rossford, residential, from Dennis and Dianna Marzec, to Norman Wymer Jr. and Elizabeth Wymer, $339,500.
10438 Maple St., Perrysburg, residential, from James and Dolores Johnson, to Daniel Martin, $8,000.
244 Blue Harbor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Franklin Foster, to Michael Musgrave Jr. and Heather Musgrave, $310,000.
1249 Gregory Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Tracy Wilczynski, to Tivan and Ashley Bennett, $360,000.
4420 Woodville Road, Northwood, commercial, CSL Northwood LLC and ESL Northwood LLC, to SBS OH 2021, $2,624,513.
3706 Lakepointe Drive, Northwood, residential, from Susan Linville, to Sheila Habel, $62,000.
8213 Scotch Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Eugene and Elva Kirian, trustees, to Adam and Kristen Wolf, $350,000.
15 Bainbridge Way, Bowling Green, residential, from Diane Haslinger and David Mills and Debra Wolford to Eugene and Elva Kirian, trustees, $158,000.
Oct. 5
10345 E. Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Eric Beam, to Gale St. John Marshall and Richard Marshall, $310,000.
1026-1028 N. Main St., Bowling Green, commercial, 1.12 acres, from Loren Phillips, to Douglas Doren and Thomas Crookston, $499,990.
24540 Ault Road, Perrysburg, residential, from William and Beth Ault, to Ryan and Kelley Bennett, $393,000.
29580 Gleneagles Road, condo D, Perrysburg, residential, from Donald and Lisa Helvey, to Porter Gregory III and Louise Gregory, $260,000.
420 Krotzer Ave., Luckey, residential, from Kevin and Dallas Oberdick, to Johnny and Brittney Downard, $155,600.
139 Lones Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Philip and Kristina Schoon, to Nicole Schlegel, $185,000.
1840 Wynn Road, Northwood, residential, from Michael Bassitt, trustee, to Dawn Koenig, $199,950.
0 Hollister Lane, Perrysburg, commercial, from Meadowood Asset Management, to Preston Gardens Development, $433,750.
23880 Second St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Betty Gordon, to David and Jennifer Baus, $35,000.
175 Osborn St., Rossford, veterans organization, from Rossford Post 6409 Veterans of Foreign Wars, to Rust and Rust Limited, $20,000.
22579 U.S. 6, Grand Rapids, residential, from Nathan Ludwig, to Logan and Megan Griffith, $240,000.
Oct. 6
1010 E. Elm Tree Road, Rossford, residential, from Peggy Soltis, trustee, to Megan Soltis and Jordan Duly, $262,000.
2566 N. Main St., Hoytville, residential, from JP Morgan Chase Bank National Association, to Joseph Miszczak, $25,000.
22684 U.S. 6, Grand Rapids, residential, from Ryan Moser, to Charles Beason, $120,000.
0 Deshler Drive, Deshler, residential, from Theodore and Harley Stott, to Virginia and Wesley Shoup, $6,700.
19790 Bradner Road, Pemberville, residential, from Larry and Judy Liles, to John and Connie Carsten, $209,500.
7304 Wales Road, Northwood, residential, from Timothy Morrissey, to Miranda Lavoy and Hunter Crippen, $140,000.
4123 Lyman Road, Fostoria, residential, from Timothy Runion, to Jeffrey Graham, $17,500.
1850 Woodville Road, Millbury, residential, from Jenna Heinz and Todd Frasure, to Paul and Cynthia Lambrecht, $50,000.
2420 McKinley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Joel and Shaun Driver, to Daniel Bauer and Danielle Gassie, $301,000.
2442 Maryland Place, Northwood, residential, from Kathy Nino, to Jennifer and Kory Henry, $141,400.
123 Helen Drive, Rossford, residential, from Dean Marcinek, to Jose and Erica Zanzon, $160,000.
916 Miller Road, Northwood, residential, from Elefterios Pastrikos, to Anita Eck, trustee, $208,000.
Oct. 7
115 Genson Drive, Haskins, residential, from Troy and Michelle Bailey, to Laura Heyman, $290,000.
27681 Cummings Road, Millbury, commercial, TS Expediting Services, to KMC RE Venture, $2,200,000.
14644 Dexter Falls Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel Moser, to Kimberly and Jack Dominique, $230,000.
26428 Carrington Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin Koffel, trustee, to Elizabeth Lashaway and Nima Aghdaii, $730,000.
127 Bergin St., Rossford, residential, from Matthew Wegert, trustees, to Scott and Mary Lawson, $170,000.
14849 Saddle Horn Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from BGRS, to Ramanjit Singh, $418,000.
14849 Saddle Horn Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Andre Boomer, to BGRS, $430,000.
3266 Sterlingwood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from LaMar and TiAnna Anderson, to Vanessa Mujica, $413,000.
28534 Woodland Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from James and Georgia Whitney, to Dennis and Patricia Hickman, $290,000.
209 Guy St., Walbridge, residential, from Alicia Goucher, to Cody Palmer, $90,000.
110 Clayton St., Walbridge, residential, from Cody and Sarah Witt, to Anthony Hayes, $110,000.
6562 Keller Road, Walbridge, residential, from Thomas and Carole Dietz, trustees, to First Solar, $500,000.
469 Eagle Point Road, Rossford, residential, from Ross Murray, to Shaun Bricker, $143,000.
16180 Portage Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Karen Cass, to Meghan Ingle, $180,000.
1923 Drouillard Road, Northwood, residential, from 1923 Drouillard Road Ltd, to Greater Metropolitan Title, trustee, $41,500.
905 Bradner Road, Northwood, residential, from Summer Leppert, to Debbie and Claude Boivin, $139,900.