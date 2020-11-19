The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Nov. 2
1001 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $54,900.
777 Pine St., Perrysburg, residential, from Laurie O’Malley, to Tisa Rowe, $230,000.
105 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.
103 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $58,900.
1007 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $53,900.
101 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $50,900.
5849 Blue Grass Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Cindy Webb, to Rachel Hartman, $225,000.
947 Douglas St., Fostoria, residential, from ER 2.0 Investors, to Jeff Zimmerman, $79,000.
126 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Joel and Elisha Borton, $469,850.
9491 Millcroft Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Kimberly Seem, to Derek Schult, $200.000.
23525 Lemoyne Road, Lemoyne, residential, from Rodney and Heather McKinley, $128,000.
26818 Thompson Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Arnis Andersons, to Robert Dunham, $235,000.
Nov. 3
29030 E. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Deborah Normand, trustee, to Joel Wampler, $473,500.
13860 Ovitt Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jamie Wietrzykowski, to Bora Realty Investments and Sand Ridge Investments, $330,000.
1616 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis Chambers and Kathleen Beattie, to Benjamin Dominguez-Benner and Gina Benner, $257,000.
17884 Euler Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Frederic and Jeanne Matthews, to Michael and Jennifer Biggin, $355,000.
240 S. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from Karla Ramsey, to Gregory Metheny, $147,000.
4264 Cygnet Road, West Millgrove, residential, from Raymond and Donna Hillard, to Cheryl Walters, $38,500.
126 and 124 Zihlman Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Dorothy McCartney, to Courtney Wellington, $37,000.
3320 Truman Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Luz Rios, to Ronald Adair, $158,000.
28936 Hufford Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Bryan and Daria Aben, to Benjamin and Katherine Bowers, $255,000.
151 Mallard Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Barbara Miller, to Nicholas Porter and Erica Rybak, $194,000.
8 Abbey Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Cheryl McCarthy, to Christine Sharisky, $155,000.
583 Ballybay Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Alan and Emily Bagdonas, $235,000.
0 McKinley Place, Fostoria, residential, from Jason Yonker, to Michael Cooley and Bailey Nyler, $27,000.
6741 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Christi Schneider, $139,200.
1103 Brookwoode Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jonathon and Renata Parker, to Michael and Trina McGivern, $681,250.
26329 Stillwater Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tamela Druckenmiller, to Garol and Kenneth Phillips, $320,000.
0 Integrity Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, 7.57 acres, from Harmon Land Development, to Integrity Property One, $450,000.
Nov. 4
17770 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 5 acres, from Douglas LeGalley, to Andrew and Megan Beaverson, $250,000.
553 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Marguerite Jerome, to Travis and Michele Lanning, $192,000.
312 Eleanor Ave., Rossford, residential, from Shirley Almester, to Richard Hogan and Carolyn Vliet-Hogan, $77,000.
109 Pepperwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Elizabeth Yankopolus, to Alpine Homes, $115,000.
4222 Hakes Road, Northwood, residential, from Quinn Recker, to Martha Villegas, $142,000.
78 Windrush Bourne, Bowling Green, residential, from Robert and Suzanne Kreienkamp, to Peggy and Richard Keyes, $227,000.
10910 Waterview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Arthur Mancini, to Mara and Sally Mancini, $235,000.
Nov. 5
17404 Harley Woods Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Harold and Kelly Strahm, to Corey and Brittany Scott, $52,500.
319 Martindale Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Ian and Gene Poor, to Augusta Anderson-Jeffer and Gregory Jeffer, $195,000.
15460 Gray Birch Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Dennis and Arlene Bruderly, $54,800.
113 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Adam and Megan Cocroft, $294,660.
204 E. Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Brenjosh Investments, to David Feahr and Sindy Feahr-Jiron, $75,000.
20882 Deshler Road, Custar, residential, from Ashley Hutchison, to Sandra Kuhlman, $69,000.
19781 N. Dixie Hwy., Bowling Green, commercial, Midway Realty, to Barneytodd Inc., $250,000.
Nov. 6
3220 Chasenwood Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Ryan and Melissa Kasza, to Eric and Elizabeth Lewis, $332,500.
126 Clay St., Bowling Green, residential, from Jeffrey Priest, to Timothy Gray, $160,000.
0 Scotch Ridge Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 37.78 acres, from Anna Smearsoll, to Dale Stickel, $300,000.
29250 Harriet St., Millbury, residential, from Dorothy Dean, to Jennifer Williams and Madsen Hanna, $130,000.
25390 Pemberville Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 2.04 acres, from Robert Obrock, trustee, to Heather Gilmore, $43,375.
27386 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, 7.05 acres, from ACS Perrysburg Marketplace OH, to The Kroger Co., $1,080,000.
3445 Piper Drive, Northwood, residential, from Jenna and Aaron Rourke, to Tyler and Kelsey Ferretti, $175,000.
140 Eagle Point Drive, Rossford, residential, from Preferred Standard Development, to Rovert and Laurie Mills, $394,900.
28772 Starlight Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Julianna Hergenreder, to Alec Ankoviak and Emily Barr, $134,250.
208 Rood St., Northwood, residential, from Austin Grisez, to Jonathan and Ashley Griffith, $137,000.
21 Winfield Manor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $63,000.
21794 Pargillis Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Gregory and Ami Noble, trustees, to Mallory Barker and Joshua Auxier, $595,900.
5827 Devils Hole Road, Pemberville, residential, from Douglas and Tina Venis, to Kyle and Elizabeth Wright, $130,000.
Nov. 9
2506 Eden East Drive, Northwood, residential, from Karen McCutcheon, to Steven McCutcheon, $95,123.
4008 McCallister Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency of Northwest Ohio, to Steve and Suzanne Gagle, $270,000.
110 Twinbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Nancy Rudolph, trustee, to Jacob Bourque, $175,000.
14520 Dexter Falls Road, Perrysburg, residential, from FW Holding Company, to Lynne Barefoot, $259,900.
421 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Joshua Seney, to Jonathon Parker, $289,400.
101 Raymond St., Walbridge, residential, from Phyllis Lehman, to Travis Dean, $75,000.
10897 Bay Trace Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Marcus and Abigail Grimm, to Weichert Workforce Mobility, $365,000.
100897 Bay Trace Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Weichert Workforce Mobility, to Kirk Holmes and Gabriola Ayestaran, $365,000.
Nov. 10
548 Orchard St., Perrysburg, residential, from Kaethi and Shane Strzelczyk, to Robert and Linda Domini, $202,500.
255 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Frances Sakola, to Jason and Heather Brooks, $195,000.
711 W. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Tyler and Briana Hill, $280,900.
1510 Winterwood Court, Bowling Green, residential, from American Title Agency, to Jeffrey and Laverne Fallon, $309,900.
0 Libby Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jennifer Perry-Baum, to Brandon and Cassandra Gelow, $150,000.
12998 Huffman Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Frank Kominek, trustee, to Brain Gingery, $175,000.
27386 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, from The Kroger Co., to 27386 Carronade LLC., $500,000.
6726 Emch Road, Walbridge, residential, from Mary Adair, to Trisha Farquharson, $267,500.
103 and 105 Breckman, Walbridge, residential, from Schober Rentals No. 5 LLC, to Jeremy Williams, $50,000.
0 Mermill Road, Portage Township, agricultural, 0.36 acres, from Darrell Mears, to Portage Township Board of Trustees, $6,500.
0 Huffman Road, Portage Township, property owned by townships, 0.52 acres, from Portage Township Board of Trustees, to Darrell and Jacqueline Mears, $2,500.
15002 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, residential, from Scott and Cheri Spaulding, to William Dewitt, Jr., $154,000.
175 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Marco and Amanda Valdez, $336,425.
0 Main St., Jerry City, residential, from Sharon Boden and Gay Leveck, to Darek Jones, $7,000.