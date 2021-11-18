The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Oct. 13
5387 Walbridge Road, Lake Township, residential, from Bernard and Sandra Bihn, to Donald Mercer, $310,000.
6961 Wagoner Drive, Rossford, residential, from Jordan Toland and Kyra Smith, to Megan Koening, $169,000.
15415 Gray Birch Court, Wayne, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, trustee, to Stephen and Paula Jackson, $320,165.
402 Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from Patrick Hakney, to Vanessa Gullette, $240,000.
1361 Morningside Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Christopher and Tricia Basinger, to Mary Casteel, $149,900.
7116 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Mark and Mary Buehler, to Ann Stewart and David Riggs, $261,000.
9276 Roberts Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Antonio and Gloria Ramirez, trustees, to Ian and Dennis McMullen, $540,000.
9673 Millcroft Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Amy Vasko, to Alexis Jones, $199,000.
10780 South Lakes Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Sandra Latchem, to James and Georgia Whitney and Alexis Jones, $325,000.
12335 Gloria St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jamie Cole, to Dennis Leslie, $36,000.
528 Elm St., Perrysburg, residential, from David and Joan Kaderavek, to Randy and Sheryl Fork, $366,000.
1060 Mulberry St., Perrysburg, residential, from Nathan and Kelly Vance, to Thomas and Debra Kleman, $225,717.
3197 Steeple Chase Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Mitchell Lawson, to Kevin and Katie Garverick, $289,500.
26948 Mingo Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Susan Parent, to Cory Schiffer, $290,000.
1395 Running Brook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Gary Sjah, to Dalia Al Jassim and Mohamed El Far, $200,000.
Oct. 14
24915 Lake Winds Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jane and Darryl Butler, to Cynthia Hasselkus-Light and James Light II, $285,000.
0 River Road, Wayne, residential, from Richard and May Anderson, to Ernest and Kathleen Seeman, $241,000.
0 Railroad St., Wayne, commercial, from Jerry Tyson Jr. and Kamarose Wildman, to BCY Services, $45,000.
1906 Sharon, Northwood, residential, from Nicholas Panos Jr., to Justice Leach, $$45,000.
9359 Golfcreek Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Mike and Corinne Zabrodsky, to Anneliese Angelotti, $270,000.
10391 Bramblewood Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Douglas and Robyn Mitchell, to Emily and Jason Jordan, $225,000.
3358 Rivers Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Homestead Developers, to Ridge Stone Builders and Developers, $34,000.
2376 Rivers Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Homestead Developers, to Ridge Stone Builders and Developers, $34,000.
18 Boston Bay Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Maria Costanzo, to Eagle Point Properties, $159,000.
1927 Hamilton Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Vanessa Ayestaran, to Curtis and Susan Dhaenens, $325,000.
0 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, 9.99 acres, from Carolyn Cheadle, to Penny Euton-Cheadle, $35,000.
804 and 0 Eagle Point Road, Rossford, residential, from Christopher Finkbeiner, to Stephanie and Nicholas Seman, $172,000.
19710 Lemoyne Road, Troy Township, residential, from William Sheets, to Austin Gottfried, $173,000.
533 Krotzer Ave., Luckey, residential, from Corey and Megan Weiland, to Stacy Bressler, $191,500.