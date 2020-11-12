The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Oct. 20
15430 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, residential, from Samantha Champion, to William Giesige and Zoey Weiss, $270,000.
499 W. Truman St., Bowling Green, residential, from Robyn Rogers, to Andrew and Jessica Swaisgood, $248,000.
3737 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Arthur Wamer, to Mitchell Sigurdson, $160,000.
4005 McCallister Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Nadeem Moghal and Nadia Ashraf-Moghal, $284,000.
522 Indian Valley Court, Rossford, residential, from Leon and Heather Forystek, to Jason and Kristen Reilly, $224,000.
9762 Bishopswood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Bishopswood Lane LLC, to Calgie Real Estate Holdings, $230,000.
Oct. 21
579 Myers St., Jerry City, residential, from Teresa Patton, to Michael Bowerman and Leona Euler, $220,000.
312 Liberty St., Bowling Green, residential, from Connie Ziss, to Bryan Wiles, $115,250.
310 W. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from William and Roberta Quinlan, to Jordan and Michelle Acebo-Hermiller, $232,000.
1620 Oakwood Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Vuong and Ngoc Dinh, to Roger and Sara Stalets, $272,900.
2445 Rochester St., Northwood, residential, from Larry and Jamie Carroll, to Raquel Hernandez, $164,500.
111 Briar Hill, North Baltimore, residential, from Robert and Nicole Whitaker, to Steven Durr, $160,000.
Oct. 22
20173 Euler Road, Weston, residential, from Anita Durham, to Steven and Connie Queen, $12,000.
22370 Defiance Pike, Milton Center, residential, from Mark and Nanci Barber, to Zachary and Monica Wilson, $121,900.
409 N. Grove St., Walbridge, residential, from Laura Taylor, to Kenneth and Lynne Pettit, $35,000.
112 Chesapeake Lane, Northwood, residential, from Anita Molnar, to Dawn Schmidt, $136,000.
539 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
16 Winfield Manor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $63,000.
308 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Wade and Emily Sobczak, to Kyle Armstrong, $216,000.
845 Maple St., Perrysburg, residential, from Keith and Andrea Boris, to Terence Mohler III and Taylor Rodriguez, $223,000.
0 E. Back Bay Road, #93, Bowling Green, residential, from Wilshar Properties, to Amy Smith, $39,900.
15543 Silver Pine Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Charles and Linda Jennings, $61,800.
510 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
572 Streamview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Patricia Krueger, to Marissa and Joshua Churchill, $254,900.
301 Hawthorne Lane, Rossford, residential, from Paul Yoder, trustee, to Bonnie Honaker, $128,900.
201 Front St., Pemberville, retail and apartment, from Larry and Carol Moore, to Enrique Villegas, $11,275.
0 Hammansburg Road, Cygnet, residential, from American Title Agency, to Steven and Saundra Heilman, $17,864.
18400 Luckey Road, Pemberville, residential, from Nancy Martin, to Kristin and Zachary Welling, $135,000.
15046 Hickory Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to David and Maureen Judy, $70,800.
Oct. 23
26416 E. Wexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Janet Armbruster, to James Gollehon, $220,000.
416 E. Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Kasey Rogers, to Bruce Owens, $160,000.
406 Glenwood Road, Rossford, residential, from Glenna Truman, trustee, to SGI of Bowling Green, $151,500.
24014 W. Second St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Michael Cox and Brenda Amos, to Lisa Nye, $85,000.
120 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Bonnie Konesky, to Michelle and Jeffrey Earley, $167,500.
321 E. Main St., Portage, residential, from Lynda Dixon, to A&V Home Solution, $50,152.
145 Chantilly Rue, Northwood, residential, from Thomas and Jacqueline King, to Andrew and Ashleigh Cranmore, $142,500.
24522 Village Lane, Grand Rapids, residential, from David Elgin and Lorin Lee, trustees, to Holly Hernandez, $119,000.
150 W. Main St., Bairdstown, residential, from Norman Rickard, to Veronica Western, $18,000.
0 Elmore Road, Freedom Township, agricultural, 95 acres, from John Frobose, to Jane Sergent, $350,000.
Oct. 26
0 Lemoyne Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 11.29 acres, from Thomas and Dianne Woodruff, to Jonathan Roldman and Adelle Rodriquez, $116,000.
16116 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Raymond Johnston and Amy Milliron, to Lynn and Kelly Leatherman, $125,000.
612 Normandie Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Joan Morgan, to Kyle and Erin Clark, $230,000.
1237 Grassy Court, Rossford, residential, from Melissa Flick, to Kelly Greco, $249,000.
5090 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Timothy and Karen Schmidlin, $250,000.
10592 Cardiff, Perrysburg, residential, from Dean Kasperzak, trustee, to John and Mary Fedderke, $680,000.
430 Front St., Cygnet, residential, from Kassidy Nagy, to Paige and Josh Nutter, $47,000.
0 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Fred and Ann Eberly, to Muthukumar and Molly Radhakrishnan, $149,500.
8570 Avenue Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 0.50 acres, from JJD Investors, to Matthew Lang, $274,000.
Oct. 27
202 Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Garth and Barbara Phibbs, to Phillip and Alison Rollins, $335,000.
1036 E. Elm Tree Road, Rossford, residential, from Jerry Chesson, to Jeff and Roongaroon Fox, $147,000.
1105 Elm Tree Road, Rossford, residential, from Lane Lee, to Joni Henderson, $79,900.
240 Edgewood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Tyler and Briana Hill, to Joshua Sowell and Jason Neymeiyer, $159,900.
572 Winding River Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph and Marcia Rutherford, to Eric and Jennifer Wagner, $390,000.
540 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
2669 Wood Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $55,000.
58 Foxgate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Todd and Kevin and Kacee Ferrell, to Jordan Crawford, $130,000.
11090 Liberty Hi Road, Portage, residential, from Deborah Amos, to Matthew Bowerman, $90,000.
556 Chippewa Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Dallas and Catherine Stiles, to David Edgell, $466,000.
144 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $55,000.
214 Reed Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Joy Seman, to Anthony Scherger, $163,000.
15045 Potter Road, Weston, residential, from Kimberly Dotts, to Dennis Smith and Sara Zulch-Smith, $225,000.
Oct. 28
0 Girton Road, Risingsun, agricultural, 21.34 acres, from Russell and June Foster, trustees, to ATC Sequoia, $143,969.
25347 Saddlebrook Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel and Tiffany Petrie, to Nawazish Malik and Qamar Nawazish, $302,000.
1454 Circle Drive, Millbury, residential, from Jason Besgrove, to Elizabeth and Douglas Eilberg, $210,000.
538 W. Front St., Pemberville, residential, from Patrick Buchanan, to TSO Enterprises, $113,000.
13527 McCutcheonville Road, Wayne, residential, from Sara Dierksheide-Liams and Charles Liams, to Ryan Kasza, $370,000.
330 Main St., Jerry City, residential, from Jason Gedert, trustee, to Josh Irick, $65,000.
0 Plumey Road, Northwood, residential, from Country Estates of Wood County, to Donald and Glenna Truman, $30,305.
Oct. 29
17316 Harley Woods Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Corey and Brittany Scott, to Michael and Elizabeth Kumfer, trustees, $363,000.
1532 Winterwood Court, Bowling Green, residential, from American Title Agency, to Roberta Simcox, $60,000.
24290 Sun Air Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Timothy Mays, trustee, to Jeffrey Moore, $770,000.
1804 Hidden Ridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Homestead Developers, to Leo and Elaine Wilhelm, $32,000.
842 Heathermoor Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Karl and Earl Frenandes, to Michael and Kimberly Seem, $254,000.
219 Earl North Drive, Haskins, residential, from Nathaniel and Julia Sahdala, to Christopher and Sarah Seambos, $235,000.
20080 Oak St., Weston, commercial, from Weston DOHP, to Eric Schiff, trustee, $1,263.636.
29414 Harriet St., Millbury, residential, from Dorothy Dean, to Michael and Rhonda Scott, $30,000.
210 Browne Drive, Haskins, residential, from Lisa Howard, to Emily Holmer and Kevin Vollmar, $218,000.
756 Hunters Run, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey Aurand, to Lisa Graves, $235,000.
13399 Ash St., Weston, residential, from Donald and Jennifer Applegate, to Xavier Sanders, $125,000.
28618 Snyder Drive, Millbury, residential, from Chris Hummel and Sue Adams and Michele Avery Trustees, $85,000.
15468 Gray Birch Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Judith Labiak, $51,800.
576 W. Eighth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Andrea Meyer, to Daniel Neumeyer, $105,000.
623 Oregon Road, Northwood, residential, from Paula Kleinfelter, to Becky Ormsby, $117,000.
0 Wentz Road and 0 Superior St., Custar, residential, from Sue and Jeffery Dauer, Blake and Kendra Dauer, $10,000.
28832 Starbright Blvd, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas Flores, to Branden and Rachel Harris, $142,500.
525 S. Mitchell Road, Bowling Green, commercial, 2.43 acres, from JTMG Holdings, to Alexis and Brent Klasen, $142,500.
17556 Bridge St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Matthew Zulch, to Conor Evans, $169,900.
524 Woodland Circle, Bowling Green, industrial, 0.70 acres, from NBK Investments, to Caperna Properties, $55,000.
102 Turnbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Michele Lanning, to Kathy Patterson, $175,000.
130 Hutching St., Wayne, residential, from Patricia Hoiles, to Kevin Carpenter, $54,000.
100 Kingsbury Ave., Haskins, residential, from Preston and Marissa Shank, to Michael Guthrie and Angela Magee, $234,000.
6 Bainbridge Way, Bowling Green, residential, from William Giesige, to Janelle Hirschle, $155,000.
14101 Mermill Road, Rudolph, residential, from Kurtis Wood, to Robert and Leah Jenne, $85,000.
15107 Hickory Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Lindsay Reeman, $330,398.