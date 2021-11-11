The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Oct. 8
306 and 0 Vine St., Bloomdale, residential, from Ryan and Patty Dauterman, to Chelsea and Ross Waynar, $170,000.
6 Augusta Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Eddy Clifford, trustee, to Brian Miller, $126,000.
4433 U.S. 6, Freedom Township, residential, from Jason and Rebecca Schroeder, to Richard Hug and Sylvia Huerta, $212,000.
1425 and 0 Pemberville Road, Lake Township, residential, from Nicole and Vincent Herrera, to Jeffrey Prentice, $145,000.
14611 Thistledown Lane, Middleton Township, residential, from Ryan and Meredith Glazener, to Matthew and Julia Brumbaugh, $265,000.
0 and 106 Elm St., Wayne, residential, from Molly Baumgartner, to Kara Gunder and Donavin Hagemann, $151,000.
440 E. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Scott and Molly Thompson, to Alice Lindman, $290,000.
1011 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Rakesh and Priti Mistry, $429,900.
120 Eagle Point Drive, Rossford, residential, from Raymond and Elizabeth Blackburn, to Francisco Maldonado-Ocasio and Laura Maldonado, $278,000.
20600 Kellogg Road, Washington Township, residential, from Deborah Belleville, to John and Kathryn Word, $373,000.
Oct. 12
1046 Lindenwood Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from David and Sherry Haskins, to John and Tammy Bailey, $325,600.
1551 Gleneagles Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Julie Shine, to Gary Steele and Griffin Sunshine, $425,000.
406 Front St., Freedom Township, residential, from Dana Schmeltz and Marcy Swartz, to Gary and Lori Wagner, $105,000.
0 Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Julius and Jeannie Rumer, to Andrew Wallace, $130,450.
102 Elmwood Road, Walbridge, residential, from Julius and Jeannie Rumer, to Andrew Wallace, $130,450.
102 S. Dixon St., Walbridge, residential, from Julius and Jeannie Rumer, to Andrew Wallace, $130,450.
0 Elmwood Road, Walbridge, residential, from Julius and Jeannie Rumer, to Andrew Wallace, $130,450.
1897 and 0 Glenross Place, Northwood, residential, from Barry Winters, to Michael Lorenzen, $67,000.
1903 Drouillard Road, Northwood, residential, from Fredrick and Michelle Genzman, trustees, to JB, $89,900.
10640 Neiderhouse Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Claire Smizer-Muldoon and Kyle Muldoon, to Greg and Nichole Rieger, $142,500.
0 Reitz Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Wanda and Shawn McDole, to Wayne and Dolly Buchman, trustees, $135,000.
922 Maple St., Perrysburg, residential, from Nicholas and Michelle Chapman, to Stacie Nowak and James Wielgopolski, $309,000.
29937 Zachary Lane, Rossford, residential, from Lamar Garcia, to Janice Just, trustee, $164,000.
9921 Dowling Road, Webster Township, residential, from Laurie Livingston, to Ruben Luna, $385,000.
21213 Euler Road, Weston, residential, from Helen Gobrogge, to Blake and Kathy Smith, $199,300.
20820 Taylor St., Weston, residential, from Diane Richards, to Christopher George, $32,000.
Oct. 13
354 Stonegate Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Deanna Vatan, to Sue and Robert McCabe and Ruth McCray, $165,000.
154 Summerfield Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from RR Sarver Rentals, to Dale and Anita Pockett, $225,000.
817 Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas McDermott, to David and Kaitlin Denison, $220,000.
348 Meeker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Danielle Summers, to Sarah Abbott, $175,545.
138 Eberly Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Ashley and Adam Molnar, to Christina Wilhelm, $223,750.
23246 Long Judson Road, Grand Rapids Township, residential, from Michael and Lynn Buchele, to Laquita Mazzina and Aimme St. Arnaud, $400,000.
313 and 0 Water St., North Baltimore, residential, from Pennymac Loan Services, to Brandon and Ashley McKee, $117,500.
914 Carol Circle, Rossford, residential, from Frank Raeske, to Shelli Kilburn, $116,600.
21450 and 0 Pemberville Road, Troy Township, residential, from William and Catherine Jaworski, to Jean Baumbartner, $209,000.
100 Back Bay Road, Washington Township, residential, from Nathan and Jessica Wishard, to Doug and Molly Leader, $335,000.
13325 Silver St., Weston, residential, from Katie Zellner, to Kenneth and Penny Taylor and Joanna Hunter, $160,000.