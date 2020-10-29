Oct. 20
1080 Sparrow Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from U.S. Bank National Association, to Silverstone Management, $151,200.
29632 Durham Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from George Jacobs, trustee, to David and Tami Walbon, $420,000.
828 Standish Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Julie Groves and Charles and Patrick Rowland, to Lisa Baty, $159,900.
1305 Cardinal Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Joseph and Jaclyn Tracy, to Julie Groves, $217,900.
26652 Brentfield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Angela Benoit and Kevin Cassaubon, to Bradley and Carly Mullins, $195,000.
28544 Hille Drive, Millbury, residential, from Terry Davenport, to VanDenk Painting, $35,000.
17580 Pansy Lane, Grand Rapids, residential, from Gerald and Rita Richardson, to Amanda Crawford and Edward Crawford II, $150,000.
30316 Jacqueline Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Alfred Craig and Zainib Mohammad, to Laurie and Rodney Lewis, $59,900.
206 N. Third St., North Baltimore, residential, from Michael and Cynthia Wymer, to Angela and Joseph Wymer, $78,000.
24764 Bradner Road, Genoa, residential, from Amy Wilson, to Elizabeth Hirzel, $120,000.
6385 Main St., West Millgrove, residential, from Cynthia Posey, to Stefan Olmstead, $85,000.
15430 Middleton Pike, Bowling Green, residential, from Samantha Champion, to William Giesige and Zoey Weiss, $270,000.
499 W. Truman St., Bowling Green, residential, from Robyn Rogers, to Andrew and Jessica Swaisgood, $248,000.
3737 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Arthur Wamer, to Mitchell Sigurdson, $160,000.
4005 McCallister Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Nadeem Moghal and Nadia Ashraf-Moghal, $284,000.
522 Indian Valley Court, Rossford, residential, from Leon and Heather Forystek, to Jason and Kristen Reilly, $224,000.
9762 Bishopswood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Bishopswood Lane LLC, to Calgie Real Estate Holdings, $230,000.
Oct. 21
579 Myers St., Jerry City, residential, from Teresa Patton, to Michael Bowerman and Leona Euler, $220,000.
312 Liberty St., Bowling Green, residential, from Connie Ziss, to Bryan Wiles, $115,250.
310 W. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from William and Roberta Quinlan, to Jordan and Michelle Acebo-Hermiller, $232,000.
1620 Oakwood Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Vuong and Ngoc Dinh, to Roger and Sara Stalets, $272,900.
2445 Rochester St., Northwood, residential, from Larry and Jamie Carroll, to Raquel Hernandez, $164,500.
111 Briar Hill, North Baltimore, residential, from Robert and Nicole Whitaker, to Steven Durr, $160,000.
Oct. 22
20173 Euler Road, Weston, residential, from Anita Durham, to Steven and Connie Queen, $12,000.
22370 Defiance Pike, Milton Center, residential, from Mark and Nanci Barber, to Zachary and Monica Wilson, $121,900.
409 N. Grove St., Walbridge, residential, from Laura Taylor, to Kenneth and Lynne Pettit, $35,000.
112 Chesapeake Lane, Northwood, residential, from Anita Molnar, to Dawn Schmidt, $136,000.
539 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
16 Winfield Manor Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $63,000.
308 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Wade and Emily Sobczak, to Kyle Armstrong, $216,000.
845 Maple St., Perrysburg, residential, from Keith and Andrea Boris, to Terence Mohler III and Taylor Rodriguez, $223,000.
0 E. Back Bay Road, #93, Bowling Green, residential, from Wilshar Properties, to Amy Smith, $39,900.
15543 Silver Pine Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Charles and Linda Jennings, $61,800.
510 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
572 Streamview Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Matthew and Patricia Krueger, to Marissa and Joshua Churchill, $254,900.
301 Hawthorne Lane, Rossford, residential, from Paul Yoder, trustee, to Bonnie Honaker, $128,900.
201 Front St., Pemberville, retail and apartment, from Larry and Carol Moore, to Enrique Villegas, $11,275.
0 Hammansburg Road, Cygnet, residential, from American Title Agency, to Steven and Saundra Heilman, $17,864.
18400 Luckey Road, Pemberville, residential, from Nancy Martin, to Kristin and Zachary Welling, $135,000.
15046 Hickory Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to David and Maureen Judy, $70,800.
Oct. 23
26416 E. Wexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Janet Armbruster, to James Gollehon, $220,000.
416 E. Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Kasey Rogers, to Bruce Owens, $160,000.
406 Glenwood Road, Rossford, residential, from Glenna Truman, trustee, to SGI of Bowling Green, $151,500.
24014 W. Second St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Michael Cox and Brenda Amos, to Lisa Nye, $85,000.
120 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Bonnie Konesky, to Michelle and Jeffrey Earley, $167,500.
321 E. Main St., Portage, residential, from Lynda Dixon, to A&V Home Solution, $50,152.
145 Chantilly Rue, Northwood, residential, from Thomas and Jacqueline King, to Andrew and Ashleigh Cranmore, $142,500.
24522 Village Lane, Grand Rapids, residential, from David Elgin and Lorin Lee, trustees, to Holly Hernandez, $119,000.
150 W. Main St., Bairdstown, residential, from Norman Rickard, to Veronica Western, $18,000.
0 Elmore Road, Freedom Township, agricultural, 95 acres, from John Frobose, to Jane Sergent, $350,000.