he following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Sept. 24
1025 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from Erin Palmer-Szavuly, et. al., to James and Carrol Spitnale, $185,000.
102 E. Greenwood, Haskins, residential, from Shane and Colleen Irvin, to Joseph and Jaclyn Tracy, $255,000.
Sept. 25
20205 Liberty Hi Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Jessica Gagen, to John Shinew, $172,000.
91 Stonegate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Katherine Bell, to Strawberry Fields Investment, $118,400.
1504 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Richard and Lucinda Yeasting, to Nicholas and Meghan Sluka, $178,000.
25851 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, commercial, from the Ingredient Exchange by Sherri Thomas, to Thomas and Darlene Creque, $120,000.
19785 Tuller Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Dean Fox, to Shayne Erman and Kristopher Downing, $272,000.
15194 Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Sharon Cooper, $294,700.
4307 Frey Road, Northwood, residential, from Garry DeLauter, to Nicholas DeLauter, $72,000.
1907 Ware St., Northwood, residential, from Anderson Property Management, to Shane Mominee, $119,700.
4440 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew Keller, trustee, to Lon and Kristin Muir, $320,000.
Sept. 28
24046 Luckey Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Donna Lowry, trustee, to Bradley Bowman, $194,400.
17581 S. Pansy Lane, Grand Rapids, residential, from Jennifer Smith, Kelly and Jason Clemons, $154,000.
224 Margaret Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Russell and Jamie Cunningham, $134,750.
14607 Lake Meadows Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Kristin McEachern, $340,000.
944 Pine St., Perrysburg, residential, from Dale Luck, to Jackelyn and Andrew Lee, $187,000.
1038 Turnbury Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from HB3 Alternative Holdings, to Brent and Timothy Wolfzom, $147,000.
26442 E. Wexford Dr, Perrysburg, residential, from Timothy and Valerie DeVaughn, to James and Victoria Fugate, $219,900.
0 Oil Center Road, Bloomdale, agricultural, 2.27 acres, from Thomas Waldock, to Anthony Hammer, $125,000.
212 N. Evans St., Bradner, residential, from Adam Gnepper, to Brandi Routson, $125,000.
727 Rosalind Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Brian Rock, trustee, to Mark and Tricia Petteys, $275,900.
15075 Hickory Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Paul and Linda Justen, $293,900.
1046 Schreier Road, Rossford, residential, from Gerald Koperski, to Allyson Murray, $92,500.
940 Little Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Marcia Eck-Kiraly, to John and Kendra Doan, $180,000.
12470 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Don and Jennifer Rimer, to Todd Robertson and Lyndi McDonald, $270,000.
1301 Wren Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Daniel and Holly Foster, to James Connin, $212,000.
1103 and 1107 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, residential, from John Ward, to Steve and Victoria Fry, $10,700.
709 Champagne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from James and Kassandra Connin, to Kristen and Michael Green, $216,000.
Sept. 29
6 Picardie Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Ryan and Ashley Braucksieck, to Andrew and Jocelin North, $241,500.
8 Mackenzie Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Edward Duling, to Dorene Johnson and Denise Schutzberg and Douglas Rahrig, $105,000.
114 Center St., Wayne, commercial, from Sally Flynn, trustee, to Bryan and Cathy Young, $42,000.
26327 Summer Trace, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Vinodh Chandrasekaren and Aarthi Prabakaran, $324,650.
24969 Saddle Horn, Perrysburg, residential, from Wilson Rice III and Laura Rice, to Brian and Chelsea Poetter, $384,950.
823 Touraine Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Jacob and Mary Kohring, to Austin Sheets and Samantha Charchol, $217,500.
121 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Donald Taulker and Diana Lohrbach, to Terry Long, $40,000.
546 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Mary Holley, trustee, to Karen Talbert, trustee, $314,900.
5805 Neill Ave., Walbridge, residential, from Terrance and Tamela Carpenter, to Joseph and Marsha Kennedy, $195,000.
15463 Otsego Pike, Weston, residential, from Jack Robbins, to Jennifer Gibbs, $143,000.
15431 Gray Birch Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Raymond and Patsy Jagodzinski, $51,800.
20364 Defiance Pike, Custar, residential, from Virginia Cassabaum, to Michael Hardy, $257,000.
616 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Walter and Connie Schweiefert, to Bridgette Brett and Joseph Molinski, $193,000.
824 N. Main St., Bowling Green, residential, from Henry and Peggy Jarrett, to Douglas Doren, $122,500.
Sept. 30
615 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Paul Johnson, trustee, to William Johnson, trustee, $220,000.
211 Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Jared Webb, to Bret Boos, $128,000.
14220 Wapakoneta Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Larry and Belinda Barr, to Christopher and Kaitlyn Barr, $12,700.
1337 Pin Oak, Bowling Green, residential, from Bradley Spraw, to Robyn Rogers, $305,000.
115 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Seneca Builders, to Kevin and Kasey Moon, $287,900.
113 and 125 Crim St., Bowling Green, residential, from Anthony and Seneida Howard, to Casey and Judith Valentine, $135,000.
717 Glenwood Road, Rossford, residential, from Jessica and Steven Myers, to Kyle Csortos and Joshua Monroe, $150,000.
1029 Pine St., Perrysburg, residential, from Erin Lake, to Shane and Colleen Irvin, $233,000.
1154 Professional Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, from CPLG Properties, to OOMMAHI, $3,920,000.
12390 Amos Road, Portage, agricultural, 3.09 acres, from Greg and Rebecca Canterbury, to Nicholas Sattler, $100,000.
6518 Main St., West Millgrove, residential, from Pamela Mundorf-Bowen, to the Huntington National Bank, $23,250.
3275 Riverwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Weichert Real Estate Support Services, to Adnan and Aisha Ahmed, $1,075,000.
3275 Riverwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Chin and Stacy Kim, to Weichert Workforce Mobility, $1,125,000.
42 Trafalgar Bend, Bowling Green, residential, from HoWook Shin, to Deborah Letscher, $236,000.
105 Watts St., Haskins, residential, from Christopher Palka, to Terry and Barbara Abbe, $108,000.
Oct. 1
1441 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Meredith and Bridget Myles, to Michael and Jessica Gagen, $363,120.
845 Scott Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Peggy Schmeltz, to Jacob and Tracy Vanneman, $376,000.
21 Trafalgar Bend, Bowling Green, residential, from Nazymgul Evans, to Duane Shively, $192,000.
502 Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Stout, to Benjamin and Catherine French, $422,500.
2296 Pheasant Drive, Northwood, residential, from Kent Sahr Sr., trustee, to Elizabeth Wymer and Norman Wymer Jr., $40,500.
348 D St., Perrysburg, commercial, 11.24 acres, from NOPAC, to Medley LLC, $2,075,000.
971 Deer Ridge Run, Bowling Green, residential, from TBCH Properties, to Dean and Karen Gerkens, $299,900.
617 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Alicia and John Wagner, to Gerald Glanville, $379,500.
16068 Potter Road, Weston, residential, from Craig and Aimee Coe, to Clay Myers and Alissa Ciacelli, $275,000.
17716 Hammansburg Road, Cygnet, residential, from Shane Piddock, to Daniel and Katherine Christensen, $75,100.
Oct. 2
805 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Martin Lehenbauer, to Shaun and Kelly Bahcock, $137,500.
14736 Saddlebrook Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Jennifer O’Connor, to Steven and Chelsea Jeannette, $332,000.
28437 East River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Gregory and Barbara Archambeau, to Saksith Smithason and Chompunut Asava-Aree, $620,000.
2115 Drouillard Road, Northwood, residential, from Terry Matney, to RMS, $226,000.
18605 Wall St., Tontogany, residential, from Raymond and Nancy Wright, to Jessica and Bradley Simon, $156,000.
510 North Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from Matthew and Hayley Studer, to Kelly Strahm and Harold Strahm Jr., $296,000.
530 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for N.W. Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
112 Waverly Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Michael and Kristen McEachem, $493,850.
1003 South Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Robert and Sandra Rose, to Steven and Christine Swanson, $251,000.
398 W. Wexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kenneth Widdel, to Lawrence and Mary Post, $212,000.
7317 Starridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Lynn Grubbs, to Shaun and Chasity Kelley, $166,000.
9709 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Lisa Williams, to Brian Babcock and Melissa Fick, $450,000.
17643 Brim Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kurt and Kara Shroyer, to Angela Bryant, $179,000.
1049 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Margaret and Andrew Caufiel, to Ashley Eubank and Jason Renner, $212,000.
511 North Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jane and Matthew Mason, to Nathan and Jessica Murphy, $180,000.
2023 Mathews Road, Northwood, residential, from Denis and Deborah Jones, to Brian and Amy Kanney, trustees, $290,000.
10678 Neiderhouse Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Alberto Martinez, to Erica and Jeremy Dennis, $99,000.
11777 Long St., Bowling Green, residential, from Kristopher Saam, to Lawrence Oskins Jr., $118,000.
13640 W. Portage Road, Portage, residential, from Raymond and Marilyn Keys, trustees, to Michael and Nancy Keys, $300,000.
10535 Bayer Road, Perrysburg, residential, from AVRE Holdings, to Nicholas Hyndman, $206,900.
100 N. Taylor St., North Baltimore, residential, from Carl and Miranda Gibson, $94,400.
611 E. Broadway St., North Baltimore, residential, from KUDU Rentals, to Brandon Smith, $79,500.
244 Main St., Luckey, commercial, Thomas and Dianne Woodruff, to Bauer Property Management, $47,000.
1200 Lincoln Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Jeffrey Sheets II and Laura Sheets, to Kevin and Chrystal Grames, $167,900.
27068 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, from Dorrin Birch, to Kershaw Group, $142,000.
641 Marilyn Road, Rossford, residential, from Irene Nawrocki, to Marsha Nawrocki, $70,000.