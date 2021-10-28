The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Sept. 27
0 Eagleville Road, Fostoria, residential, from Chad and Dawn Brandeberry, to Willard and Joan Strausbaugh, $19,800.
19537 U.S. 6, Weston, commercial, from Sharon Fletcher and Beth Veller and Brenda Hall, trustees, to Leader Industrial, $700,000.
0 U.S. 6, Weston, commercial, 11.76 acres, Edward Fletcher and Beth Veller and Brenda Hall, trustees, to Leader Industrial, $150,000.
16207 W. Poe Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Robert and Carol Feller, to Douglas Meyer, $200,000.
0 Henry Wood County Line Road, Grand Rapids, agricultural, 51.44 acres, from Linda Yeager, to Jeffrey and Emily Mason, $360,000.
100 Howald Farm Court, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Lauren Nagle, to Felix and Aubrey Boucher, $580,000.
3789 Eisenhower Drive, Northwood, residential, from Brett Gallatin, to John Gears, $244,000.
0 Williston Road, Northwood, agricultural, from Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio, to Steven Kapp, $52,000.
9665 S. Compass Drive, Rossford, commercial, 2.02 acres, from Service Leaders, to Karrick Properties, $725,000.
13240 Silver St. Weston, residential, from Anthony and Rachel Kappler, to Ryan Harroun, $100,000.
2025 Bailey Road, Northwood, residential, from George and Linda Goodrich, to Gregory Warner, $80,000.
324 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Jeremy Klink, to Karen Smith, $90,000.
1552 Treetop Place, Bowling Green, residential, from Daniel Spitler, trustee, to Steven and Mimi Spitler, $401,000.
Sept. 30
11539 Bloomdale Road, 7973 Portage Road, 0 Bloomdale Road and 0 Portage Road, Portage Township, agricultural and residential, 240.42 acres, from JVR Land, to BB Land, $1,370,334.
11539 Bloomdale Road, 7973 Portage Road, 0 Bloomdale Road and 0 Portage Road, Portage Township, agricultural and residential, 240.42 acres, from GD Land, to BB Land, $685,167.
16880 Hodgman Road, Weston, residential, from Erik and Diane Shinabery, to Bethany Waddle and Austin Heffinger, $295,000.
1503 Riverview Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Martin Kardos, to Jason and Brittany Goblirsch, $450,000.
110 Grey Bridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, $70,000.
499 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
2412 Lemoyne Road, Lemoyne, residential, from Joyce Dennis, to Justine and Travis Mohre, $172,000.
1101 Blue Jay Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Caleb and Amanda Kusmierek, to Michael Borzone and Eizabeth Beach, $235,600.
0 Beach St., Northwood, residential, from Norman Wymer Jr., to Mark and Cynthia Fisher, $25,000.
25190 Saddle Horn Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Eve Green, to Scot and Judith Masell and Emily and Bradley Verbosky, $379,500.
0 S. Dunbridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Whitson Properties, to Bowling Green Healthcare Real Estate, $914,550.
225 East St. Bradner, residential, from Charlie and Oma Marshall, to Adam and Jennifer Webman, $144,900.
0 Range Line Road, Jackson Township, agricultural, 121.82 acres, from Teresa Wymer, et. al., to Mark and Melody Drewes, $889,286.
Sept. 28
236 W. Seventh St., Perrysburg, residential, from Kathleen Crowley, to Timber Valley Holdings, $125,000.
231 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Vera Loison, trustee, to Matthew and Nicole Olson, $190,000.
1110 Lewis Ave., Rossford, residential, from Three R Management, to Alpha Epsilon Real Estate Holdings, $705,000.
14780 Prairie Lake Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Julie and Terry Leidel, to John and Christine Jensen, $440,000.
29485 Cason St., Millbury, residential, from Patrick and Arlene Murphy, to Elizabeth Hanthorn, $95,000.
21870 Lemoyne Road, Luckey, residential, from Paul and Debra DeHoff, to Joshua Valera and Lindsey Russell, $650,000.
0 S. Compass Drive, Rossford, commercial, from Midland Agency of Northwest Ohio, to BMW MBX, $166,000.
789 Timberview Drive, Northwood, residential, from Neil and Diane Ammons, to Raymond and Sally Orkowski, $355,000.
104 Main St., North Baltimore, commercial, from Mahmood and Khan Property Investment, to Michael O’Neill and Emily Spetka, $55,001.
7175 Pemberville Road, Risingsun, residential, from Bill Bowling, to Curtis Nagy, $80,000.
Sept. 29
1405 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Amy and Rex Lee, to Terri Woodard and Chantler Brewer, $250,000.
13930 Bays Road, Rudolph, residential, from Terri Woodard and Chantler Brewer, to Mark and Cheryl Dulaney, $130,000.
24526 Village Lane, Grand Rapids, residential, from Sheila Tuttle, to Thomas and Christina Mozejko, $178,000.
3628 River Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Kelly and Nicholas Demarco, to Nicholas and Samantha Salvatore, $615,000.
870 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Bonnie Brossia, to Carine Aziz, $155,000.
0 Broadway St., Perrysburg, agricultural, 5.05 acres, from Joan Mather, to Ryan and Katherine Myers, $12,454.
0 Broadway St., Perrysburg, agricultural, 5.05 acres, from Kathy Franz, to Ryan and Katherine Myers, $12,454.
0 Broadway St., Perrysburg, agricultural, 5.05 acres, from Martha Joy, to Ryan and Katherine Myers, $12,454.
Oct. 1
16582 Liberty Hi Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 3.25 acres, from Ann Conklin and Sacha Crawley, $235,000.
216 E. Perry St., Walbridge, residential, from Emeterio and Maria Reyes, to David Welsh II, $160,750.
117 E. Reed Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Michael Stricklen, to Adam Ditzig, $166,500.
526 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Joseph Harris, to Gerald Vidro-Valentine, $155,000.
5632 River Road, Pemberville, residential, from New Rochester Properties, to James Moore, $75,000.
7431 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jennifer and Chad Wojciechowski, to Waddell Moore, $230,000.
1324 Sheffield Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Scott and Christina Tucker, to Joseph Fischer and Min Yang, $288,000.
19245 Brillhart Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Helen Riley, to Rob Avers, $315,000.
110 Rosedale Place, Rossford, residential, from Michael and Ann Barker, to Kenneth Kopp, $200,000.
1029 Anna Lane, Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas Bovee, to Lawrence and Dana Pinkert, $231,000.
0 Hollister Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 1.06 acres, from Huntzinger Properties, to Preston Gardens Development, $160,000.
5713 Neill Ave., Walbridge, residential, from Susan Lavoy, to Kristin Sample, $240,000.
15612 Steen Road, Portage, residential, from Joseph Lewis, to Austin Moses, $160,000.