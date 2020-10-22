The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Oct. 2
1003 S. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Robert and Sandra Rose, to Steven and Christine Swanson, $251,000.
398 W. Wexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kenneth Widdel, to Lawrence and Mary Post, $212,000.
7317 Starridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Lynn Grubbs, to Shaun and Chasity Kelley, $166,000.
9709 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Lisa Williams, to Brian Babcock and Melissa Fick, $450,000.
17643 Brim Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kurt and Kara Shroyer, to Angela Bryant, $179,000.
1049 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Margaret and Andrew Caufiel, to Ashley Eubank and Jason Renner, $212,000.
511 N. Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jane and Matthew Mason, to Nathan and Jessica Murphy, $180,000.
2023 Mathews Road, Northwood, residential, from Denis and Deborah Jones, to Brian and Amy Kanney, trustees, $290,000.
10678 Neiderhouse Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Alberto Martinez, to Erica and Jeremy Dennis, $99,000.
11777 Long St., Bowling Green, residential, from Kristopher Saam, to Lawrence Oskins Jr., $118,000.
13640 W. Portage Road, Portage, residential, from Raymond and Marilyn Keys, trustees, to Michael and Nancy Keys, $300,000.
10535 Bayer Road, Perrysburg, residential, from AVRE Holdings, to Nicholas Hyndman, $206,900.
100 N. Taylor St., North Baltimore, residential, from Carl and Miranda Gibson, $94,400.
611 E. Broadway St., North Baltimore, residential, from KUDU Rentals, to Brandon Smith, $79,500.
244 Main St., Luckey, commercial, Thomas and Dianne Woodruff, to Bauer Property Management, $47,000.
1200 Lincoln Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Jeffrey Sheets II and Laura Sheets, to Kevin and Chrystal Grames, $167,900.
27068 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, from Dorrin Birch, to Kershaw Group, $142,000.
Oct. 5
400 Walnut St., North Baltimore, residential, from Mathew Mason, to Curtis and Taylor Baer, $129,900.
3186 Chapel Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jean Pierre-Boutrand and Severine Boutrand, to Steven Archambeau, $622,000.
555 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from David and Mary Rumer, to Brian and Alyson Rumer, $150,000.
132 Summerfield Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Carol Black, to Ronald and Linda Browne, $190,000.
549 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
500 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
4121 Wise St., Northwood, residential, from Greater Metropolitan Title, to Michael Gruber, $102,000.
2661 Otsego Pike, Hoytville, residential, from U.S. Bank Trust, to William Cook, $5,800.
489 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
108 Wellington Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Jerrold and Melinda Young, to Yaseen Alastal and Basmah Khalil, $541,000.
Oct. 6
725 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, commercial, 0.97 acres, from Paul Johnson, to Fairwood Place #4, $295,000.
313 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from CDK Renovations, to Quinn Gerken, $104,000.
523 N. Enterprise St., Bowing Green, residential, from Derk and Cari Cheetwood, to Anna Chamberlain, $139,900.
7291 Fostoria Road, Risingsun, residential, from William and Linda Shultz, to Jeremy and Katie Sakel, $320,000.
518 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from U.S. Bank Trust, to Dominic Armenio, $145,250.
3903 Wise St., Northwood, residential, from Carole Lynch, to Mauder Investments, $75,000.
519 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
1950 Bordeaux Rue, Northwood, residential, from Thomas McCoppin III, to Brooke Steele, $133,000.
116 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Seneca Builders, to Kendrick and Katelyn Lemle, $284,900.
Oct. 7
1250 Quail Hollow Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Ryan Spuhler, to Kristen Kohlman, $245,000.
1525 Millbury Road, Northwood, residential, from Stephanie Williams, to Edward Anzaldua, $140,000.
5773 Blue Grass Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Brooke Weis, to Everett and Christie Mier, $212,000.
906 Miller Road, Northwood, residential, from Michael and Kortney Lorenzen, to LaRue Investment, $95,000.
25785 Wood Creek Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Casimir Kotarba III, to Susan and Alonzo Foster Sr., $600,000.
26029 Edinborough Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Carrie Blair, to Daniel and Tiffany Petrie, $615,000.
7252 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Luke and Amber Walters, to Shelby Curtis, $260,000,
13180 Maple St., Weston, residential, from Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, Ohio, to Keaton and Nichole Craig, $166,000.
23075 Main St., Custar, residential, from Shawn Benjamin and Jason Rood and Robert Cary, to Lucas Hartman, $70,000.
22984 Main St., Custar, commercial, from Gerald LeFebvre, to Lucas Hartman, $1,500.
126 Barton Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Tony and Amanda Wallace, $369,850.
126, 127 and 0 Main St., North Baltimore, commercial, from Gary Luken, to Shawn Benjamin, $79,200.
8718 Kramer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from John and Robin Sears, to Robert and Heather Campos, $297,147.
Oct. 8
524 Lorraine Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Kyle and Erin Clark, to Lee Barkhau, $203,703.
15463 Gray Birch Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Ronald and Roberta Austin, $51,800.
26249 River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Duane and Robin Stranahan, to Judith Slee, trustee, $704,746.
999 and 0 Ebersold Blvd. and 0 Park Ave., Fostoria, commercial, from Crystal and Phillip Dauterman, to Community Improvement Corporation of Fostoria, $39,900.
2295 Sunflower Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph and Jennifer Walton, to Scott Hiser and Mary Inkrott, $379,900.
535 Glenwood Road, Rossford, residential, from Eunice Rinker, to Rust and Rust Limited, $135,000.
122 Fostoria Road, Risingsun, residential, from Michele Schmitz and Marc Roush, to Victor and Shirley Forster, $89,000.
Oct. 9
503 Beech St., Rossford, residential, from James Kotecki, to Debra Wise, $120,000.
10054 N. Shannon Hills Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from William and Mary Batchelor, to Beau Phillips, $229,900.
218 S. Main St., Bradner, residential, from Victoria Beeker, to Chelsey Herrig, $73,000.
14701 Wingston Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Donald and Rachel Williams, to Matthew and Emily Shipley, $349,250.
0 Wingston Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Donald and Rachel Williams, to Shawn and Taylor Thomas, $72,600.
418 Wallace Ave, Bowling Green, residential, from Carrie Lehman, to Steven Dennis II, $125,000.
13447 Ash St., Weston, residential, from Wendy Halliwill, to William Lamb, $120,000.
15159 E. Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Harry and Judith Dewitz, $89,900.
Oct. 13
314 and 326 and 0 Front St., Cygnet, commercial, from William and Diane Hudson, trustees, to James and Cheri Houdeshell, $25,000.
112 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Rebecca and Justin Cogswell, $64,900.
129 Elm St., Walbridge, residential, from Nevin and Debra McDaniel, to Scott and Renee McDaniel, $110,000.
33 Stonegate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Carolyn Palmer, to Arthur and Joan Heslet, $132,000.
1712 Waterford Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Sunshine Griffin and Brenda West, to Nicholas and Sierra Yoder, $238,000.
207 Ada Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Donald Callen, to Kathy and Michael Bailey, $62,260.
859 Dixie Highway, Rossford, commercial, from Brian International, to C&J Business Enterprises, $110,000.
27294 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saadat Dastagir, to Saadat Dastagir and Amina Ahmad, $1.
6267 Main St., West Millgrove, residential, from Jeffrey Zimmerman, to Terrie Litton, $50,000.
0 Lemoyne Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Thomas and Dianne Woodruff, to Hillbilly and Leslye Burton, $55,000.
110 Silver Mable Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Dale and Gail Richmond, to Kevin Rantanen, $100,000.
Oct. 14
110 Birchcrest Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffery and Erin Lord, to Matthew and Jocelyn Vreeland, $186,000.
9866 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jefferson Development, to Mary Hobbs, $220,000.
1220 Finch Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Dennis and Sheila Plassman, to Litricia Hastings, $200,421.
550 Jerry St., Jerry City, residential, from Kathryn Boltz, to Joyce Johnson, $42,350.
204 E. Front St., Pemberville, commercial housing, from Larry and Carol Moore, to Jason Hess, $61,600.
133 Bierley Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Larry and Carol Moore, to Cheryl Riffner, $46,200.
213 E. Front St., Pemberville, commercial housing, from Larry and Carol Moore, to Elaine Frobose, $38,500.
430 Walnut St., Perrysburg, residential, from Sharon Seitz-Dennis, to Nicholas and Julia Randles, $277,000.
433 Nora Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Kelly Kubicki, to Carlos Jauregui and Linda Mancha, $249,000.
4390 Morgan Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Amanda and Todd Karazim, to Jeffery and Erin Lord, $325,000.
Oct. 15
1516 Millbury Road, Northwood, residential, from James Gollehon, to Daniel and Brianna Breon, $320,000.
130 E. Washington St., Bowling Green, apartments, from McKenzie Leasing, to Normandy Lane, $740,000.
104 Sugar St., Haskins, residential, from Carolyn Wenig, to Tanner Greenhagen and Allison Grimmer, $115,000.
14903 Defiance Pike, Rudolph, residential, from Michael Bowerman, to Heidi Risner, 4158,000.
629 Elm St., Bowling Green, residential, from Tan enterprises, to William and Diane Schmeltz, $110,000.
422 S. Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from Rachel Cooper, to Mark and Lesley Sprang, $167,000.
9335 Golf Creek Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronald and Sara Billings, trustees, to Jeffrey Harrison and Susan Miller, $280,000.
509 W. State St., North Baltimore, residential, from Michael and Cynthia Mymer, to Christopher Althauser and Stephanie Winget, $60,000.
511 W. State St., North Baltimore, residential, from Kudu Rentals, to Christopher Althauser and Stephanie Winget, $8,000.
1757 Mitchell Road, North Baltimore, residential, from Craig and Tracy Rose, to Daniel and Teri Drake, $26,000.
331 Colony Road, Rossford, residential, from James and Diane Connell, to Kyle Kuhlman and Gabrielle Ferron, $173,000.
1937 Carvelle Drive, Northwood, residential, from James Wauford, to Timothy and Lauren Henneman, $165,000.
0 and 838 Lime City Road, Rossford, residential, from Sandra Lonchnya, to David Nitschke, $165,000.
0 River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Emma 44 Development, to Chuck Kvasnicka and Kelly Arndt, $170,000.
10695 Woodland Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Rosaly Mericle and Lisa Zieman, to Trista Thompson, $132,000.
100 Waverly Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Todd and Amanda Karazim, $524,850.
408, 0 and 404 N. Main St., North Baltimore, residential, from Ned and Tracy Sponsler, $194,500.
Oct. 16
20610 Taylor St., Weston, residential, from Richard Kline, to Trey Newell, $75,000.
13130 Five Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from 5 Points Development Company, to Robert and Blythe Retzlaff, $58,000.
517 Locust St., Perrysburg, residential, from John and Anne McNutt, to Robert Swansboro, $210,000.
2345 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Ted Weirich, to Olympic Real Estate Group, $277,500.
363 Wolf Creek Court, Northwood, residential, from Susan and Paul Dance, to Dustin and Cybill Turner, $352,000.
26399 Whitewater Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Gretchen Bueter, to Michael Bentley, trustee, $230,000.
510 Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Richard and Gretchen Adams, to Flip’n Ohio, $110,000.
10307 Belmont Meadows Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Kyle Hutchins, to Rick and Amanda Cannings, $285,000.
534 Wallace Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Marcus Dumas, to Natalie and Juan Carrillo, $118,000.
2483 McCutcheonville Road, Fostoria, residential, from Larry and Susan Price, to Jason Czeczeli, $110,000.
655 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Joshua Wise, to Edward and Mary Smith, $115,000.