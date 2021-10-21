The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Sept. 20
1017 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.
17661 Fostoria Road, Gibsonburg, residential, from Cory Fairbanks, to Amber and Gregory Gonyer, $225,000.
14861 Prairie Lake Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jennifer Salloukh, to Jason and Andrea Brouwer, $400,000.
430 College Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Ernsthausen Painting, to Trudy Davies, $210,000.
3700 Turtle Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Metra Phoenix, to David and Sarah Sharpe, $831,000.
Sept. 21
733 Champagne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Myrna Sidwell, to Edward and Susan Ott, $250,000.
56 Back Bay Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jose and Joanna Mendez, to Darren and Alicia Ziskovsky, $307,800.
651 Flanders Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Chris MacDonald, to Murrad Kabarday and Jessica Campbell, $189,000.
722 Indian Wells Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from James and Julie Carns, to Christopher and Jessica Avery, $285,126.
900 Stearns Road, Fostoria, agricultural, 11.93 acres, from FCT Exchange, to Primetime Excursions, $105,000.
27967 Southpointe Drive, Millbury, residential, from Donald Habegger, to Nicholas and Jill Schnell, $150,000.
7155 East Lake Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Nelson and Melissa Rodriguez, to Kevin Morales and Genevieve LaCrosse, $222,500.
10557 S. Dixie Hwy., Portage, residential, from Wesley Punches, to Zachary Waldvogel and Stefanie Lauer, $235,000.
536 S. Maple St., Bowling Green, small manufacturing shops, from Teresa Sautter, to KLDR Properties, $80,000.
1015 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.
Sept. 22
919 Findlay St., Perrysburg, residential, from Alex and Jessica Napier, to Autumn Atamanick and Dominic Caraccio, $193,000.
850 Hunters Run, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Felicia Billups, to Chad and Lindsay Graven, $305,900.
208 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Steven Blanton, to NED III LLC, $69,000.
211 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Steven Blanton, to NED III LLC, $33,000.
3468 Curtice Road, Northwood, residential, from Elaine Pachelieff, to Toledo Restoration Property Management, $260,700.
9878 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Wendy Johnson, to James Hanning, $200,000.
517 E. Sixth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Todd and Lyndi Robertson, to Emily and Evan Sandwisch, $228,000.
907 Fawn Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Derek and Sandra Neufeld, to Joshua Mocek and Kristen Monarch-Mocek, $295,000.
18730 Washington St., Tontogany, residential, from Keith Meek, to Trevor Buehrer, $122,000.
2854 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from David and Deborah Dannelley, to Sara and Brian Cannon, $459,900.
449 Wolf Creek Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Sara Cannon, to Daniel and Alicia Schlieman, $330,000.
9694 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Neil and Elaine Mackinnon, to Brock and Erinn Gankosky, $400,000.
0 Locust St., Perrysburg, residential, from Ruth Shaffer, to Brian and Tracy Biggie, $15,000.
10411 White Oak Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin and Cynthia Matus, to Amy Hardy, $299,000.
301 Hillcrest Place, Rossford, residential, from Doris Dublizig, to James and Pauline Bockelman, $158,900.
7274 Starcrest Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Linda Machcinski, to Daniel Cashin, $120,000.
26352 Carronade Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard Love, and Heidi Nagy, $311,750.
15140 Cypress Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Daniel and Rebecca Bilski, $79,900.
Sept. 23
104 Harlan Drive, Walbridge, residential, from James Wolsiffer, to Amber Hutton, $142,000.
17744 Bridge St. Grand Rapids, residential, from Douglas and Lindsey Miller, to Michaela Seragusa, $120,000.
204 W. Main St., Wayne, residential, from Kathleen Murray, to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, $23,500.
404 Erie St., Bowling Green, residential, from Wayne Welling, to Michael Wetzel, $166,000.
1244 Grassy Lane, Rossford, residential, from Ralph Mullins, to Francesco Del Noce, $340,000.
889 Mill Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph and Claudia Connell, to Matthew Henderson, $255,000.
11857 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Paul Eckel, Trustee, to Dolores Krajewski, $220,000.
14849 Thistledown Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Chad Emrick, to Paul Gies, $290,000.
130 Liberty St., Bowling Green, residential, from McKenzie Leasing and Property Management, to Paul Walker III, $172,500.
0 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Pember Grove, to Zachary Henline, $45,000.
26173 Edinborough Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Scott and Cani Joseph, to Jerry and Heather Spivey, $595,000.
Sept. 24
3226 Sterlingwood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Manoj Patil and Vaishali Patil, to Vankata Sajja and Saroja Mantha, $396,500.
538 W. Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Geoffrey Earnhart, to Stephen and Susan Haas, $305,538.
29163 Simmons Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian Hoelscher, to Randall Martin Jr., $230,000.
14036 Hannah Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Charles Boss, trustee, to Nathaniel and Jennifer Blakeman, $82,500.
27606 Oregon Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Earnest Cottrell, trustee, to Kyle Yeary, $130,000.
27511 Holiday Lane, Unit B, Perrysburg, commercial, RSMM Healthcare, to UMG Perrysburg, $300,000,
104 S. Main St., Walbridge, commercial, from Three Cheers, to Amber Dougherty, $40,000.
1209 Truman Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Jeffrey and Douglas Pahl and Rebecca Roberts, to Timothy and Deanna Ash, $126,000.
2681 Woods Edge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders at Hawthorne, to Taeyoung Park, $549,850.