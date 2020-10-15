The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.

Sept. 21

230 W. Bay Harbor Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Mitchell Road Village, to J&A Building Ventures, $84,000.

Sept. 29

113 and 125 Crim St., Bowling Green, residential, from Anthony and Seneida Howard, to Casey and Judith Valentine, $135,000.

717 Glenwood Road, Rossford, residential, from Jessica and Steven Myers, to Kyle Csortos and Joshua Monroe, $150,000.

1029 Pine St., Perrysburg, residential, from Erin Lake, to Shane and Colleen Irvin, $233,000.

1154 Professional Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, from CPLG Properties, to OOMMAHI, $3,920,000.

12390 Amos Road, Portage, agricultural, 3.09 acres, from Greg and Rebecca Canterbury, to Nicholas Sattler, $100,000.

6518 Main St., West Millgrove, residential, from Pamela Mundorf-Bowen, to the Huntington National Bank, $23,250.

3275 Riverwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Weichert Real Estate Support Services, to Adnan and Aisha Ahmed, $1,075,000.

3275 Riverwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Chin and Stacy Kim, to Weichert Workforce Mobility, $1,125,000.

42 Trafalgar Bend, Bowling Green, residential, from HoWook Shin, to Deborah Letscher, $236,000.

105 Watts St., Haskins, residential, from Christopher Palka, to Terry and Barbara Abbe, $108,000.

Oct. 1

1441 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Meredith and Bridget Myles, to Michael and Jessica Gagen, $363,120.

845 Scott Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Peggy Schmeltz, to Jacob and Tracy Vanneman, $376,000.

21 Trafalgar Bend, Bowling Green, residential, from Nazymgul Evans, to Duane Shively, $192,000.

502 Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Stout, to Benjamin and Catherine French, $422,500.

2296 Pheasant Drive, Northwood, residential, from Kent Sahr Sr., trustee, to Elizabeth Wymer and Norman Wymer Jr., $40,500.

348 D St., Perrysburg, commercial, 11.24 acres, from NOPAC, to Medley LLC, $2,075,000.

971 Deer Ridge Run, Bowling Green, residential, from TBCH Properties, to Dean and Karen Gerkens, $299,900.

617 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Alicia and John Wagner, to Gerald Glanville, $379,500.

16068 Potter Road, Weston, residential, from Craig and Aimee Coe, to Clay Myers and Alissa Ciacelli, $275,000.

17716 Hammansburg Road, Cygnet, residential, from Shane Piddock, to Daniel and Katherine Christensen, $75,100.

Oct. 2

805 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Martin Lehenbauer, to Shaun and Kelly Bahcock, $137,500.

14736 Saddlebrook Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Jennifer O’Connor, to Steven and Chelsea Jeannette, $332,000.

28437 E. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Gregory and Barbara Archambeau, to Saksith Smithason and Chompunut Asava-Aree, $620,000.

2115 Drouillard Road, Northwood, residential, from Terry Matney, to RMS, $226,000.

18605 Wall St., Tontogany, residential, from Raymond and Nancy Wright, to Jessica and Bradley Simon, $156,000.

510 N. Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from Matthew and Hayley Studer, to Kelly Strahm and Harold Strahm Jr., $296,000.

530 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.

112 Waverly Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Michael and Kristen McEachem, $493,850.

1003 S. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Robert and Sandra Rose, to Steven and Christine Swanson, $251,000.

398 W. Wexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kenneth Widdel, to Lawrence and Mary Post, $212,000.

7317 Starridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Lynn Grubbs, to Shaun and Chasity Kelley, $166,000.

9709 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Lisa Williams, to Brian Babcock and Melissa Fick, $450,000.

17643 Brim Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kurt and Kara Shroyer, to Angela Bryant, $179,000.

1049 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Margaret and Andrew Caufiel, to Ashley Eubank and Jason Renner, $212,000.

511 N. Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jane and Matthew Mason, to Nathan and Jessica Murphy, $180,000.

2023 Mathews Road, Northwood, residential, from Denis and Deborah Jones, to Brian and Amy Kanney, trustees, $290,000.

10678 Neiderhouse Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Alberto Martinez, to Erica and Jeremy Dennis, $99,000.

11777 Long St., Bowling Green, residential, from Kristopher Saam, to Lawrence Oskins Jr., $118,000.

13640 W. Portage Road, Portage, residential, from Raymond and Marilyn Keys, trustees, to Michael and Nancy Keys, $300,000.

10535 Bayer Road, Perrysburg, residential, from AVRE Holdings, to Nicholas Hyndman, $206,900.

100 N. Taylor St., North Baltimore, residential, from Carl and Miranda Gibson, $94,400.

611 E. Broadway St., North Baltimore, residential, from KUDU Rentals, to Brandon Smith, $79,500.

244 Main St., Luckey, commercial, Thomas and Dianne Woodruff, to Bauer Property Management, $47,000.

1200 Lincoln Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Jeffrey Sheets II and Laura Sheets, to Kevin and Chrystal Grames, $167,900.

27068 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, from Dorrin Birch, to Kershaw Group, $142,000.

Oct. 5

400 Walnut St., North Baltimore, residential, from Mathew Mason, to Curtis and Taylor Baer, $129,900.

3186 Chapel Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jean Pierre-Boutrand and Severine Boutrand, to Steven Archambeau, $622,000.

555 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from David and Mary Rumer, to Brian and Alyson Rumer, $150,000.

132 Summerfield Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Carol Black, to Ronald and Linda Browne, $190,000.

549 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.

500 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.

4121 Wise St., Northwood, residential, from Greater Metropolitan Title, to Michael Gruber, $102,000.

2661 Otsego Pike, Hoytville, residential, from U.S. Bank Trust, to William Cook, $5,800.

489 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.

108 Wellington Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Jerrold and Melinda Young, to Yaseen Alastal and Basmah Khalil, $541,000.

Oct. 6

725 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, commercial, 0.97 acres, from Paul Johnson, to Fairwood Place #4, $295,000.

313 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from CDK Renovations, to Quinn Gerken, $104,000.

523 N. Enterprise St., Bowing Green, residential, from Derk and Cari Cheetwood, to Anna Chamberlain, $139,900.

7291 Fostoria Road, Risingsun, residential, from William and Linda Shultz, to Jeremy and Katie Sakel, $320,000.

518 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from U.S. Bank Trust, to Dominic Armenio, $145,250.

3903 Wise St., Northwood, residential, from Carole Lynch, to Mauder Investments, $75,000.

519 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.

1950 Bordeaux Rue, Northwood, residential, from Thomas McCoppin III, to Brooke Steele, $133,000.

116 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Seneca Builders, to Kendrick and Katelyn Lemle, $284,900.

Oct. 7

1250 Quail Hollow Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Ryan Spuhler, to Kristen Kohlman, $245,000.

1525 Millbury Road, Northwood, residential, from Stephanie Williams, to Edward Anzaldua, $140,000.

5773 Blue Grass Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Brooke Weis, to Everett and Christie Mier, $212,000.

906 Miller Road, Northwood, residential, from Michael and Kortney Lorenzen, to LaRue Investment, $95,000.

25785 Wood Creek Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Casimir Kotarba III, to Susan and Alonzo Foster Sr., $600,000.

26029 Edinborough Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Carrie Blair, to Daniel and Tiffany Petrie, $615,000.

7252 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Luke and Amber Walters, to Shelby Curtis, $260,000,

13180 Maple St., Weston, residential, from Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, Ohio, to Keaton and Nichole Craig, $166,000.

23075 Main St., Custar, residential, from Shawn Benjamin and Jason Rood and Robert Cary, to Lucas Hartman, $70,000.

22984 Main St., Custar, commercial, from Gerald LeFebvre, to Lucas Hartman, $1,500.

126 Barton Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Tony and Amanda Wallace, $369,850.

126, 127 and 0 Main St., North Baltimore, commercial, from Gary Luken, to Shawn Benjamin, $79,200.

8718 Kramer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from John and Robin Sears, to Robert and Heather Campos, $297,147.

Oct. 8

524 Lorraine Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Kyle and Erin Clark, to Lee Barkhau, $203,703.

15463 Gray Birch Court, Perrysburg, residential, from The Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Ronald and Roberta Austin, $51,800.

26249 River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Duane and Robin Stranahan, to Judith Slee, trustee, $704,746.

999 Ebersole Blvd. and 0 Ebersold Blvd. and 0 Park Ave., Fostoria, commercial, from Crystal and Phillip Dauterman, to Community Improvement Corporation of Fostoria, $39,900.

2295 Sunflower Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph and Jennifer Walton, to Scott Hiser and Mary Inkrott, $379,900.

535 Glenwood Road, Rossford, residential, from Eunice Rinker, to Rust and Rust Limited, $135,000.

122 Fostoria Road, Risingsun, residential, from Michele Schmitz and Marc Roush, to Victor and Shirley Forster, $89,000.

Oct. 9

503 Beech St., Rossford, residential, from James Kotecki, to Debra Wise, $120,000.

10054 N. Shannon Hills Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from William and Mary Batchelor, to Beau Phillips, $229,900.

218 S. Main St., Bradner, residential, from Victoria Beeker, to Chelsey Herrig, $73,000.

14701 Wingston Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Donald and Rachel Williams, to Matthew and Emily Shipley, $349,250.

0 Wingston Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Donald and Rachel Williams, to Shawn and Taylor Thomas, $72,600.

418 Wallace Ave, Bowling Green, residential, from Carrie Lehman, to Steven Dennis II, $125,000.

13447 Ash St., Weston, residential, from Wendy Halliwill, to William Lamb, $120,000.

15159 E. Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Harry and Judith Dewitz, $89,900.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags