The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Sept. 21
230 W. Bay Harbor Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Mitchell Road Village, to J&A Building Ventures, $84,000.
Sept. 29
113 and 125 Crim St., Bowling Green, residential, from Anthony and Seneida Howard, to Casey and Judith Valentine, $135,000.
717 Glenwood Road, Rossford, residential, from Jessica and Steven Myers, to Kyle Csortos and Joshua Monroe, $150,000.
1029 Pine St., Perrysburg, residential, from Erin Lake, to Shane and Colleen Irvin, $233,000.
1154 Professional Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, from CPLG Properties, to OOMMAHI, $3,920,000.
12390 Amos Road, Portage, agricultural, 3.09 acres, from Greg and Rebecca Canterbury, to Nicholas Sattler, $100,000.
6518 Main St., West Millgrove, residential, from Pamela Mundorf-Bowen, to the Huntington National Bank, $23,250.
3275 Riverwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Weichert Real Estate Support Services, to Adnan and Aisha Ahmed, $1,075,000.
3275 Riverwood Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Chin and Stacy Kim, to Weichert Workforce Mobility, $1,125,000.
42 Trafalgar Bend, Bowling Green, residential, from HoWook Shin, to Deborah Letscher, $236,000.
105 Watts St., Haskins, residential, from Christopher Palka, to Terry and Barbara Abbe, $108,000.
Oct. 1
1441 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Meredith and Bridget Myles, to Michael and Jessica Gagen, $363,120.
845 Scott Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Peggy Schmeltz, to Jacob and Tracy Vanneman, $376,000.
21 Trafalgar Bend, Bowling Green, residential, from Nazymgul Evans, to Duane Shively, $192,000.
502 Front St., Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Stout, to Benjamin and Catherine French, $422,500.
2296 Pheasant Drive, Northwood, residential, from Kent Sahr Sr., trustee, to Elizabeth Wymer and Norman Wymer Jr., $40,500.
348 D St., Perrysburg, commercial, 11.24 acres, from NOPAC, to Medley LLC, $2,075,000.
971 Deer Ridge Run, Bowling Green, residential, from TBCH Properties, to Dean and Karen Gerkens, $299,900.
617 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Alicia and John Wagner, to Gerald Glanville, $379,500.
16068 Potter Road, Weston, residential, from Craig and Aimee Coe, to Clay Myers and Alissa Ciacelli, $275,000.
17716 Hammansburg Road, Cygnet, residential, from Shane Piddock, to Daniel and Katherine Christensen, $75,100.
Oct. 2
805 Klotz Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Martin Lehenbauer, to Shaun and Kelly Bahcock, $137,500.
14736 Saddlebrook Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Jennifer O’Connor, to Steven and Chelsea Jeannette, $332,000.
28437 E. River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Gregory and Barbara Archambeau, to Saksith Smithason and Chompunut Asava-Aree, $620,000.
2115 Drouillard Road, Northwood, residential, from Terry Matney, to RMS, $226,000.
18605 Wall St., Tontogany, residential, from Raymond and Nancy Wright, to Jessica and Bradley Simon, $156,000.
510 N. Findlay St., Haskins, residential, from Matthew and Hayley Studer, to Kelly Strahm and Harold Strahm Jr., $296,000.
530 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
112 Waverly Point Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Michael and Kristen McEachem, $493,850.
1003 S. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Robert and Sandra Rose, to Steven and Christine Swanson, $251,000.
398 W. Wexford Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kenneth Widdel, to Lawrence and Mary Post, $212,000.
7317 Starridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Lynn Grubbs, to Shaun and Chasity Kelley, $166,000.
9709 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Lisa Williams, to Brian Babcock and Melissa Fick, $450,000.
17643 Brim Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kurt and Kara Shroyer, to Angela Bryant, $179,000.
1049 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Margaret and Andrew Caufiel, to Ashley Eubank and Jason Renner, $212,000.
511 N. Wintergarden Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jane and Matthew Mason, to Nathan and Jessica Murphy, $180,000.
2023 Mathews Road, Northwood, residential, from Denis and Deborah Jones, to Brian and Amy Kanney, trustees, $290,000.
10678 Neiderhouse Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Alberto Martinez, to Erica and Jeremy Dennis, $99,000.
11777 Long St., Bowling Green, residential, from Kristopher Saam, to Lawrence Oskins Jr., $118,000.
13640 W. Portage Road, Portage, residential, from Raymond and Marilyn Keys, trustees, to Michael and Nancy Keys, $300,000.
10535 Bayer Road, Perrysburg, residential, from AVRE Holdings, to Nicholas Hyndman, $206,900.
100 N. Taylor St., North Baltimore, residential, from Carl and Miranda Gibson, $94,400.
611 E. Broadway St., North Baltimore, residential, from KUDU Rentals, to Brandon Smith, $79,500.
244 Main St., Luckey, commercial, Thomas and Dianne Woodruff, to Bauer Property Management, $47,000.
1200 Lincoln Ave., Fostoria, residential, from Jeffrey Sheets II and Laura Sheets, to Kevin and Chrystal Grames, $167,900.
27068 Oakmead Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, from Dorrin Birch, to Kershaw Group, $142,000.
Oct. 5
400 Walnut St., North Baltimore, residential, from Mathew Mason, to Curtis and Taylor Baer, $129,900.
3186 Chapel Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jean Pierre-Boutrand and Severine Boutrand, to Steven Archambeau, $622,000.
555 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from David and Mary Rumer, to Brian and Alyson Rumer, $150,000.
132 Summerfield Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Carol Black, to Ronald and Linda Browne, $190,000.
549 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
500 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
4121 Wise St., Northwood, residential, from Greater Metropolitan Title, to Michael Gruber, $102,000.
2661 Otsego Pike, Hoytville, residential, from U.S. Bank Trust, to William Cook, $5,800.
489 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
108 Wellington Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Jerrold and Melinda Young, to Yaseen Alastal and Basmah Khalil, $541,000.
Oct. 6
725 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, commercial, 0.97 acres, from Paul Johnson, to Fairwood Place #4, $295,000.
313 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from CDK Renovations, to Quinn Gerken, $104,000.
523 N. Enterprise St., Bowing Green, residential, from Derk and Cari Cheetwood, to Anna Chamberlain, $139,900.
7291 Fostoria Road, Risingsun, residential, from William and Linda Shultz, to Jeremy and Katie Sakel, $320,000.
518 Indian Ridge Trail, Rossford, residential, from U.S. Bank Trust, to Dominic Armenio, $145,250.
3903 Wise St., Northwood, residential, from Carole Lynch, to Mauder Investments, $75,000.
519 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $70,000.
1950 Bordeaux Rue, Northwood, residential, from Thomas McCoppin III, to Brooke Steele, $133,000.
116 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Seneca Builders, to Kendrick and Katelyn Lemle, $284,900.
Oct. 7
1250 Quail Hollow Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Ryan Spuhler, to Kristen Kohlman, $245,000.
1525 Millbury Road, Northwood, residential, from Stephanie Williams, to Edward Anzaldua, $140,000.
5773 Blue Grass Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Brooke Weis, to Everett and Christie Mier, $212,000.
906 Miller Road, Northwood, residential, from Michael and Kortney Lorenzen, to LaRue Investment, $95,000.
25785 Wood Creek Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Casimir Kotarba III, to Susan and Alonzo Foster Sr., $600,000.
26029 Edinborough Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Carrie Blair, to Daniel and Tiffany Petrie, $615,000.
7252 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Luke and Amber Walters, to Shelby Curtis, $260,000,
13180 Maple St., Weston, residential, from Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, Ohio, to Keaton and Nichole Craig, $166,000.
23075 Main St., Custar, residential, from Shawn Benjamin and Jason Rood and Robert Cary, to Lucas Hartman, $70,000.
22984 Main St., Custar, commercial, from Gerald LeFebvre, to Lucas Hartman, $1,500.
126 Barton Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Tony and Amanda Wallace, $369,850.
126, 127 and 0 Main St., North Baltimore, commercial, from Gary Luken, to Shawn Benjamin, $79,200.
8718 Kramer Road, Bowling Green, residential, from John and Robin Sears, to Robert and Heather Campos, $297,147.
Oct. 8
524 Lorraine Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Kyle and Erin Clark, to Lee Barkhau, $203,703.
15463 Gray Birch Court, Perrysburg, residential, from The Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Ronald and Roberta Austin, $51,800.
26249 River Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Duane and Robin Stranahan, to Judith Slee, trustee, $704,746.
999 Ebersole Blvd. and 0 Ebersold Blvd. and 0 Park Ave., Fostoria, commercial, from Crystal and Phillip Dauterman, to Community Improvement Corporation of Fostoria, $39,900.
2295 Sunflower Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Joseph and Jennifer Walton, to Scott Hiser and Mary Inkrott, $379,900.
535 Glenwood Road, Rossford, residential, from Eunice Rinker, to Rust and Rust Limited, $135,000.
122 Fostoria Road, Risingsun, residential, from Michele Schmitz and Marc Roush, to Victor and Shirley Forster, $89,000.
Oct. 9
503 Beech St., Rossford, residential, from James Kotecki, to Debra Wise, $120,000.
10054 N. Shannon Hills Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from William and Mary Batchelor, to Beau Phillips, $229,900.
218 S. Main St., Bradner, residential, from Victoria Beeker, to Chelsey Herrig, $73,000.
14701 Wingston Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Donald and Rachel Williams, to Matthew and Emily Shipley, $349,250.
0 Wingston Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Donald and Rachel Williams, to Shawn and Taylor Thomas, $72,600.
418 Wallace Ave, Bowling Green, residential, from Carrie Lehman, to Steven Dennis II, $125,000.
13447 Ash St., Weston, residential, from Wendy Halliwill, to William Lamb, $120,000.
15159 E. Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Harry and Judith Dewitz, $89,900.