The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Sept. 21
505 Erie Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Frank and Jan Larson McLaughlin, to Anthony Gwin and Stephanie Dawson, $299,900.
0 Hanley Road, Genoa, agricultural, 1.5 acres, from Steven Kapp, to Ronald and Ronda Cooper, $35,000.
529 S. Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Richard and Doris Currie, to Andrew Freel, $198,000.
776 Hoytville Road, Deshler, residential, from James August, to Anna Myers, $110,000.
24978 Reddington Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Darin and Alyssa Scribner, $384,750.
134 E. Bryant St., Wayne, residential, from Sandra Tolbert, to Trey Farabee, $135,000.
20190 Taylor St., Weston, residential, from Heather and Nathan Avis, to Austin and Allison Ickes, $123,600.
9882 Connor Lake Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Jefferson Development, to Ashlee Tyler, $211,500.
0 Evans Ave., Bradner, residential, from Anthony Roth, to Matthew Parker, $55,000.
6644 Wesley Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Christopher Gaskins, to Dawn and James McCown, $226,000.
203 E. Perry St., Walbridge, residential, from Matthew McIntire, to Leah and Daniel Munoz, $155,700.
Sept. 22
11071 Neiderhouse Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Dennis Suber, to Julie Stone, $237,500.
403 E. Fifth St., Perrysburg, residential, from Ryan and Erin Szeplela, to Mark and Michelle Beck, $147,000.
450 Timber Ridge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from FW Holding Company, to Mohammed and Mehreen Hassan, $520,000.
14701 Saddlebrook Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Tam Property Investments, to Robert and Tracie Moren, $270,000.
7 MacKenzie Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Mary Hinkelman, trustee, to Michelle Manchester, $125,000.
717 Kenwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Chris and Megan Knight, to Cristina and Jorge Bandelaria, $143,300.
812 Oak Park Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Suellen Gehring, trustee, to Betty Mason, $125,000.
1244 Dakota Court, Bowling Green, residential, from George and Amy Strata, to Ryan and Ashley Spuhler, $365,000.
1110 W. Elm Tree Road, Rossford, residential, from Greater Metropolitan Title, to Elizabeth Kiggins, $70,000.
4202 Thombury Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Northcreek Properties, to Kevin and Monica Roessler, $99,000.
209 Broadway St., North Baltimore, commercial, RKNC Properties, to JAKS Capital, $140,000.
187 Losee St., Cygnet, residential, from Connor Rose, to Gary Gardner and Candace Fackler, $92,000.
29241 Bates Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard Luettke, to Douglas and Jami Wyatt, $205,000.
Sept 23
565 S. Mitchell Road, Bowling Green, residential, from JTMG Holdings, to George and Amy Strata, $510,000.
541 S. Mitchell Road, Bowling Green, residential, from JTMG Holdings, to Gregory and Amy Kinder, $125,500.
28711 Tracy Road, Walbridge, residential, from James and Laurel Riehm, to Michael McCluskey II, $91,500.
29074 Bradner Road, Millbury, residential, from Kathryn Mannon, trustee, to Leonard Wooten, $187,000.
13606 Weston Road, Weston, residential, from Tammy and Charles Dewese, to Billy Madden II and Christopher Bullins, $28,000.
20378 Ohio 18, Custar, residential, from Michael and Candace Boyce, to Tracy L. and Tracy J. Jenkins, $207,000.
2845 Fostoria Road, Fostoria, residential, from Lucretia Kirian, to Michael and Tiffany Aurand, $7,500.
70 Back Bay Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Martin and Cheryl Courtney, to Adam and Kala Barcus, $275,075.
Sept. 24
117 East St., Bradner, residential, from Pro Tech Rental Properties, to Joseph Corron, $5,000.
138 Eberly Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Kimberlee Roessner, to Ashley Molnar, $162,000.
20840 Taylor St., Weston, residential, from Andrew and Carol Eckert, to Chad Barnes, $149,900.
330 Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, residential, from Crystal Ridge Ltd., to Julie Steinhardt, $199,500.
615 N. Second St., North Baltimore, residential, from Nathaniel and Amanda Baltz, to Michael and Candace Boyce, $255,000.
1245 Quail Hollow Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Benjamin and Christina Spence, to Carmen Beltran, $185,000.
5179 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffery and Lynn Smith, trustees, to Cory Gerlach and Chantel Godin, $249,900.
194 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Virgilio Morello and Elia Morales, $328,940.
13364 Main St., Weston, residential, from Mark and Jamie Henderson, to John May, $134,900.
955 Findlay St., Perrysburg, residential, from Marisa Everitt, to Devin and Rhode Cusick, $186,000.
29 Knollwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Douglas Ernest, to Jacob McConnell, $157,900.
118 Summerfield Blvd., Bowling Green, residential, from Lynnwood and Sondra Koehler, to David and Cathy Speer, trustees, $215,000.
305 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Steven Verkin, to Evolution Ventures Group, $143,000.
1111-1121 S. Main St., Bowling Green, commercial, 0.94 acres, from RCG-Bowling Green, to K&L Allstar Investments, $1,705,000.
29654 Shelbourne Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Charles Lehnert, to Annmarie and Stephen Kolinski, $587,500.
1025 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from Erin Palmer-Szavuly, et. al., to James and Carrol Spitnale, $185,000.
102 E. Greenwood Drive, Haskins, residential, from Shane and Colleen Irvin, to Joseph and Jaclyn Tracy, $255,000.
Sept. 25
20205 Liberty Hi Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael and Jessica Gagen, to John Shinew, $172,000.
91 Stonegate Circle, Bowling Green, residential, from Katherine Bell, to Strawberry Fields Investment, $118,400.
1504 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Richard and Lucinda Yeasting, to Nicholas and Meghan Sluka, $178,000.
25851 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, commercial, from the Ingredient Exchange by Sherri Thomas, to Thomas and Darlene Creque, $120,000.
19785 Tuller Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Dean Fox, to Shayne Erman and Kristopher Downing, $272,000.
15194 Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, to Sharon Cooper, $294,700.
4307 Frey Road, Northwood, residential, from Garry DeLauter, to Nicholas DeLauter, $72,000.
1907 Ware St., Northwood, residential, from Anderson Property Management, to Shane Mominee, $119,700.
4440 Libbey Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Andrew Keller, trustee, to Lon and Kristin Muir, $320,000.