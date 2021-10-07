The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Sept. 1
645 Bruns Drive, Rossford, residential, from Kathleen Shirkey, to David Gwozdz, $157,000.
26757 Green Ville Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael Basista, to Ronald and Stephanie Lenz, $489,900.
3764 Lakepointe Drive, Northwood, residential, from Charles and Lynne Halverstadt, to Cody Palmer, $60,000.
3143 Pin Oak Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Michael Fether and Martha Turnwald-Fether, trustees, to Sheila Thurairatnam, $339,900.
10200 Dowling Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Polly and Michael Emch, to Jacob and Alycia Emch. $240,000.
4350 Morgan Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Richard and Amanda Martin, to Matthew and Shannon Holley, $410,000.
Sept. 2
863 S. Mitchell Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jodi Wynblatt, trustee, to Henrik and Heather Erekson, $520,000.
130 Helen Drive, Rossford, residential, from Nicole Denson and Courtney and Mark Vuich, to Michael and Virginia O’Brien, $146,900.
6100 Drouillard Road, Northwood, public worship, from Church of God in Ohio, to Living Word Baptist Church, $432,000.
137 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Eric and Sherry Lindow, $350,600.
148 Walnut St., Rossford, residential, from Todd Soviar, to Bianca Pecina, $65,000.
26678 Mingo Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Michael and Elizabeth Messenger, to Jane and James Mitchell, $351,000.
1106 Hunting Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Austin and Elisha Hess, to Joshua and Sally Culling, $882,500.
9511 Bowling Green Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jason and Debra Marten, to Nathan and Rachel Evans, $309,000.
170 Hannum Ave, Rossford, residential, from Joanne Vedra, trustee, to Larry Sloan III and Corrina Gonzalez, $150,000.
436 S. Church St., Bowling Green, residential, from Jakki and Jeremiah Kleinhans, to Mark Worngrowski, $121,000.
2278 Coe Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Eric and Christine Roof, to Rebecca Kearns, $280,000.
10 Knollwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Timothy and Sharon Warrick, to Brock Conner, $195,000.
2748 Bard Road, Fostoria, agricultural, 160 acres, from James Lintner and Diana Mason, to Todd and Carolyn Tienarend, $1,100,000.
Sept. 3
809 Eisenhower Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Jason Yonker, to Sutter Development Group, $18,000.
813 Eisenhower Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Jason Yonker, to Sutter Development Group, $22,500.
0 Eisenhower Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Jason Yonker, to Sutter Development Group, $22,500.
23572 Mermill Road, Custar, residential, from Donna Wilch, to Derek Hough, $315,000.
0 East Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for NW Ohio, to Jeffrey and Lucinda Fish, $62,900.
9343 Golfcreek Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Angela Thetford, to Ernest Marsteller, trustee, $305,000.
1050 N. Ironwood Drive, Rossford, residential, from Woodland Custom Home Builders, to Ian and Katie Mansor, $294,900.
1009 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
1014 Brampton Park Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Saba Home Builders, $65,000.
Sep. 7
0 Plumey Road, Northwood, residential, from Country Estates of Wood County, to Logan Schneider, $162,500.
223 Gorrell Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Chicago Title Company, trustee, to Jill Korta, $122,000.
7370 Eagleville Road, Bloomdale, residential, from Darin and Duane Deitrich, to Timothy and Julie Naftzger, $2,000.
0 Wapakoneta Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Dana Shoup and Susan Miller, to Aarin Egleston and Jensyn Huffman, $8,000.
6535 Emch Road, Walbridge, residential, from Karen Steedman, to Shirley Schwemberger, $35,000.
108 Forest Gate Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Virginia Duhaime, to David and Megan Clarke, $910,000.
27 Santus Drive, Rossford, residential, from Marsh Kott, to Amy Lauback and Carol Hemker, $155,000.
26532 Sheringham Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Robert and Kimberly Fleshman, to Joshua Sells, $250,000.
11750 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kevin and Tracee Baker, to Cameron Delben and Kaitlyn Burkey, $180,000.
29108 Cramer St., Millbury, residential, from Tony and Josephine Bruns, to Alex Baker, $156,000.
712 Briarwood Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Tommy Carpenter and Susan Serevais-Carpenter, $280,000.
Sept. 8
100 N. Main St., Walbridge, commercial, from Heidi Sells Homes, to the Village of Walbridge, $35,000.
0 Woodville Road, Northwood, residential, from Elizabeth Clough, to Steven Kapp, $22,500.
0 Woodville Road, Northwood, residential, from Christopher Warns, to Steven Kapp, $22,500.
0 Woodville Road, Northwood, residential, from Rosemary Blomquist, to Steven Kapp, $45,000.
221 Pearl St., Bowling Green, residential, from Criterion Properties, to Gene and Heather Marstellar, $163,000.
27278 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Raymond and Amber New, to Kyle and Clair Smizer-Muldoon, $465,000.
22390 Mermill Road, Milton Center, residential, from Branden and Rochelle Brueshaber, $134,000.
12542 and 0 Roachton Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Donald and Cheryl Jahns, to Thomas and Kathy Williams, $98,000.
5 Ridgewood Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Daniel and Holly Robedeau, to Craig Kervin, $267,381.
3786 Lakepointe Drive, Northwood, residential, from Karen Walsh, to D’Ann Gregory, $56,100.
106 Cranden Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Jon Hoelter, to Daniel and Miranda Sattler, $252,000.
7055 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kyle Newland and Shelbi Laman-Newland, $240,000.
790 Hunters Run, Perrysburg, residential, from Linda Delong, to Kyle Newland and Shelbi Laman-Newland, $289,500.
126 Main St., Luckey, residential, from Jason Hess, to Rachel Hess and Aldo Galvan, 4104,000.
24859 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, residential, from Moor Properties of Perrysburg, to Bancroft Apartments, $165,000.
1325 North Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Deanne Carpenter, to Kathy Siegel, $144,900.
211 Ada Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Stephen and Sandra Rieske, to Jonathon Wolfinger and Rachel Snyder, $68,000.
122 Leroy Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from 122 Leroy Inc., to Shannon and LeAnn Frankfather, $158,000.
Sept. 9
904 Country Club Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas and Gail Mercer, to Justin and Meghan Herman, $325,000.
114 Windsor Drive, Rossford, residential, from Richard and Jennifer Reno, to Ashley Dickey, $121,900.
312 Meadow Lane, Walbridge, residential, from Michael and Andrea Zimmerman, to John and Holly Joyce, $220,000.
23863 Lemoyne Road, Lemoyne, residential, from Adelle Steen, to James Taylor, $151,000.
534 W. Eighth St., Perrysburg, residential, from James Moser and Dawn Schmidt, to Jeremiah Wallace, $125,000.
8600 Nelson Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Benjamin Stanton, to Michael Jacobs, $260,000.
115 Chantilly Rue, Northwood, residential, from Michael and Pamela Simon, to Cody and Mackenzie Kennedy, $150,000.
515 W. Second St., Perrysburg, residential, from Jeannine Rogerson, to Michael and Ashley Bach, $150,000.
15170 Cypress Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency of Northwest Ohio, to Bonnie Anderson, trustee, $81,900.
23660 U.S. 6, Grand Rapids, residential, from Christopher Malanowski, to George and Jane Cowell, $255,000.
150 Quail Road, #14, Perrysburg, residential, from Charles and Beverly Allen, to Sharon Quandt, $139,000.