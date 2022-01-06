The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Dec. 7
17886 Needles Road, Henry Township, residential, from Sonja Temple, to Vincent Ludwig, $180,000.
6950 and 0 Emch Road, Lake Township, residential, from Matthew Giles Jr., to Trisha Farquharson and Shea Renate, $158,000.
5817 Neill Ave., Lake Township, residential, from Kay Bergner, trustee, to Roger and Barbara Loving, $143,000.
229 Union St., Walbridge, residential, from William Bates, to Scott Lockhart, $32,000.
100 Elm St., Walbridge, residential, from CCC Real Estate Holdings Co., to Heidi Sells Homes, $48,500.
106 Tyler Drive, Walbridge, residential, from Jalen Steinbrecher and Jessica Switala, to James Larson II and Judy Larson, $142,000.
4396 Deviance Pike, Montgomery Township, residential, from Byron Mack and Holly Hamilton, to Ronald and Kathy Babcock, $169,000.
217 and 0 Wilson St., Northwood, residential, from Amy Sprinski, to Courtney and Ryan Perlaky, $142,000.
30278 Waterford Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from John and Kaiko Zureich, to BBTD of Wood County, $869,900.
10492 Bayer Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jodi Bayer-Whitacre and Randy Bayer, to Jodi Bayer-Whitacre and Kenneth Whitacre, $150,000.
972 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from Robert Hentges and Margaret Gunther, to Michelle and Donivan Williams, $350,000.
2016 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Horseshoe Bend Developers, to Woodland Custom Home Builders, $52,000.
26236 Chapelgate Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Mary and Thomas Furey, trustees, to Joshua and Toni Kreager, $595,000.
26702 Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Olivia Brezinski, to Jose Sanchez, $250,000.
217 Birch Drive, Rossford, residential, from Helen Loga, to Emily Price, $160,000.
301 Eagle Point Road, Rossford, residential, from Alexander Miller, to Christopher and Julie Carpenter, $190,000.
Dec. 8
150 and 0 Main St., Bairdstown, residential, from Veronica Western, to MCH Transport, $36,500.
5684 River Road, Freedom Township, residential, from Stephen Bockbrader, to Dan Bockbrader, $39,500.
1606 and 0 Ayers Road, Lake Township, residential, from Lori Baker, to Raymond Maye, $148,250.
306 Elm St., Walbridge, residential, from Pamela Delvecchio, trustee, to Emma Materni and Blake Osborn, $158,000.
307 and 0 Venice Drive, Northwood, residential, from Mary Couture, to JIPP LLC, $120,000.
0 Drouillard Road, Northwood, commercial, 4.02 acres, from Hopie’s Way, to Landis Ventures, $15,000.
7313 Stargate Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Christopher and Julie Carpenter, to Danielle Hurley, $146,000.
26083 Edinborough Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from VRPDP Investments, to Tracy Pappas and Taylor Raszka, $450,000.
10755 Avenue Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronald and Stephanie Lenz, to Donna Kober, $326,500.
Dec. 9
8364 Cygnet Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Jeffrey and Melissa Chapman, to Cody and Amanda Shykes, $370,000.
0 Maple St., Bairdstown, residential, from Terry Dean, to Frederick Zibbel, $10,000.
722 Birch St., Bowling Green, residential, from Ann Ellis, to Danny Leatherman, $220,000.
20 Indian Creek Drive, Liberty Township, residential, from Joann Kroll, to Gregory and Bethanie Jenkins, $275,000.
0 Reitz Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Mohammad and Kimberly Sattar, to Timothy Davis II and Emily Davis, $120,000.
1955 Coy Road, Northwood, residential, from John and Matthew Sampson, to Joshua McCoy, $150,000.
6518 Main St., Perry Township, residential, from APM Property Management, to Thomas and Salina Gonzales, $14,000.
7251 Twin Lakes Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Zachary Sloat, to Ryan McPherson, $221,995.
557 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Brian and Anna Kelly, to Benjamin and Katherine French and Elaine McConnell, $230,000.
1055 Hunters Run, Perrysburg, residential, from Ronald and Turner Harrington and Michelle Lynn, to Laura Welborn, $265,000.
121 Foxhill Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey Colvin, to Dustin Cress, $171,500.
Dec. 10
663 Haskins Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Donald Wilhelm, to Larry and Roslyn Damron, $195,000.
602 Sand Ridge Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Esther Iverson, to Taylor Jefferson and Jocossa Burson, $177,500.
24204 Front St., Grand Rapids Township, commercial, 0.02 acres, from Marsh Properties, to Victor Baron, $62,500.
133 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Spencer Hawkins, $374,840.
1002 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to David Logan, $361,790.
10015 Mermill Road, Portage Township, residential, from Sally and Michael Rose, to Nicholas Heckman, $159,000.
0 Range Line Road, Washington Township, residential, from Robert Peinert, trustee, to Robert and Jackie Peinert, trustees, $75,950.
Dec. 13
7689 Yates Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Gary Holland Jr. and Haley Holland, to Barbara Mathias, $215,000.
0 Armbruster Road, Grand Rapids Township, agricultural, 3.96 acres, from Timothy and Rusty Obermyer, to David Schmidt, $69,500.
24776 and 0 Third St., Grand Rapids Township, commercial, from Jamie and Paula Thomas, to Daniel and Korrin Holtz, $50,000.
3732 Lakepointe Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Darlene Dixon, trustee, to Susan Lavoy, $60,000.
101 Watts St., Middleton Township, residential, from Nancy Perry and Laura Peterson, to Job Jay, $114,000.
26075 Turnbridge Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Mark and Sandra Schreuder, to Sakthikumar Rathakrishnan and Priyanka Govindaraj, $295,000.
401 Pine St., Perrysburg, residential, from Erynne Hunt, to Shawn Drummond, $165,000.
489 Canterbury Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Joseph and Jennifer Erd, $604,227.
1533 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Ruth Johnston, to Shirlie Canup, $240,000.
324 Glenwood Road, Rossford, commercial, 0.26 acres, from Fischer Ventures, to Andrew Grier and Kevin Robinson, $220,000.