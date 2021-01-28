The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Jan. 12
24448 Front St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Russell and Anne Hitts, to Matthew and Ann Lane, $270,000.
818 Mason St. North Baltimore, residential, from Cody and Audrey Williams, to Lee Lindauer, $164,000.
1942 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Dax and Robin Bushmeyer, to Deanna and David Neuman, $300,000.
Jan. 13
1840 Kenton Trail, Perrysburg, residential, from Derek and Lindsay Brown, to Jordan and April Bonczek, $248,300.
587 Rutledge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Toby and Patricia Herman, to Benjamin and Louise Graves, $242,000.
609 N. Main St., North Baltimore, residential, from Lane Bishop, to Taylor Bishop, $88,000.
0 County Road 589, North Baltimore, agriculture, 10.94 acres, from Gail Evans, trustee, to America’s Home Place, $650,000.
190 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Kiona Shaull, to Christopher Salaz and Amanda Bartson, $93,000.
8350 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.67 acres, from White and Keller Investments, to KMATB Enterprises, $1,000,000.
Jan. 14
0 Linwood Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 7.76 acres, from Donald Sander, to Aaron Starr, $78,000.
138 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $62,900.
519 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from John and Roseanne Barker, trustees, to Klaus-Walter and Brianna Hunger, $315,000.
9902 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Helen McMasters, to David Miller, $650,000.
28645 Snyder Drive, Millbury, residential, from Bruce Fishback, to Linda and Kevin Eby, $200,000.
7250 Starlawn Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Lauren and Alex Miller, to Matthew Berkey, $175,500.
357 E. Andrus Road, Northwood, residential, from Patti Bauer, to Benjamin Oancea, $75,000.
Jan. 15
0 Bays Road, Montgomery Township, agricultural, 25 acres, from Pamela and Darl Deeds, to Jill Porter, $46,648.
0 Bays Road, Montgomery Township, agricultural, 25 acres, from Pamela and Darl Deeds, to Jeremy Patten, $46,648.
152 Church St., Wayne, residential, from Joshua and Erika Althaus, to Chad and Kelley Bennett, $195,000.
204 Drakefield Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Rodney and Nicole Morley, to Derek and Lindsay Brown, $422,500.
6116 Brookhaven Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from John Stout, to Nicole and Rodney Morley, $265,000.
228 Margaret Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Russell and Marigold Walker, to Taylor Hipp, $170,000.
422 Jewett Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Mary Gallant, to Lyndsy Llanas, $85,000.
8183 Rudolph Road, Rudolph, residential, from Joseph and Deborah Smith, to Roger and Christine Babcock, $66,000.
26699 Amberwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Shazia and Syed Naqvi, to Amal and Mahir Isho, $319,000.
26123 Turnbridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Harry Bare III and Helen Bare, to Jeanine Dunn, $260,000.
14518 Wayne Road, Freedom Township, agricultural, 110.7 acres, from Judith Snyder, to JD Farms, $732,507.
8 Caroline Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Jennifer Herd, to Daniel Endicott, $122,000.
126 N. Evans St., Bradner, residential, from Kyle Rogers, to Austin James, $110,000.
Jan. 19
16984 Freyman Road, Cygnet, residential, from Bryant and Rebecca Vandemark, to Dakota and Kaitlyn Heistand, $241,000.
222 Rudolph Road, North Baltimore, residential, from Scott and Stacie Knapp, to Eric and Holy Kelley, $174,900.
17702 cross Creek Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Carol Pitchford, to Mark Pitchford, $450,000.
236 S. Summit St., Bowling Green, residential, from James Tavernier, to Ryan O’Neill and Hannah Draper, $137,000.
2664 Courtly Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Marion Simpson, to Zeb and Elizabeth Walters, $136,000.
17735 Hammansburg Road, Cygnet, residential, from Joshua and Alaina Patterson, to Michael Crawford, $171,500.
26804 Dogwood Lane, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Carla Nowak, to Christopher Walker, $354,000.
904 Walnut St., Perrysburg, residential, from Kyle and Jane Huffman, to Charisse Barone, $193,200.
18620 Webster Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Jason Gedert, trustee, to Ian Downard, $117,000.
104 Marshall Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Wesley and Tiffany Lewis, to Tyler and Kerri Purkey, $229,0000.
Jan. 20
137 Maple St., Wayne, residential, from Barbara Sheckler-Edwards, to Thomas Zimmerman, $144,000.
29037 Millbury Road, Millbury, residential, from Robert Fleitz, to Daniel and Esquiel Escobar, $50,000.
28808 Bradner Road, Millbury, residential, from Erich Ferrari, to Jacqueline Reau and Christina Williams, $190,000.
794 Lexington Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Lizardo Lievano, to Tara Cooper, $222,000.
1114 Running Brook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from ELB Investments, to Besada Sedrak, $289,000.
15529 Sunset Maple Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to George and Valerie Naymik, $59,800.
212 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, residential, from Patrick Bruen, to House of Tudor, $154,000.
10632 Avenue Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Kerry Klepacz, to 1st Choice Builders, $77,500.
Jan. 21
487 Hoover Drive, Fostoria, residential, from Gary Engler, to Trever Vaughn and Keirstin McLaughlin, $125,000.
111 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Seneca Builders, to0 Kyle and Nichole Friedley, $292,900.
1528 Treetop Place, Bowling Green, residential, from John and Jane Cheetwood, trustees, to Todd Graber and Russell Miller, $402,500.
0 Tontogany Road, Bowling Green, residential, from William and Sandra Cleveland, to Bradley Biller and Dorothy Downing-Wuest, $40,000.
110 Valley Hall Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jaclyn Anderson and James Sundberg, $379,500.
120 Crandon Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Kelly and Ashley and Tom and Betty Hunt, to Daniel and Angelica Callahan, $226,500.
14753 Bradner Road, Bradner, residential, from Michael Sharp, to Phillip Hock, $165,000.
207 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Rachel Vannata, to Robert and Melissa Snyder, $320,000.
Jan. 22
23919 U.S. 6, Grand Rapids, residential, from Joseph Jackson, to Garland Brown Jr., and Michele Brown, $23,500.
2 Augusta Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Mary Hinkelman, to Dyann Sackman, $125,000.
706 N. Main St., Walbridge, residential, from Eric Wachowiak and Sara Lavis, to Gary and Abigail Kedmenec, $157,000.
327 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, residential, from Douglas and Rose Ackerman, to Joseph and Angela Center, $267,500.
24719 Stony Ridge Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Roy Caudill, to John Gregory, $111.000.
0 Kellogg Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Judith Snyder ,to Donald and Kathy Limes, $44,500.
17204 Sycamore Road, Grand Rapids, residential, from Rosella Nicely, to Georgeana and Craig Boston, $90,000.
26502 Mingo Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Dilip and Nayana Patel, to Kyle and Jane Huffman, $330,000.