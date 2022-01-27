The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Jan. 3
623 and 0 Pasteur Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Pasteur Rentals, to Christie Shindorf, $170,000.
1230 Conneaut Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Caitlin and Nagarajan Rajkumar, to Carlos Lopez and Angelica Ortega, $272,900.
653 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Ellen Jackson, to Antoine and Rhonda Wiggins, $475,000.
204 Rudolph Road, Henry Township, residential, from Caleb Belch, to Joseph and Ashtyn Macsay, $203,000.
0 Reigle Road, Jackson Township, agricultural, 198.98 acres, from Huntington National Bank, trustee, to Kevin Bennington, et. al., $1,527,500.
8905 France Ave., Custar, residential, from Marshall Property 5759, to Christopher Pugh, $44,500.
345 Andrus Road, Northwood, residential, from Mouse House Holdings, to Hansens Tree Service and Landscaping, $10,000.
28714 Hufford Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Trevor Toney, to Jared and Julie Brown, $96,000.
10706 Neiderhouse Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Jason and Hannah Miller, to Jason and Jaime Snook, $704,900.
693 Little Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Joshua and Angela Baltzell, to Prasad and Amrita Dhakal, $285,000.
11670 Eckel Junction Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Benjamin Farmer, to Trevor Toney and Alexis Hiltz, $200,000.
529 Highland Drive, Rossford, residential, from Phillip Baum Jr., to Andrew and Jill Cousino, $191,000.
152 Oak St., Rossford, residential, from David and Michael and Martin Filipiak, to Ernest Munoz, $110,000.
3 Bainbridge Way, Bowling Green, residential, from Neil Kraft, to Louis, Deborah and Jacquel Klekamp, $173,000.
Jan. 4
1233 Sands Road, Jackson Township, agricultural, 20 acres, from Daniel and Dan Donaldson, to RT Brothers, $190,000.
201 Meadow Lane, Walbridge, residential, from Brenda and Todd Robson, to Lucas Robson, $200,000.
213 Guy St., Lake Township, residential, from Sharon Reed, to Ryan Kelly, $65,000.
15885 Five Point Road, Wayne, residential, from Amy Kincaid and Amanda Irwin, to Aaron and Kathryn Bates, $405,000.
615 Pine St. and 0 Findlay St., Perrysburg, residential, from Rodney Franks and Tamara Franks Hornstein, to Jamie and Kasey Kuhlman, $133,000.
7030 Lighthouse Way, Perrysburg, commercial, from MG Land Investments II, to 7030 Lighthouse Property, $1,000,000.
17672 Euler Road, Plain Township, residential, from Theresa Rickels, Erica Shroyer and Suzanne Leree, to Joseph McMahon, $320,000.
22320 Lemoyne Road, Troy Township, residential, from David Emch, to William Fournier, $60,000.
Jan. 5
19725 Dunbridge Road, MIddleton Township, agricultural, 5 acres, from Louis Otte, to Steven Loch, $150,000.
14904 Lake Winds Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from AMM, to Deborah and Randall Bartz, $289,900.
105 Brunswick Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Buckeye Real Estate Group, to Suketu Patel, $399,750.
110 Ottekee Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Spencer and Nichole Root, to Yuliia and Vitali Tyshchenko, $260,000.
Jan. 6
710 Gypsy Lane Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Donald and Rachel Williams, to David and Rachael Hughes, $390,000.
432 Linden Drive, Pemberville, residential, from Pember Grove, to Gary and Susan Leking, $43,000.
1512 Woodville Road and 0 Millbury Road, Lake Township, commercial, 0.33 acres, from Robert and Patricia Reino, trustees, to Millbury Real Estate, $170,000.
912 Third St. and 0 J St., Perrysburg Township, industrial, from Vontz Realty Company, to Heidelberg Distribution, $8,000,000.
30255 Bates Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from William Williams, to Douglas and Bridgette Shanteau, $118,000.
26770 Heatherford Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from James and Beverly Johnson, to Jerry Tingley Jr. and Carrie Tingley, $250,000.
2666 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Horseshoe Bend Developers, to Seneca Builders, $52,000.
2658 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Horseshoe Bend Developers, to Seneca Builders, $52,000.
26475 N. Dixie Hwy. , 0 Helen Drive and 10730 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, and 28311 Crossroads Parkway, Rossford, commercial, from Barneys Real Estate Investment, to S&G Real Estate, $3,900,000.
26465 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, commercial, from Perrysburg Real Estate Investments, to S&G Real Estate, $1,450,000.
9566 Clark Drive and 0 Avenue Road, Rossford, commercial, from Barneys Convenience Mart, to S&G Real Estate, $1,212,500.
207 and 0 Osborn St., Rossford, residential, from David Rinker, to Charles Rinker and Hannah Peterson, $125,000.
Jan. 7
0 Rosendale Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Frank and Iola Coulter, trustees, to Lance and Tina Coulter, $25,000.
989 Heather Court, Bowling Green, residential, from Weichert Workforce Mobility, to Thomas and Grace Bird, $396,000.
15079 Cypress Drive, Wayne, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Mary Szymanski, $56,900.
155 Farmstead Drive, Northwood, residential, from Bonnie Lafeir, to James Kenneth, $115,000.
1055 and 0 County Line Road, Fostoria, residential, from Hekron Investment, to Gary Eidt, $30,000.
16515 Euler Road, Plain Township, residential, from Jonathan and Kiley Martin, to Rory and Lacey Fleek, $425,800.
241 Hannum Ave., Rossford City, residential, from Dennis and Terry Foy, to Jason Smith, $130,000.
Jan. 10
905 and 0 South St., 0 Water St., Henry Township, residential, from Faith Seem, to Christopher Bryar, $160,000.
514 Union St., Lake Township, residential, from John and Vicki Lorenzen, to Caden Cruickshank, $119,900.
209 Guy St., Lake Township, residential, from Cody Palmer, to Tracy Krumnow, $149,900.
108 Sugar St., Middleton Township, residential, from Bernetta Podolak, to Andrew Berkhoudt, $116,400.
28747 and 28757 Glenwood Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from FAE Glenwood Properties, to Breckman Properties, $750,000.
29644 River Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Marygrace Miller-Wilcox, trustee, to John and Teresa Rhoads, $189,500.
18738 W. Poe Road, Plain Township, residential, from Amber Bankey and Amanda Sheeks, to Amanda Sheeks and Matthew Stoughton, $83,500.