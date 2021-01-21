The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Dec. 11
123 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $57,900.
411 Center St., Wayne, residential, from Troy and Jodi Tyson, to Tanner and Morgan Tyson, $125,000.
6467 Mears Road, Cygnet, residential, from Nicholas and Nicole Gerkens, to Chad Snyder, $225,000.
1072 Carol Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Carol Moore, to Kathy Lerch, trustee, $167,000.
0 Hanley Road, Walbridge, residential, from Gloria Finch, to Brian Musser and Christine Austin, $20,000.
5199 Hanley Road, Walbridge, residential, from Gloria Finch, to Brian Musser and Christine Austin, $53,959.
115 E. Oak St., Bowling Green, residential, from J M Investment Property, to the Black Swamp Players, $175,000.
305 Martindale Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Brian Seavoy, to Forefront Properties, $119,900.
1857 Hidden Ridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Ridge Stone Builders & Developers, to Kamran Rafiq and Farah Kamran, $234,900.
1107 Hunting Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Jimmy Lewis Jr. and Melissa Lewis, $81,000.
275 Southwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Marcus and Samantha Ahle, to Erin Geremski and Alan Wood, $210,000.
112 Enright Drive, Haskins, residential, from Seneca Builders, to Grant and Brook Frazee, $289,900.
138 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Matthew Kelsey and Jessica Lemke, $439,850.
16834 Oil Center Road, Cygnet, residential, from Enrique Esquivel, to Clifford and Janet Brumbaugh, $21,000.
30230 Jacqueline Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Janise Kaufman Trust, to Jason and Jessica Wagner, $68,500.
937 Lyn Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Kristen Aumiller and Christopher Kerr, $190,000.
1004 Somerset Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $65,900.
127 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $59,900.
411 Knollwood Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Terry McCance, to Michelle and Robert Silver, $179,500.
809 Anderson St., Northwood, residential, from Russell and Margaret Doerr, to Todd and Tina Kamenca, $12,600.
Dec. 12
4417 Turtle Creek Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Christopher and Susan Crawford, to Dax and Robin Bushmeyer, $438,500.
101 Ottekee Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Mandi Colvin, trustee, to Dean Sheamer, $245,000.
25249 John F. McCarthy Way, Perrysburg, residential, from 9563 Newbury, to James and Debra Baltz, $505,000.
0 Reitz Road and 0 Ovitt Road, Perrysburg, agricultural, 83 acres, from Gschwend, to John and Cassandra Moser, $650,160.
24448 Front St., Grand Rapids, residential, from Russell and Anne Hitts, to Matthew and Ann Lane, $270,000.
818 Mason St. North Baltimore, residential, from Cody and Audrey Williams, to Lee Lindauer, $164,000.
1942 Horseshoe Bend Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Dax and Robin Bushmeyer, to Deanna and David Neuman, $300,000.
Jan. 13
1840 Kenton Trail, Perrysburg, residential, from Derek and Lindsay Brown, to Jordan and April Bonczek, $248,300.
587 Rutledge Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Toby and Patricia Herman, to Benjamin and Louise Graves, $242,000.
609 N. Main St., North Baltimore, residential, from Lane Bishop, to Taylor Bishop, $88,000.
0 County Road 589, North Baltimore, agriculture, 10.94 acres, from Gail Evans, trustee, to America’s Home Place, $650,000.
190 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Kiona Shaull, to Christopher Salaz and Amanda Bartson, $93,000.
8350 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.67 acres, from White and Keller Investments, to KMATB Enterprises, $1,000,000.
Jan. 14
0 Linwood Road, Bowling Green, agricultural, 7.76 acres, from Donald Sander, to Aaron Starr, $78,000.
138 Bentley Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Louisville Title Agency for Northwest Ohio, to Buckeye Real Estate Group, $62,900.
519 Hickory St., Perrysburg, residential, from John and Roseanne Barker, trustees, to Klaus-Walter and Brianna Hunger, $315,000.
9902 Sheffield Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Helen McMasters, to David Miller, $650,000.
28645 Snyder Drive, Millbury, residential, from Bruce Fishback, to Linda and Kevin Eby, $200,000.
7250 Starlawn Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Lauren and Alex Miller, to Matthew Berkey, $175,500.
357 E. Andrus Road, Northwood, residential, from Patti Bauer, to Benjamin Oancea, $75,000.
Jan. 15
0 Bays Road, Montgomery Township, agricultural, 25 acres, from Pamela and Darl Deeds, to Jill Porter, $46,648.
0 Bays Road, Montgomery Township, agricultural, 25 acres, from Pamela and Darl Deeds, to Jeremy Patten, $46,648.
152 Church St., Wayne, residential, from Joshua and Erika Althaus, to Chad and Kelley Bennett, $195,000.
204 Drakefield Court, Perrysburg, residential, from Rodney and Nicole Morley, to Derek and Lindsay Brown, $422,500.
6116 Brookhaven Blvd., Perrysburg, residential, from John Stout, to Nicole and Rodney Morley, $265,000.
228 Margaret Place, Perrysburg, residential, from Russell and Marigold Walker, to Taylor Hipp, $170,000.
422 Jewett Ave., North Baltimore, residential, from Mary Gallant, to Lyndsy Llanas, $85,000.
8183 Rudolph Road, Rudolph, residential, from Joseph and Deborah Smith, to Roger and Christine Babcock, $66,000.
26699 Amberwood Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Shazia and Syed Naqvi, to Amal and Mahir Isho, $319,000.
26123 Turnbridge Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Harry Bare III and Helen Bare, to Jeanine Dunn, $260,000.
14518 Wayne Road, Freedom Township, agricultural, 110.7 acres, from Judith Snyder, to JD Farms, $732,507.
8 Caroline Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from John and Jennifer Herd, to Daniel Endicott, $122,000.
126 N. Evans St., Bradner, residential, from Kyle Rogers, to Austin James, $110,000.