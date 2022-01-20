The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division.
Dec. 22
414 Truman St., Bowling Green, residential, from Paula Bailey, to Colton Gast, $192,500.
209 and 0 Poe Road, Bowling Green, commercial, 1.39 acres, from Falcon Financial Properties, to Unison Behavioral Health Group, $1,025,000.
29192 and 0 Kearsley St., Lake Township, residential, from Elizabeth Wymer and Norman Wymer Jr., to Curtis and Susan Emerson, $200,000.
106 Harlan Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Julie Gagnet, to JN, $169,900.
25843 Hull Prairie Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Michael and Jessica Bryant, to Julio Valdez, $329,000.
164 Maple St., Montgomery Township, residential, from Najdat Hajkadour and Mohammad Nahar, to Jeffery Campbell, $147,500.
29749 Gleneagles Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Linda Miller, trustee, to Patti Wolf and Michael Olmstead, $219,000.
10110 Mandell Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Christopher Shroyer, to Lisa Bainter, $251,500.
10 Meadowbrook Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Katie Mickens, to Eagle Point Properties, $170,000.
14713 Sand Ridge Road, Plain Township, residential, from Bradley and Katie Holman, to Robert and Jessica Moomaw, $240,500.
0 Luckey and 0 Broadview Roads and 0 Oak St., Luckey, agricultural, 40.94 acres, from Cajka Family Farms, to Bryan and Amanda Cajka, $280,000.
Dec. 23
10930 Kramer Road, Center Township, agricultural, 35.91 acres, from Elizabeth Bruce and Leigh Sullivan, to Jennifer and Nathan Foos, $575,000.
30110 Bradner Road, Lake Township, residential, from George Leslie, to Mark Wymer and Wendy Robie, $305,000.
29122 and 0 Kearsley St., Lake Township, residential, from James and Laura Wolsiffer, to Ronald and Kelly Wolsiffer, $109,750.
6617 Alexander Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Tyler Williams, to Brandon and Emily Franklin, $265,000.
212 Meadow Lane, Lake Township, residential, from Theresa Beczynski, trustee, to Janelle Barron, $175,900.
25267 Ramblehurst Drive, Middleton Township, from Benjamin Swonger, to Hunter Burdino and Kari Tobak, $353,900.
22368 Defiance Pike, Milton Township, residential, from Brian Bush, to William Bruielly and Gary Vogelsong, $150,000.
1051 and 0 Courtly Drive, Perry Township, residential, from Josh and Kristen Broski, to Levi Squire, $192,500.
144 Taylors Mill Circle, Perrysburg, residential, from Saba Home Builders, to Mauricio Rodriguez and Lina Garzon, $475,850.
2651 Cross Ridge Way, Perrysburg, residential, from Axius Development, to Jennifer Beck, $339,900.
26984 Shawnee Drive, Perrysburg, residential, from Jamie Bine, to Richard and Martin Torres, $339,900.
133 Elm St., Rossford, residential, from Marsha and Andrew Kott, to John Johannsen, $123,900.
205 and 0 Oak St., Rossford, residential, from Harold Jewell, to Mallory and Joseph Scott, $145,000.
5901 Oak St., Troy Township, residential, from Cathy Fair, to Scott Devarna, $146,000.
0 Devils Hole Road and 0 Bradner Road, Troy Township, agricultural, 111.79 acres, from Engelman Farms, to Cajka Family Farms, $868,101.
81 Back Bay Road, Washington Township, residential, from Darren and Alicia Ziskovsky, to Christina Brashear, $370,000.
21105 Euler Road, Weston Township, residential, from Michael Sapp, to Ryan Sapp, $101,500.
Dec. 27
3786 Eisenhower Drive, Northwood, residential, from Jennie Hodulik, trustee, to Kevin Martien, $219,900.
207, 209 and 0 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg, commercial, 0.16 acres, from Gustina Pennese, to SNJE LLC, $620,000.
27350 and 0 Lake Vue Drive, Perrysburg, commercial, 2.37 acres, from Shree Lakshmi Hospitality, to Oomjasoda LLC, $4,752,500.
20615 Tontogany Road, Washington Township, residential, from Edna Cordy, trustee, to Jennifer Boose, $100,000.
20605 Tontogany Road, Washington Township, residential, from Edna Cordy, trustee, to Jennifer Boose, $50,000.
Dec. 28
210 Front St., Pemberville, residential, from Country Pride, to Joy Sheffer,$60,000.
17519, 17523, 17543, 17549, 17756 and 17516 Pansy Lane, Grand Rapids Township, residential, from Gerald and Rita Richardson, to JMBG Properties of Bowling Green, $650,000.
5733 and 0 Moline Martin Road, Lake Township, residential, from Kurt Johnson et al, to Curtis and Karli Carr, $135,000.
6861 and 0 William Drive, Lake Township, residential, from John Kurfess, to Coleman and Coleman LLC, $121,000.
400 Allen St., Walbridge, residential, from Michael and Marylou Springer, to Jose and Jessica Hernandez, $210,000.
416 Park Lane, Walbridge, residential, from Scott Swartz, to Heather O’Leary, $165,000.
106 Union St., Walbridge, residential, from Christopher Bahnsen, to Elizabeth Older, $17,000.
113 Wilber St., Walbridge, residential, from Impact Credit Union, to Brian Weaver and Shannon Vallejo, $52,000.
206 and 0 Harrison Ave., Walbridge, residential, from Richard Forbes, to Jessica Matthews, $130,000.
26685 Brentfield Road, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Michelle Morris, to Fadyh Elbiram, $225,000.
1019 Stoneleigh Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Coventry Glen, to Benjamin Swonger, $64,900.
1120 and 0 Lewis St., Rossford, residential, from Kenneth Paszko, to Larry Oberfdorf Jr., $150,000.
645 and 0 Marilyn Road, Rossford, residential, from Virginia Smith, trustee, to Andrew Boes and Dawn Benschoter, $175,000.
Dec. 29
947 Grove St., Bowling Green, residential, from Candice Lause, to Four Ease LLC, $134,900.
808 Pine Valley Drive, Bowling Green, residential, from Normand Paquette, to Jonathon and Kelsay Hocanson, $360,000.
13578 Klopfenstein Road, Center Township, residential, from David and Andrea Olivarez, to Arthur Cole, $120,000.
21261 Dunbridge Road, Middleton Township, residential, from Matthew Kubacki, to Kristen Curtis and Logan Schickler, $239,000.
4307 and 0 Defiance Pike, Montgomery Township, residential, from Sheldon and Priscilla Scritchfield, to Wells Fargo Bank, trustee, $46,000.
26312 Edgewater Drive, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Philip Kaufman et al, to Gregory Bobak Jr, and Jennifer Bobak, $255,900.
13107 Roachton Road, Perrysburg, residential, from Jeffrey and Marilyn Noble, to VM Paletta Holdings Limited, $500,000.
Dec. 30
0 Rosendale and 0 Cloverdale, Bloom Township, residential and agricultural, 113.51 acres, from Barbara Roseboom and Thomas Waldock, trustees, to Jack and Thomas Waldock, $327,200.
17827 Oil Center Road, North Baltimore, agricultural, 80 acres, from Louise Hennings, to Terry and Teresa Wymer, $617,500.
615 Main St., North Baltimore, residential, from Denise Meggitt, to Diana Gazarek, $115,000.
206 Beecher St., North Baltimore, residential, from Debra Francisco, to Faith Rose, $85,000.
117 Beecher St., North Baltimore, residential, from Michael and Rosa Rayle, to Kaelyn Lemley, $84,800.
25166 Ramblehurst Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Property Partners LLC, to Donald Shufelt Jr. and Felicia Menasian, $319,900.
14779 Saddle Horn Drive, Middleton Township, residential, from Corey and Tracey Lepiarz, to Girija Gudivada and Allu Anusha, $394,000.
213 and 0 Crocker St., Bradner, residential, from John and Amy Raymond, to Lucas Rucki, $133,000.
204 Main St., Wayne, residential, from Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, trustee, to Jeffrey Sandwisch, $26,000.
10438 Belmont Meadows Lane, Perrysburg Township, residential, from Cathy Rapp, to Brenna Kowalski, $305,000.